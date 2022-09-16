BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 3
Jesus Salazar snapped a 3-3 deadlock with 2:32 left to play to give the host Canners a win over the Bolts on Friday. Salazar’s winning tally came off an assist by Alex Morales.
Littlestown trailed 3-1 in the second half before Leo Guzman made good on a penalty kick, and later Ian Welty struck for a score on a Guzman feed.
Shawn Nelson netted Littlestown’s initial tally with Landon Gulden assisting in the opening half.
Devan Ponce scored the game’s first two goals for the Canners, both assisted by Cameron Tyson. Kody Mendoza also notched a goal for the hosts.
Littlestown 1 2 — 3
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Goals: L-Shawn Nelson, Leo Guzman, Ian Welty; B-Devan Ponce 2, Kody Mendoza, Jesus Salazar. Assists: L-Landon Gulden, Guzman; B-Cameron Tyson 2, Salazar, Alex Morales. Shots: L-5; B-17. Corners: L-2; B-8. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 13; B-Rodrigo Beltran 2, Luke Hartzel 0
York Catholic 1, Delone Catholic 0
Ryan Oathout converted a penalty kick with less than 17 minutes left in regulation to give the Irish a win over the Squires on Wednesday.
Nik Holtz stopped five shots in goal for Delone
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 13, Hanover 1
Maddie O’Brien and Marissa Moore had matching hat tricks for the Squirettes in their big win over the Hawkettes on Friday.
Mina Fochi and Maggie Rabaiotti netted two goals each while Olivia Knox and Jocelyn Robinson both scored single tallies.
For Hanover, Yazmina Isaacs scored a goal and Lola Garman made 16 stops in net.
Delone Catholic 9 4 — 13
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Mina Fochi 2, Julianna Donahue, Maggie Rabaiotti 2, Marissa Moore 3, Olivia Knox, Jocelyn Robinson; H-Yazmina Isaacs. Assists: DC-Mochi, Katie Norris; H-Carrera. Shots: DC-30; H-2. Corners: DC-2; H-0. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 1; H-Lola Garman 16
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4, West York 1
The Eagles swept doubles play en route to a win over the Bulldogs on Friday.
Leslie Torres and Greta Haley claimed a 6-1, 6-2 decision at No. 1 while teammates Ava Leatherman and Reese Lighty took care of things in their match, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom posted straight-set wins in singles play as well.
Singles: 1. Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Amelia Peters 6-2, 6-0; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Taelyn Thomas 6-4, 7-5; 3. Molly Karom (BS) d. Ella Mikula 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley (BS) d. Justyce Firestone/Eve Williams 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ava Leatherman/Reese Lighty (BS) d. Rowan Dennis/McKenzie Ott 6-3, 6-1
