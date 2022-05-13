Gabe Pecaitis is the new YAIAA champion in the pole vault.
The Gettysburg sophomore cleared 13-feet, 6-inches to claim the title in the YAIAA Championships after a crazy evening on Friday at Dallastown High School. Pecaitis was locked in a dual with Bermudian Springs jumper Mike Carlson and Delone Catholic’s Wyatt Didio. Those three Adams County athletes were the only vaulters to clear 13-0, and the bar was moved up to 13-6. At that moment, Pecaitis was called to report in for the 4 x 100 meter relay.
“I was feeling rushed a bit,” Pecaitis understated. “I had to strategize it all out, and just play out in my head exactly how I wanted to do it. I tried to have the relay check in without me, so I could just go over to my zone next to the runway and just run and come back. But we had to all check in together. I just had to work with the officials.”
With the meet running approximatley an hour late at that point, Pecaitis never imagined the two events would conflict. But he went over and anchored the Warriors’ relay team before returning to the vault runway. In the meantime, Didio had missed his three attempts at 13-6, while Carlson made the height on his first attempt.
“I had to just come back, keep my cool, and take my three-minute break and then perform,” Pecaitis said. “I wasn’t watching when Carlson made 13-6, so when I came back, I saw that he wasn’t vaulting anymore, but Didio was, so I figured he had cleared it. I just figured, well, I’ll just go out and beat him.”
When Pecaitis came back, he barreled down the runway and had perhaps his best jump of the day, clearing the bar easily. Up the bar went to 14-0. Since he had no previous misses, and Carlson had one, Pecaitis would be the winner unless Carlson could make 14-0, which would have been his personal best.
After Carlson went out, Pecaitis took his three attempts at 14-0, coming very close on his second two, and settled for a first-place finish at 13-6.
“That vault today made me see that I can get a lot higher using the same pole,” said Pecaitis. “There are just a few little things that I have to work out, like getting the standards adjusted a little bit, but I feel good.”
Right from the start, the meet was off schedule due to some problems in the operation of the fully automatic timing system. Due to the delay, complete results were not available at press time.
In the girls’ long jump, both Bermudian’s Alison Watts and Gettysburg’s Anne Bair moved into the finals, with Watts in second and Bair in fourth. No one had popped a big jump, with the top four being within four inches of each other. Watts improved her distance with a 16-10.5 jump in the final, while Bair jumped her third jump of 16-8. It was 16-8.75, but she remained in fourth. Watts got passed by Maslyn Soisson of Central York, who popped a big jump in the final to take the win at 17-10.5, her season-best.
The local pair also competed together in the triple jump, but the finals had not begun at press time.
Alexandra Nice had a personal best pole vault of 10-6 to place third for South Western. Right behind her was Lily Carlson of Bermudian. The freshman vaulted 10-0 for fourth place.
Winter Oaster started Gettysburg off with a 2:29 lead-off leg in the 4 x 800, and the Warriors held on for a respectable fifth-place finish in a season-best 10:23.0. The boys’ 4 x 800 saw another good Warrior effort, as the boys ran to a fourth-place finish in 8:43.0. Senior Drew Cole ran an inspired anchor leg (2:05), passing two runners with a furious stretch run. York Suburban ran away in the last lap to win easily.
Of the eight finalists in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, five were from Adams County. Lily LaBure of Bermudian placed fourth in that race. Times were not immediately.
The story in the sprints was Laila Campbell of Spring Grove. In the qualifying round, Campbell blazed a phenomenal 11.24 seconds in the 100, and an equally impressive 23.58 in the 200. Both times destroyed the YAIAA marks she set at last year’s meet. In the final of the 100, Campbell scorched the track again, winning by 10 meters with a winning time of 11.67. The sophomore, a national class sprinter, broke her meet record in the 200 by eight-tenths of a second.
Bernard Bell looked great in winning the 110 hurdles for South Western. Not far behind was Carlson for Bermudian Springs in third place. The hurdles were before the pole vault began.
In the boys’ discus, Eagle Aaron Weigle placed fourth, with his best throw in a month of 132-1, just over 10 feet behind winner Joseph Sevison of Central York.
Qualifying athletes will next participate in the District III Championships, to be held May 20-21 at Shippensburg University. The district meet is the qualifying meet for the state championships. District qualifiers will be announced on Sunday.
Continued coverage of the meet will be available in Monday’s e-edition of the Gettysburg Times.
YAIAA Track & Field Championships
Friday — Dallastown H.S.
(Top 8 finishers in each event)
BOYS
High jump: 1. Derry (SW) 6-3, 2. Martin (SW) 6-2, 3. Jacob Ogle (F) 5-10, T4. Holden Crabbs (NO), Jonah Longenecker (F), Robert Salazar (Big), Smith (KD), Hersh (SW), Zimmer (CY) 5-8; Discus: 1. Sevison (CY) 142-7, 2. Arnold (YT) 140-11, 3. Wentz (Dal) 140-8, 4. Aaron Weigle (BS) 132-1, 5. Snedegar (Sus) 127-2, 6. Stambaugh (Dal) 125-5, 7. McLendon (KD) 124-2, 8. Kopp (Sus) 123-2; Triple jump: 1. James (RL) 43-11.25, 2. Djameh (SW) 42-10, 3. Scott (Dal) 42-5, 4. Martin (SW) 41-5.75, 5. Johnson (Dal) 41-4.25, 6. Ricky Pacana (BS) 41-3.25, 7. Josh Lehigh (NO) 41-1.75, 8. Rake (KD) 40-6.75
GIRLS
Pole vault: 1. Thorne (CY) 11-6, 2. Grubb (SG) 10-6, 3. Nice (SW) 10-6, 4. Lily Carlson (BS) 10-0, 5. Butz (YS) 10-0, 6. Thomas (WY) 9-6, 7. Marissa Miller (DC) 9-0, 8. Neutzel (Dal) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Soisson (CY) 17-10.5, 2. Marks (Sus) 17-1, 3. Alison Watts (BS) 16-10.5, 4. Anne Bair (G) 16-8.75, 5. Stewart (YS) 16-2.25, 6. Allen (Dal) 15-6.5, 7. Miller (DC) 15-5.25, 8. Miller (Dov) 15-2.5; Javelin: 1. Miller (Dov) 116-3, 2. Gotwals (CY) 113-3, 3. Felix (EY) 110-4, 4. Shaely Stabler (NO) 109-7, 5. Olson (SW) 102-0, 6. Lehker (SW) 101-3, 7. McIntire (RL) 98-8, 8. Wildasin (Han) 92-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.