MONTANA
Buy Now

Former Gettysburg standout Montana DeLawder turns her opponent during the 2020 PIAA Team Championships in Hershey. DeLawder, who recently won a U23 national championship in freestyle, is competing at 55 kilograms in the Grand Prix of Spain on Saturday in Madrid. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

While starring at Gettysburg High School, Montana DeLawder took girls’ wrestling to new heights.

Now, wrestling is taking DeLawder to Europe.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.