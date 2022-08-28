Justin Peck had already been arguably the hottest sprint car driver in the country. Sprinkle in a bit of extra motivation, and Peck has proven to be almost unbeatable.
Peck, of Monrovia, Indiana, had won three races with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions in the past week, including an emotional win Thursday night at the New Jersey track where former fellow Buch Motorsports driver Jason Leffler lost his life in an accident in 2013.
Saturday’s race at Lincoln Speedway, dubbed the “Kramer Klash” in honor of former local legend Kramer Williamson, also had extra meaning to Peck, as one of his crew members is Kurt Williamson – Kramer’s son. Peck drove a car with Williamson’s famous pink paint scheme and number 73 in the same event a year ago.
Peck stuck with his team-owned 13 car this year, and the result was almost predictable.
Peck led from wire to wire, fending off a mid-race challenge from Lincoln points leader Freddie Rahmer but otherwise winning easily in the 35-lap feature.
“This one’s pretty cool,” said Peck in victory lane. “It’s a shame we couldn’t park it last year when we had the 73 out, but we have Kurt working on the car, and we were wearing the throwback Kramer helmet tonight. It’s special when you are surrounded by the Williamson family that was here. We’ve all become pretty close friends over the past two years. This means a lot to them and it means a lot to me.”
Peck was a winner the last time the All-Stars ran at Lincoln, in the September 2021 Dirt Classic.
“I love coming to this place, man,” Peck said earlier in the night. “This is my favorite race track in Pennsylvania.”
Peck, winner of both his heat race and the dash, started on the pole beside Rahmer, who benefitted when schedule front row starter Giovanni Scelzi was docked two starting spots for being on the track late. Peck got the jump on the start and led Rahmer, who trailed Peck closely followed by Zeb Wise, Scelzi, and Hunter Schuerenberg at the start.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich moved past Schuerenberg on lap 3 and, following a caution for T.J. Stutts, got by Sclezi for fourth on lap 4.
The top 5 remained the same as the leaders entered lapped traffic for the first time on lap 8, with all drivers running the high groove to pass the back markers. Rahmer trailed Peck by about 5 car lengths but couldn’t make up ground as both drivers got through traffic flawlessly.
On lap 13 Wise, still running third, jumped the rear tire of lapped car Tim Wagaman II, sending Wise over the turn one wall and into a serious of vicious flips along the catch fence. Wise was slow to exit his mangled car but walked away under his own power.
The restart order saw Peck in front with Rahmer, Dietrich, Scelzi, and Schuerenberg back in the top 5. That train remained in the same order, with All Star points leader Tyler Courtney in sixth and Brent Marks in seventh, for the next 10 laps before the caution flag flew for a Brandon Rahmer, who slowed directly in front of the leaders.
On the next restart, Freddie Rahmer got a run into turn one and dove underneath Peck briefly, but Peck countered with a pass down the inside of the backstretch. Rahmer stuck to Peck’s tail for a lap, with Dietrich entering the fray as the three cars were within spitting distance of each other.
“Freddie threw the slider there on the restart and I kind of expected it because of how the top was getting there in (turn) one, you kind of had to check up,” said Peck. “I knew if I went in on the bottom somebody was going to blow my doors off on the top and there’d be no chance to retaliate. So I kind of had to do what I wanted to do. But my car was good enough to run the bottom if I had to.”
That officially lit the fire under Peck, who suddenly found a new gear and pulled away from the pack. Even through heavy lapped traffic for the final 6 laps, Peck was a rocket.
Peck crossed the line well ahead of Rahmer. Scelzi got around Dietrich for third with 5 to go and held on to the finish, with Dietrich claiming fourth and Courtney fifith. Six through 10 were Marks, Schuerenberg, Jeff Halligan, Anthony Macri (driving the Mike MaGee 11 car in place of injured All-Star regular Parker Price-Miller), and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman, Jr.
Heat winners were Schuerenberg, Peck, Dietrich, and Wise. Chad Trout claimed the B-main.
Scelzi set fast time among the 39 sprinters in pits with a time of 13.383 seconds.
TRACK NOTES
• Three of the four sprint car heats were mostly uneventful, but heat number 3 featured some drama – and maybe some racing karma. Dietrich grabbed the lead from the outside pole and had a healthy advantage, but on lap 4 he slowed momentarily, allowing Robbie Kendall and Scelzi to pass him. Dietrich never stopped, and at the same time as the caution flag waved, Dietrich got his car back to speed.
All Star officials ruled it an inadvertent yellow but appropriately moved Dietrich back to third for the restart, much to his dismay. As Kendall took the green for the restart he broke his rear axle and triggered a three-car melee that brought out a red, during which Scelzi lost air in his rear tire. That put Double-D back in front, and he led the rest of the way.
• In place of the chalk stripe that normally signifies where cars may fire off for the green flag, officials drew a “73”, Williamson’s number. Multiple drivers went out of their way to go around – rather than over – the mark during their parade laps before the feature.
• A unique event occurred during the intermission following the dash draw. The eight dash drivers were paired with a child for a series of relay races – on tricycles. The brainchild of Kurt Williamson, the finale came down to Tyler Courtney and Gio Scelzi, with Courtney and his partner taking the checkers. The tricycles were pink, of course.
• Lincoln officials announced an exciting late addition to the 2022 schedule. On Tuesday, October 4, Lincoln will host the first annual “Brian Montieth Classic”, a $7,000-to-win 410 event. The race will honor Montieth, a multi-time Lincoln champion who will be in attendance for the event – though no word on whether that would be as a fan or driver.
