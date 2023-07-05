While starring at Gettysburg High School, Montana DeLawder took girls’ wrestling to new heights.
Now, wrestling is taking DeLawder to Europe.
The GHS grad and current King College standout has jetted to Madrid, where she is scheduled to compete in the Grand Prix of Spain. DeLawder will be joined by, among others, six United States Senior National Team members and an additional eight wrestlers with international experience representing the U.S.
“This is a big opportunity for me,” said DeLawder before departing for Spain. “It’s definitely something new that I’ve never done before; I’ve never wrestled at the senior level or internationally. This is really big for me and what I want to do with my future. It’s a big next step.”
DeLawder earned her place in the 55-kilogram field in Spain by virtue of winning a U23 national freestyle title at 57 kilograms at the Women’s Nationals in April. Competing in Spokane, Washington, DeLawder took out former Junior World Team member Payton Stroud of Washington in the finals by scores of 9-2 and 13-7.
That title-winning performance opened the door for DeLawder to be one of 23 female wrestlers representing the United States in Madrid. It also allowed her to check an item off her bucket list, when she received her first official United States singlet.
“To see USA on the front, flip it over and my name is on the back. . . it’s something I’ve watched since I was younger and always thought that was so cool,” she said.
DeLawder’s coach at Gettysburg, Chris Haines, beamed at the accomplishments of one of his prized pupils who continues to train at his facility.
“I’m just super proud of her as she continues to take the next steps to reach her ultimate goals,” he said.
The women’s freestyle tournament in Madrid will be held on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, with medal matches scheduled for 4 p.m. While it is a one-day tournament, DeLawder has a full week of wrestling ahead of her as she will train in Spain with athletes from around the world for five days following the competition.
“You want to see what it’s like at that level and see how other countries wrestle,” she said. “I’ve never felt that and they have different styles. I’ll take in as much as I can from the older athletes on the senior national team and learn from them.”
Saturday’s tournament continues a remarkable year for DeLawder, who completed her second season at King. There, she went 30-7 and placed fourth in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at 130 pounds to become a two-time All-American. She was seventh as a freshman at 123 and has compiled a record of 56-11 with 39 pins over her first two collegiate seasons.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done but I didn’t reach some of my goals so there’s a lot of work to be done,” she said. “Fourth in college was not my goal, and I wanted to make the senior national team but didn’t get that done. I’m grateful for (the U23 national title), it’s a step in the right direction. I’ll keep plugging along because you can’t change what already happened.”
Even while focusing on her own pursuits, DeLawder still gives back to the sport that has already provided so much. She is a regular at the Haines’ barn, helping him develop the next wave of standout wrestlers. Sacrificing her time while in the midst of focusing on her own career is an easy choice, she says.
“If I didn’t have all that growing up I wouldn’t be where I am so I want to give those kids the same opportunity,” she said. “It’s important to give back. My end goal is to be a coach when I’m older, so this helps me with them and with my own wrestling.”
FUTURE STARS
While the present for girls’ wrestling in Pennsylvania has never been more exciting with the PIAA officially sanctioning the sport, the future on the local front is off the charts as well.
Three Times Area wrestlers – Gettysburg’s Brooklyn Henry and Fallon Jackson, and Bermudian Springs’ Riley Jackson – recently helped Team PA capture not one, but two U14 championships at the National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pennsylvania stars went 8-0 in the freestyle tournament and matched that performance with an 8-0 mark in Greco-Roman to secure two titles at the Cox Convention Center.
In the freestyle championship match against Florida, Henry posted a fall in :49 at 79 pounds, while Riley Jackson won by pin in 1:41 at 127 pounds as part of a 44-19 victory. Henry, a Haines Trained athlete, went 8-0 in freestyle competition to earn a place on the All-Tournament Team.
The Keystone State standouts won the freestyle crown for the third straight year.
In Greco-Roman competition, Team PA was the best of nine teams entered. Facing Minnesota in the finals, Pennsylvania rolled up a 47-16 victory, helped in part by a pin from Riley Jackson and technical fall by Henry.
Henry, who is entering 8th grade, capped a tremendous week by going 8-0 in Greco-Roman action to land on a second All-Tournament Team. She was one of only eight wrestlers to earn double All-Tournament honors. Fellow PA grapplers Cidney Schaffer (72 pounds), Emma Grimes (85 pounds) and Morgan Hyland (92 pounds) also captured dual honors.
“That was a great opportunity for our local wrestlers – and two Gettysburg kids — to be on Team PA and represent Pennsylvania,” said Haines. “They did an outstanding job, I’m super proud of them and looking for big things from them in the future.”
COVETED INVITATIONS
Haines has reason to wear a smile as both of Gettysburg’s varsity wrestling teams were extended full-team invitations to the prestigious Beast of the East on Dec. 16-17 at the University of Delaware. The Warriors have also been invited to compete in the first-ever girls’ tournament at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, held Dec. 9-10 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Like the Beast, the Ironman is considered one of the top in-season scholastic tournaments in the country.
There are currently more than 170 schools approved by the Beast’s boys’ tournament selection committee, although a majority of those are not full-team invites. In addition to Gettysburg, District 3 programs Central Dauphin, Chambersburg and Northern Lebanon have been accepted with full-team status. Pennsylvania powers such as Bethlehem Catholic, Faith Christian Academy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, Saucon Valley, Malvern Prep and Wyoming Seminary are also listed.
This year will mark the second Beast of the East girls’ tournament.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Haines of the invitations. “That these are invite-only, that says a lot about what we’ve accomplished.”
While Gettysburg’s girls will be new to both tourneys, the Warrior boys were a full-team invite once before, in addition to taking partial rosters previously. Former GHS star Dylan Reinert twice placed third at the Beast.
With the bulk of his team returning — including four of five 2023 PIAA qualifiers – Gettysburg could be poised for another big season. Toss in a handful of talented freshmen eager to make names for themselves, and Haines has high hopes for December’s stop in Delaware.
“Those kids are ready, we’re taking ninth-graders who have Fargo experience, Super 32 and National Duals,” he said. “We’re not rolling in there with kids who aren’t exposed to the highest level of wrestling. The expectation is that they’re going to win matches.”
