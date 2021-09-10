For a coach whose team is off to an 0-3 start, Corey Zortman seemed pretty optimistic about the future of the 2021 season.
After a 34-13 loss to Greencastle-Antrim on Friday in their first home game of the season, Zortman looked forward to getting back to YAIAA-3 play.
“They’re (Class) 5A, they’ve got a lot of big guys and our guys competed play in and play out,” said Zortman. “We got better tonight. A lot of the things we worked on this week, our guys improved on. These guys never quit and that says a lot of their character.”
Greencastle-Antrim’s Tavon Cooper proved to be the X-factor, piling up 171 total yards on the ground and through the air on 13 combined touches while scoring two second-half touchdowns to pull away.
For the third week in a row, the Squires’ first offensive possession was played to near perfection. In 14 plays, they marched 87 yards, finishing with Coltyn Keller’s 5-yard plunge into the end zone, his first of two scores.
“When we’re fresh, it’s great,” Zortman said. “We’re trying to find a rotation with our guys. That’s the biggest difference between this year’s team and the last couple of years. Our depth is young, so it’s not easy to get guys off the field.”
The Blue Devils matched the score quickly Devils’ quarterback Taylor Conrad laced a 15-yard pass to Brady Diller on a crossing pattern underneath to make it 7-6 with 2:27 to play in the first.
After getting the ball in great field possession following a poor punt, the Blue Devils took a 14-6 lead on a 2-yard plunge by Conrad midway through the second.
Delone’s attempt to equal the score was cut short when a pass tipped by a receiver flew high into the air and was intercepted by Ethan Shank, his first of two interceptions. The second came with the Squires hurrying in the final minute of the game.
Otherwise, Delone quarterback Ryder Noel connected on 9 of 21 passes for 83 yards.
“We threw the ball well. We still had a turnover or two, but there was a different feel to those,” he said.
With 20 more rostered bodies, and none of them freshmen, Greencastle won the war of attrition in the second half. The Squires stalled on two straight three-and-outs and the Devils made them pay.
On the first drive, Conrad rolled left to find wide open space for a 35-yard run up the sideline. Inside the 5, he finished his own drive with a sprint through the middle two plays later.
Cooper took the Squires out of the contest for good when he finished two drives with back-to-back TD runs, one for 19 and another for 53 to make it 34-6 with 9:50 to play.
“They have quite a triple threat, really,” said Zortman. “Their quarterback is really mobile and can throw the ball, and that fullback (David Neibauer, 16-78), he’s no slouch either. When they can go inside outside like that and run the quarterback around a little, they’re going to have a good season.”
The Squires made the score a little more palatable with a 12-yard TD run by Keller that capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with 3:32 to play. Keller was the team’s leading rusher with 76 yards on 11 carries. He also caught five balls for 61 yards. Dylan Staub ran 18 times for 74 yards and Landen Eckert carried 10 times for 56.
The Blue Devils (2-1) benefitted a bit from great field position most of the evening. Only one of five Squire punts traveled more than 30 yards in the game. Zortman said Keller is learning to settle himself while punting after playing both ways for most of the game.
“It’s a different feel for him where last year he wasn’t in the physical aspect as much,” Zortman said. “You can’t give those guys such a (short) field over and over.”
The Squires head to York Tech next Saturday, where they’ll look to start their YAIAA-3 campaign. It didn’t take long for Zortman to remember the last time Delone started a season 0-3.
“Two years ago. The year we won the league in 2019,” he said. “We have a lot of new guys so this is part of the process. Obviously, you expect to win, but we knew there’d be some growing pains. I really like our team. We run the ball and have good size. Defensively I think we held up outside of a spurt coming out of halftime, there.”
Greencastle-Antrim 7 7 14 6 – 34
Delone Catholic 6 0 0 7 – 13
First quarter
DC- Coltyn Keller 5 run (kick failed) 4:15
GA- Brady Diller 15 pass from Taylor Conrad (Nathan Kirkwood kick) 2:27
Second Quarter
GA- Conrad 2 run (Kirkwood kick) 6:33
Third Quarter
GA- Conrad 4 run (Kirkwood kick) 7:45
GA- Tavon Cooper 19 run (Kirkwood kick) 3:56
Fourth Quarter
GA- Cooper 53 run (Kirkwood kick) 9:50
DC- Keller 12 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 3:32
Team Statistics
GA DC
First downs 16 16
Rushing 35-299 46-246
Passing 3-9-0 50 9-21-2
Passing yards 50 83
Total yards 349 329
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 2-33 5-37
Punting 3-39 5-22.8
Individual Statistics
Rushing: GA-David Niebauer 16-78, Taylor Conrad 6-48, Tavon Cooper 11-136, Mason Bowers 2-37; DC-Landen Eckert 10-56, Dylan Staub 18-74, Coltyn Keller 1176, Ryder Noel 4-17, Artem Reichart 3-23.
Passing: GA-Taylor Conrad 3-8-0 50, Andrew Kerns 0-1-0 0; DC-Noel 9-21-2 83
Receiving: GA-Cooper 2-35; Brady Diller 1-15; DC-Keller 5-61, Staub 2-10, Eckert 2-12.
