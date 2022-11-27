Last week in the Washington Post, reporter Hannah Sampson had a revealing story about our national parks. While the last edition of this column featured the national parks, particularly Kings Canyon and Sequoia in California, Sampson took a look at some of the thoughtless, irresponsible things that tourists do while visiting these revered, protected places.
Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of government affairs at the National Parks Conservation Association, is very thoughtful in her statement that it is important to educate those that use our park system. She says in the Sampson article: “We try very hard at our organization not to shame people and to instead sort of flip it and talk about why everyone should care enough to protect resources.”
That is a nice way of saying, “Please do not be an idiot when visiting our parks!”
Sampson goes on to elucidate the recent issues that, to many, appear to be patently ridiculous.
One of these issues is a real pet peeve of mine, and seems to be becoming more of an issue than ever before. It seems that some people find it necessary to mark their territory. Many vandals think that it is important for them to deface walls, cliffs, trees, rocks, and bridges with graffiti.
Before you argue that graffiti is simply an art form, I would posit that it is nothing more than destruction of property when done on public grounds. Some of the most beautiful cities in Europe are clean of all litter, have wonderful public transportation, and are steeped in history. But these days, the graffiti on buildings and roads there is disgraceful, and disrespectful. The same is true in our national parks. Some of the most amazing things Mother Nature has to offer are out there, and some folks have no problem ruining it with their ‘art’. Spray paint is not the only tool of choice for these people, as park rangers have to spend hours sanding off Sharpie markings and stickers as well. And when the destruction involves carving into trees, that permanence cannot be changed.
Another irksome occurrence most often occurs at the most popular sites, and that is the habit of littering. I don’t know who these people think is going to clean up their trash, but they sure don’t consider taking it away themselves. Sampson writes of Hyperion, the largest tree in the world. This California redwood tree is over 16 feet in diameter and over 380 feet tall. The Redwood National Park flora is estimated to be 600-800 years old.
The exact location of this magnificent monster is kept a secret by the National Park Service. However, many people have figured out which tree is Hyperion. So many, in fact, that the amount of trash and human waste in the vicinity of the tree is astounding and disgusting. Additionally, much of the vegetation around the tree is stomped down by the number of visitors, and the base of Hyperion is being damaged by people standing and climbing around on it. The park service has now declared the area around it prohibited, and if caught there, a person can be fined up to $5,000 and spend up to six months in jail.
Another issue, which has been discussed in this column, is getting too close to wildlife. In Yellowstone Park this past summer, three visitors got gored and tossed by bison when they tried to get close to the beasts. Last spring, a woman thought it would be neat to see how close she could get to some cute little bear cubs. Since it was in Yellowstone, those bear cubs were grizzly bears. Momma Grizzly wasn’t very happy about the woman approaching her babies, so she charged the woman.
Fortunately, she wasn’t eaten.
One problem with this sort of behavior is that some people think that it is worthy of being emulated. A ‘TikTokker’, who is described as being an ‘influencer’, recently teed up a golf ball at the Grand Canyon, and sent it over the edge. Apparently, when she struck the ball, her club broke in two, with part of it flying down into the canyon as well. She posted it on TikTok, and got a lot of grief about it. She may have been surprised that many people did not think she was cool, rather that she was just plain foolish and irresponsible.
She received a citation and is required to appear in court, but the act has already been released to her nearly 7 million followers. Hopefully, the ripple effects of such idiocy will not be detrimental to the parks. Those who educate are the ones that need to be ‘influencers’ here.
A recent popular trend apparently requires the Park Service to say, “Do not kiss any poisonous toads.”
There is a species of toad in the Sonoran Desert that secretes a strong toxin. Since the toxin is in the category of a psychedelic drug, some dazed fools came up with the brilliant idea that they could get high if they licked the back of the toad. So, since this may seem logical to some, some have tried it. As it turns out, the toxin does not make a human high, it just makes them sick. The toad poison can be dangerous, and it also isn’t so good for the toad.
Other issues that are prevalent include chopping down trees in, and taking artifacts from, our parks. Even taking cool-looking stones from a national park is against federal regulations. Take nothing but pictures, and leave nothing but footprints.
Crazy things that people do in our national parks are not limited to the ones in the wilderness. Our own Gettysburg National Military Park has had a few incidents that may leave one scratching their head.
John Heiser, a resident of Gettysburg and an historian with the military park, says that one of the most common bothersome things that many people do is to take things. People take rocks, move rocks off of historic walls, and even take parts of historic barns. These things belong to the battlefield and should stay there.
Heiser relates a story of a man who took some iron nails from a barn in the park that was in ruin. Of course, no one knew that he took them until a package arrived at the park office containing the nails. The man returned them because he said they had brought him nothing but bad luck. The national park karma must have been working. Any ranger at any park in the country could relate similar stories.
So, by all means, get out and enjoy our national parks. Take in nature and wildlife with your eyes. Take pictures. Write about it. But also, as in any case, always use common sense. Becoming a national news story for doing something dumb is not cool.
— Healthy Adams County’s Physical Fitness Taskforce continues to be active and has some nice hikes coming up. As part of its Winter Fitness Hike series, the PFTF is offering a number of guided hikes this winter, free of charge. The first one will be next Wednesday, Dec. 7. The hike will take place at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve on Mt. Hope Road in Fairfield. The 3.5-mile loop will include the Nature Trail to the Swamp Trail, with an option to climb to Baker’s Knob.
The hike is considered easy to moderate, except the side trail to Baker’s Knob is tougher. Both options will have a guide. Interested hikers should meet at Strawberry Hill at 9:30 am across the street from the parking lot. For the most up-to-date information about the winter hikes, check www.facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
