Through the first half of the season, the New Oxford defense has been the driving force that has allowed the Colonials to put together another hot start.
That defensive effort was no different Friday night, as New Oxford once again put the clamps on an opponent. What did change this time around, though, was that an efficient and well-executing Colonial offense gave them plenty of cushion to work with.
New Oxford combined its best scoring output of the season with its third defensive shutout in five games, and the result was a crisp 31-0 victory over Eastern York in a YAIAA-2 contest at Colonial Stadium in New Oxford. The Colonials (4-1, 2-0) cashed in touchdowns on four of their first five possessions, including a pair of 10-play drives and an 11-play drive.
“We really pushed our kids hard this week on raising the bar on ourselves,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “It was us holding them to higher standard, them holding each other to a higher standard. We did a good job of that tonight. It was all about execution. We can’t just be good sometimes, we have to be good all of the time.”
The offensive effort helped subdue an Eastern (0-4, 0-2) squad that had some success moving the football early. The Golden Knights had advanced to the New Oxford 32-yard line on the game’s opening possession, but the Colonials’ Connor Main blew up a fourth-and-1 play to hand the ball to his team.
Thus began the Colonials’ series of trips to the end zone. First came a run-heavy 10-play, 66-yard drive that saw Derek Noel tote the ball seven times for 46 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown. After the squads each had a drive that ended in a missed field goal, the Ox clipped off 80 yards in 11 plays just before halftime, this time with mix of six runs and five passes. The last of Jett Moore’s throws went 17 yards to Evan Schriver to give the Colonials a 14-0 lead with 1:05 to go before half.
“We liked what we were able to do on offense,” Warner said. “Our guys handled the odd front that they gave us, and we were able to get some new guys in at times, so it was a good effort.”
The critical turn came on the Knights’ ensuing possession, as Troy Dubbert picked off a pass to put the Colonials at the Eastern 15-yard line with 22 seconds to work with. They scored with seven seconds to spare, with Moore and Schriver connecting for the second time in a 58-second span. The last-minute sequence made it a comfortable 21-0 lead for the Ox heading into the break.
“The routes on the backside were working every time,” Schriver said. “They were giving us a 15-yard cushion on the backside, so we just kept running that. We just want to score points. Our emphasis in practice all week was the offense.”
After Eastern and quarterback Austin Billet had moved the ball at times with their short passing game in the first half (10 first downs), the Colonials shut things down in the second half. The Knights ran just five plays in the third quarter for minus-4 yards, and Schriver tallied his second interception of the night to go with his two scores.
“We knew he wanted to throw the deep ball,” Schriver said. “He has a strong arm, so we knew they were going to try that all night. We just played that, and kept everything in front of us.”
New Oxford went on an 11-play, 67-yard drive in the third quarter that ended with Moore’s third touchdown pass, this on a 24-yard wide receiver screen to Dubbert that was well-blocked by Dubbert’s fellow receivers. The Colonials capped the scoring in the fourth when Daniel Wolfe hit a 36-yard field goal, set up by a 36-yard punt return by Schriver.
Eastern York 0 0 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 7 14 7 3 — 31
First Quarter
Ox—Derek Noel 1 run (Daniel Wolfe kick), 3:54
Second Quarter
Ox—Evan Schriver 17 pass from Jett Moore (Wolfe kick), 1:05
Ox—Schriver 8 pass from J. Moore (Wolfe kick), :07
Third Quarter
Ox—Troy Dubbert 24 pass from J. Moore (Wolfe kick), 5:33
Fourth Quarter
Ox—Wolfe 36 FG, 8:31
Team Statistics
EY Ox
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 30-150 19-24
Passing 18-26-3 13-21-0
Passing yards 174 143
Total offense 198 293
Penalties-yards 5-45 6-48
Punts-yards 1-36.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: EY-Jio Vega 5-27, Javier Parks 4-8, Bryce Currier 1-5, Levi Ayala 2-1, Zach Holtzinger 2-(-1), Austin Billet 5-(-16). NO-Derek Noel 11-61, Brittyn Eakins 7-40, Jett Moore 5-5, Riley Killen 3-20, Holden Crabbs 2-34, Jarett Bitzer 1-(-5), Idriz Ahmetovic 1-(-5).
Passing: EY-Billet 18-26-3-174. NO-J. Moore 13-21-0-143, Ahmetovic 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: EY-Currier 8-96, Parks 5-41, Ayala 3-25, John Rose 1-10, Logan Dodson 1-8. NO-Ben Leese 5-41, Evan Schriver 3-34, Skyler Jacoby 3-35, Troy Dubbert 1-24, Noel 1-9.
