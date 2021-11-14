The district championship game has become the ceiling that the Delone Catholic football program just can’t break through.
For the fourth straight year, the Squires’ season ended with a silver medal and this time it came at the hands of Steelton-Highspire, 42-20, in the District 3 Class 1A championship game on Saturday afternoon at War Veterans Memorial Field on Cottage Hill in Steelton.
Steel-High (8-2) also ended Delone’s season last year, enroute to a state title. The previous two campaigns, it was Upper Dauphin (2019) and York Catholic (2018) that stymied the Squires’ quest for gold.
“We’ve lost to great teams all four years,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “York Catholic and Upper Dauphin were undefeated when they beat us, Steel-High won the state title last year and could win it again this year.”
Delone’s last district crown came in 2012 when the Squires defeated Steel-High to bring home the eighth in program history.
Things started promisingly for the visitors as sophomore Brady Dettinburn fell on a Daivin Pryor fumble at the Steel-High 15-yard line just over a minute into the game.
A trio of Squire runs had them in the end zone when Dettinburn traversed the final six stripes for the score and Justin Emeigh added the point after to make it 7-0 with 10:01 to go in the opening frame.
Midway through the first quarter, the hosts set up shop at midfield and went about evening things up. It took them seven plays, but they leveled things when sophomore signal caller Alex Erby lofted a beautiful pass to the back right corner of the end zone that Tyrone Moore high-pointed and came down with for a 26-yard touchdown with 3:12 to play in the stanza.
Things appeared headed for the half knotted at seven apiece, when a shanked punt by Delone gave the Rollers possession at the DC 36 with 1:08 to go until the break.
Pryor atoned for his earlier miscue when he found paydirt from five yards out, following his own 29-yard gallop to set up the score. The senior finished the afternoon with 20 carries for 117 yards to lead the Rollers’ 195-yard ground attack.
“Those guys are big, physical and fast. I thought we could win, but that it was gonna take a perfect effort on our part,” Zortman said. “In the first half, we were right with them and only down 13-7 at the half. We had the ball coming out to start the third quarter, too.”
Delone (6-5) was forced to punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, but a fumbled snap gave the hosts the ball at Delone’s 15.
Steel-High wasted little time in bumping its advantage to 21-7 when sophomore Jaeion Perry lassoed in an Erby offering on an out route and then dove across the goal line for a 12-yard score with 9:14 to play in the third quarter.
The Squires’ chances were dimming, but they sprang to life again when sophomore Gage Zimmerman pulled in a short pass from Ryder Noel on a quick slant on 3rd-and-11. He quickly put on the brakes, spun to the outside and outraced the Roller defense down the right sideline for a 68-yard score at the 6:04 mark to make it 21-14.
“In the open field, Gage is as fast as anyone out there on the field,” Zortman said. “He’ll move from receiver to the backfield next year and be a big part of our offense for the next two years.”
Zimmerman caught five balls for 186 yards and two scores, while carrying it five times for 43 yards and an additional score in 2021. He also served as one of the Squires’ primary kick returners.
Steel-High responded with an 11-play, 74-yard march to reassert control and pushed the lead to 29-14 when Jakhai Noss powered his way in from 10 yards away with 1:31 to go in the third.
The hosts put the contest to bed in the fourth quarter with a pair of short scoring drives, both of which were capped by Erby scoring strikes. The first, a 10-yard dart to Durrell Ceasar Jr from 10 yards away with 6:48 remaining and the second on a 21-yard floater to Pryor out of the backfield at the 4:49 mark.
A southpaw, Erby earned a first-team all-state selection as a freshman in 2020. He finished the day with just 83 yards through the air, but did connect on four touchdown passes. He’s over 3,000 yards and 35 touchdown passes for the year, despite the transfer of Penn State recruit Mekhi Flowers, who played his senior season at Central Dauphin East.
“We didn’t want to allow the big play and we did a pretty good job of that,” Zortman said. “We wanted to force them to put drives together if they were going to score and hats off to them for doing it.”
Delone put together one final scoring drive of the season that ended in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Noel to Dylan Staub with 1:03 to go in the contest.
Noel, a junior, was 8-of-12 for 119 yards and a pair of scores.
After beginning the campaign 0-3, Delone strung together five straight victories before falling to York Catholic, 13-6, in Week 9. But the Squires bounced back to defeat Hanover the following week, 8-0, and a Littlestown win over Fairfield that same night pushed Delone into the playoffs.
“We started off really rough and it’s been a season of ups and downs for us,” Zortman said. “We got a gift from Littlestown to get in, but I think that we belonged in this game. We played York Catholic closer than anyone did in the regular season and they won big (Friday) night in their district final.”
Delone was held well below its season average of 244 yards per game on the ground, mustering just 93 yards on 43 rushes on Saturday.
“That team is so athletic that they can overplay everything and have the speed to recover and run us down from behind,” Zortman said of Steel-High. “They have so many athletes out there that you can’t really single one or two of them out and try to slow them down.”
Delone Catholic 7 0 7 6 — 20
Steel-High 7 6 16 13 — 42
First Quarter
DC-Brady Dettinburn 6 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 10:01
SH-Tyrone Moore 26 pass from Alex Erby (Moore kick) 3:12
Second Quarter
SH-Daivin Pryor 5 run (kick failed) 0:32
Third Quarter
SH-Jaeion Perry 12 pass from Erby (Pryor run) 9:14
DC-Gage Zimmerman 68 pass from Ryder Noel (Emeigh kick) 6:04
SH-Jakhai Noss 10 run (Pryor run) 1:31
Fourth Quarter
SH-Durrell Ceasar Jr 10 pass from Erby (Moore kick) 6:48
SH-Pryor 21 pass from Erby (kick failed) 4:49
DC-Dylan Staub 13 pass from Noel (run failed) 1:03
Team Statistics
DC SH
First Downs 9 16
Rushes-Yards 43-93 39-195
Passing 8-12-1 9-14-1
Passing Yards 119 83
Total Yards 212 278
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1
Penalties 5-45 4-25
Punts 4-26.0 3-35.7
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Coltyn Keller 11-55, Staub 9-25, Noel 14-16, Dettinburn 8-16, Emeigh 1-(-19); SH-Pryor 20-117, Noss 13-71, Erby 2-(-2), Ceasar 1-9, Moore 1-7, Perry 1-5, Team 1-(-12).
Passing: DC-Noel 8-12-119-1; SH-Erby 9-14-83-1.
Receiving: DC-Staub 4-42, Zimmerman 2-81, Dettinburn 1-5, Keller 1-(-9); SH-Moore 3-37, Perry 3-15, Ceasar 2-10, Pryor 1-21.
