Graffiti across High Rock, near Pen Mar, Md. detracts from a scenic view of the valley. Graffiti, littering and vandalism are increasing concerns for those who protect and preserve America’s national parks and trails. (Ed Riggs photograph)

Last week in the Washington Post, reporter Hannah Sampson had a revealing story about our national parks. While the last edition of this column featured the national parks, particularly Kings Canyon and Sequoia in California, Sampson took a look at some of the thoughtless, irresponsible things that tourists do while visiting these revered, protected places.

Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of government affairs at the National Parks Conservation Association, is very thoughtful in her statement that it is important to educate those that use our park system. She says in the Sampson article: “We try very hard at our organization not to shame people and to instead sort of flip it and talk about why everyone should care enough to protect resources.”

