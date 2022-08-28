PECK

Justin Peck celebrates in victory lane after winning a race at Lincoln Speedway last season. On Saturday, Peck powered to another All Star Circuit of Champions victory, claiming the Kramer Klash.

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Justin Peck had already been arguably the hottest sprint car driver in the country. Sprinkle in a bit of extra motivation, and Peck has proven to be almost unbeatable.

Peck, of Monrovia, Indiana, had won three races with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions in the past week, including an emotional win Thursday night at the New Jersey track where former fellow Buch Motorsports driver Jason Leffler lost his life in an accident in 2013.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.