A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I had the enjoyable opportunity to visit the Philadelphia Flower Show with our daughter and seven-month-old granddaughter. While I am not usually one to partake of affairs such as flower shows, this one surpassed my expectations.
The Philadelphia Horticultural Society has presented the annual event every year since 1829. Last year, due to Covid, the show was held outdoors for the first time in 193 years, and this year it was outdoors as well. The venue was FDR Park, a city park located in South Philly, adjacent to the professional sports complex, Pattison Avenue, and I-95.
While taking a break from the heat at the Olmstead Gazebo on the shore of Meadow Lake, I noticed an informational sign about Frederick Law Olmsted. Upon reading it, I not only learned some things about Olmstead and his contribution to the development of FDR Park, but I had a revelation that urban green spaces have to be planned and maintained. You just don’t find natural green spaces in the middle of big cities – in the U.S. or around the world.
On a visit to Beijing, China eight years ago, we were astounded that, in a city of 21.3 million people and traffic that we only see in our nightmares, that there were actually many small parks and green spaces for people to enjoy. Our tour guide stated that it was a goal for metropolitan areas in China for every citizen to be within a 10-minute walk of green space. I don’t know if that goal has been realized, but there are a lot of parks!
In the late 1950s, many Chinese cities were ordered to include green belts in future city planning projects. In fact, the World Health Organization recommends public access to green space for all. That is, “there should be a green space measuring at least 0.5 hectares (a little larger than a football field) at a linear distance of no more than 300 meters from every home.”
The Environmental Protection Agency defines green space as “land that is partly or completely covered with grass, trees, shrubs, or other vegetation. Green space includes parks, community gardens, and cemeteries.”
That green space has been shown to provide many health benefits. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health has compiled results from many studies demonstrating that. For example, one study showed that getting little kids exposed to green space can lead to fewer mental health problems in adult life.
Other benefits for us include lower incidences of early death, longer life expectancy, fewer mental health problems, less cardiovascular disease, and better cognitive functioning (in children and the elderly). Exposure to green space also helps to mitigate air pollution, heat and noise levels, and provides opportunities for physical exercise and social interaction.
So, what about Frederick Law Olmsted? Born in 1822, he was openly opposed to slavery. He truly believed that all are created equal, and he looked for ways for “commoners and aristocrats to rub elbows.” Olmsted’s visit to Birkenhead Park in Liverpool, England in 1850 solidified this viewpoint, and he returned to the U.S. with some ideas.
Olmsted tweaked his career goals, and became a landscape architect. Most notably, he was the chief architect for New York City’s Central Park, collaborating with Calvert Vaux, and he based his design on his vision of what Central Park could and should be. The Central Park Conservancy summarizes Olmsted’s vision of the 843-acre green space in the middle of one of the world’s largest urban areas as being a “democratic space, a place where people of all backgrounds, rich and poor, women and men, could congregate and enjoy leisurely activities. Central Park would have informal woodlands with winding paths and naturalistic landscapes that would allow those without the means to travel an opportunity to experience a more rural setting.”
Perhaps the greatest American landscape architect, Olmsted gained quite a reputation with his Central Park success. He went on to design the grounds around the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, the Biltmore Estate in NC, Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY, Riverside Park in NYC, Stanford Univeristy in CA, Fairmont Park in Philadelphia, and FDR Park in Philadelphia, current site of the aforementioned Flower Show.
With all of his projects, Olmsted had beauty and serenity in mind when designing them, and he seemed to know of the power of green spaces even before any kind of scientific research had been done on the concept.
“If we analyze the operations of scenes of beauty upon the mind, and consider the intimate relation of the mind upon the nervous system and the whole physical economy, the action and reaction which constantly occur between bodily and mental conditions, the reinvigoration which results from such scenes is readily comprehended,” Olmsted said. “The enjoyment of scenery employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it; and thus, through the influence of the mind over the body gives the effect of refreshing rest and reinvigoration to the whole system.”
The green space that we inhabit in Adams County cannot be taken for granted, though we don’t have to walk 10 minutes to find an oasis of green. My daughter and granddaughter frequently walk 10 minutes to a nice little park in South Philadelphia where there are trees, grass, swings, and generally happy people, young and old. It affords a nice escape from the city horns, noise, and broken sidewalks.
In Adams County, most of us simply have to walk out our front door to be in green space. A view looking west from Oak Ridge and the Peace Light is nothing but green trees and fields. The rolling hills of Upper Adams are rural and beautiful. Sunsets are spectacular. Views are long and though-provoking. Pace is slowed. Yes, this is where we can go to reset our minds and our bodies. This can be a pretty great, green place to live.
The National Organic Act of 1916 set the wheels in motion for the formation of the National Park Service. Frederick Law Olmsted recommended the following words for the Park Service’s mission statement:
“To conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”
This past Saturday, the Farmer’s Market in Gettysburg invited member institutions of the South Mountain Partnership to set up booths. All in a row at the market were booths featuring the Friends of Pine Grove Furnace, the Appalachian Trail Museum, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc., and the Land Conservancy of Adams County. All entertained talk of the outdoors, conservation, and the benefits of spending time outdoors and in green spaces. We all need to help this legacy remain for our lifetime, and for those that come after us. Olmsted had the right idea, and was ahead of his time. We should all work to keep the green sanctuaries around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.