After a dismal 4-5 season in 2020, James Franklin went out and made some significant changes to the Penn State football program.
Franklin met with assembled media on Saturday afternoon for the program’s annual media day and discussed those coaches and more as the Nittany Lions get set to begin their 2021 slate on Sept. 5 against the Wisconsin Badgers.
The biggest of those changes, perhaps, came with the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Yurcich, a California University (Pa.) graduate and former Shippensburg University offensive coordinator, joins the Penn State program after successful stints at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas.
“From an offensive perspective, with Coach Yurcich, and what we’re doing from an installation standpoint, you know, the changes in NCAA rules have helped with that in terms of some of the walkthrough things that you’re able to do,” Franklin said of his team’s adjustment to the new coach. “So that’s been really helpful, the terminology that we were able to keep the same, we were able to keep the same. I think that always helps.”
Additionally, the Nittany Lions welcomed Anthony Poindexter as the team’s new safeties coach after Tim Banks departed to take the reigns of the defense at the University of Tennessee.
Perhaps the biggest bit of news out of Franklin’s press conference came with the announcement that junior defensive end Adisa Isaac was likely to miss the entire season due to injury. Isaac was expected to start alongside Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie at the defensive end spot as Penn State looks to replace Baltimore Ravens’ first-round draft pick, Odafe Oweh.
“I guess, I’ll lead with Adisa will not be available,” Franklin said. “Adisa had an offseason injury, not during football training, and will most likely not be available for the season.”
Names that are expected to compete for the starting defensive end spot opposite Ebiketie now are former linebackers Jesse Luketa and Nick Tarburton as well as Amin Vanover and Hakeem Beamon, who have split time between end and tackle in their time at Penn State.
“We’ve talked about Tarburton, Luketa and Vanover, you know, that group of guys,” Franklin said. “Tarburton, the guy that we’ve always been really excited about, you know, since we brought him here, has had some situations in terms of staying healthy consistently that made it difficult for him to have a bigger impact. He is as healthy as he’s ever been. He’s been able to practice on a really consistent basis now for a long period of time. He’s got such a great motor and intelligence and he’s physical. So, we’re excited about what he’s going to do.”
Additionally, Franklin mentioned Aliquippa product Zuriah Fisher and 6-foot-6, 263-pound New Jersey product Smith Vilbert as players who will compete for snaps.
On the offensive side of the ball, Rasheed Walker and Caeden Wallace appear to have locked down the starting tackle spots, while Mike Miranda is set to move from starting guard to center. The two guard spots, however, remain open and were filled by Anthony Whigan (left) and Juice Scruggs (right) during Saturday’s open practice. Those spots appear unset, however, as Harvard transfer Eric Wilson and former four-star recruit Saleem Wormley are expected to factor in.
“When you talk about interior offensive lineman, we think we’ve got a really good group of guys that are competing for those three inside spots at guard, center and guard,” Franklin said. “So, talking about, you know, a combination of Whigan, Miranda, Scruggs, Wormley, who’s kind of really come on and factored in...that’s a group that we think there’s going to be tremendous competition from.
After taking over the reigns from Trace McSorley in 2019 and leading Penn State to an 11-2 record and a win in the Cotton Bowl, quarterback Sean Clifford struggled in 2020, throwing for 16 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 209 yards per game.
Yurcich, however, said he expects the Nittany Lions signal caller to have a bounce-back year in 2021.
Any quarterback that has his demeanor and attitude and willingness to learn and understands every day that there’s something more to attain, his ceiling is very high,” Yurcich said. “I think he can get a lot better. So that’s my job to help him along and to guide him and to give him the information that he needs and to continue to press upon the things that he has to improve upon and apply pressure where it needs to be in practice.”
Another position change facing Penn State defensive coordinator is that of Keaton Ellis, who moves from corner to safety where he’s expected to compete for a starting spot alongside preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker. Ellis, a State College native, appeared in five games last season despite struggling with injuries in his true sophomore season.
Keaton is primarily playing free safety right now. Keaton’s a guy we feel like we need to train at either/or, boundary or free. We’ve got a lot of respect for Keaton,” Pry said of the move. “We’re excited about his abilities at the position. He’s a guy that if we need to are comfortable putting back at corner. This wasn’t about him not being good enough at corner. It was about his best position potentially being safety. We’ve got good depth at corner right now.”
That depth at corner was bolstered by the incoming transfers of Johnnie Dixon from South Carolina and A.J. Lytton from Florida State, both of whom the Nittany Lions pursued out of high school. Additionally, true freshman Kalen King was one of the standout performers of the spring, while returnees Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. are expected to head up the depth chart.
News and Notes
•After suffering his second ankle injury in as many seasons, running back Noah Cain is back practicing and rejoins a unit that landed three players on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s best running back. Cain joined sophomore Keyvone Lee and Baylor transfer John Lovett on the list.
•Jordan Stout is expected to continue both kicking and punting duties for special teams coach Joe Lorig. Lorig said that the former Virginia Tech transfer has shown marked improvement in the offseason, particularly in the punting department.
•Jaquan Brisker could be a busy man. The star safety could also be called upon to return kicks according to Lorig. He joined Caziah Holmes, Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson as those fielding kicks at the open portion of practice.
•In what some would call a welcome sign, quarterbacks practiced taking snaps under center in front of the assembled media at practice, something they haven’t done in the James Franklin era, regardless of the offensive coordinator.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
