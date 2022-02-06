GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 42, New Oxford 27
Camryn Felix and Anne Bair combined for 30 points in the Warriors’ win on Saturday night. Felix paced Gettysburg (16-3) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers along the way. Bair’s 14 points included 12 in the second half.
Ella Billman carried the offensive load for New Oxford (10-12) with 15 points.
New Oxford 4 7 6 10 — 27
Gettysburg 12 6 13 11 — 42
New Oxford (27): Flesch 1 2-2 4, Billman 7 1-2 15, T. Linebaugh 2 0-0 4, Wampler 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: K. Linebaugh. Totals: 12 3-4 27
Gettysburg (42): Felix 6 0-0 16, Oaster 1 0-0 3, Eckhart 1 0-0 2, Bair 6 1-1 14, Scavitto 2 0-0 4, Abate 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 2-3 42
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Oaster, Bair
Bermudian Springs 62, James Buchanan 49
Berm’s big three of Lilly Peters, Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault combined for 60 points on Saturday in a non-league win. Oehmig led all players with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers among her nine field goals.
Peters and Chenault pumped in 18 points apiece, with Chenault knocking down three shots from 3-point range for the Eagles (18-4).
James Buchanan 9 10 17 13 — 49
Bermudian Springs 23 21 11 7 — 62
Bermudian Springs (62): Li. Peters 8 2-6 18, Oehmig 9 1-3 24
Bross 1 0-0 2, Chenault 6 3-3 18, Feeser 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Metzger, Bealmear, A. Peters, Lu. Peters, LaBure. Totals: 24 6-14 62
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig 5, Chenault 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
James Buchanan 51, Bermudian Springs 46
Tyson Carpenter had the hot hand for the Eagles on Saturday, draining a team-high 17 points in a non-conference loss.
Carpenter nailed eight field goals, including a 3-pointer. Dylan Hubbard netted nine points and Ethan Beachy added eight for Berm (7-14).
Bermudian Springs 9 8 13 16 — 46
James Buchanan 13 9 17 12 — 51
Bermudian Springs (46): Beachy 2 3-4 8, Erdman 2 0-0 5, Kline 2 1-2 5, Young 1 0-0 2, Hubbard 4 0-0 9, Carpenter 8 0-1 17. Non-scorers: C. Mummert, Reinert. Totals: 19 4-7 46
James Buchanan (51): Piper 7 3-6 17, Tr. Miller 0 2-2 2, Swailes 2 0-0 6, Amsley 3 5-6 12, Layton 4 0-0 8, Hissong 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 10-14 51
3-pointers: BS-Beachy, Erdman, Hubbard, Carpenter; JB-Swailes 2, Amsley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.