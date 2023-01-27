At the end of the most exciting final two minutes imaginable, sophomore Dylan Hubbard grabbed the ball on an inbounds pass and layed it in for the winning basket with two seconds to go, as Bermudian Springs beat Hanover 52-51 on Friday night on the Nighthawks’ court.
The race to the finish was frenzied, with the game tight the whole way. Neither team was able to hold on to a seven-point lead. Hanover had its seven-point edge whittled down in the second quarter, and Bermudian lost its lead with less than a minute to go in an outstanding game.
Junior Ethan Killinger got things started for the hosts as he drove for a layup. When he dropped in a baby hook with 2:25 to go in the first quarter, it gave Hanover a 9-7 lead. Lane Hubbard bombed a 3-pointer to give the lead back to Bermudian, but Justus Feeser’s running jumper gave the Hawks an 11-10 lead after one.
Hanover (8-11, 4-8 YAIAA-3) put together a nice mix of outside shooting and inside positioning to build its seven-point gap in the second quarter. Plus, the Hawks’ defense kept Bermudian (8-12, 6-6 Y3) from scoring a field goal until halfway through the period.
Ethan Herndon, who scored 33 points last week against York Tech, hit a three as the quarter got under way, then Chase Roberts hit the first of his three threes, giving Hanover a 19-12 lead.
Austin Reinert scored on an athletic effort on the fast break, but Feeser hit another running jumper to keep the lead at seven with 4:20 to go in the half.
The Eagles held Hanover to one point for the rest of the half, and buckets by Lane Hubbard, Tyson Carpenter and Dylan Hubbard made the score 24-22 at the half.
“Our kids work really hard,” said Bermudian coach Jared Nace. “They are a really good bunch to coach, and they are young. We had to grow, and we have improved tremendously as the season has gone on. We are having fun right now.”
Lane Hubbard, just a freshman, made a layup off a beautiful feed from Reinert and tied the game at 28-28 less than two minutes into the third quarter. However, Roberts knocked down another three, Feeser had yet another running jumper, and the Hawks lead grew to five, 33-28. Carpenter drove for an Eagle layup, and Dylan Hubbard dropped a three, and it was tied. From there, Bermudian looked ready to take control of the game.
Tied at 35-35, the elder Hubbard made a layup off a feed from Gabe Kline. Carpenter nailed one from downtown, then Ethan Young stole the ball two twice in a row. The first time he dished to Hubbard on the break for a layup, and the second he got upcourt and to Hubbard the younger for a three.
The Eagles led 43-35 before Jaxson Dell dropped a three, making it 43-38 after three quarters.
“Ethan got himself in great position, and he made two great plays,” Nace said of Young’s thieveries. “That triggered the little run that we had, and that was huge. In the second half we were sharing the ball, and when you share the ball it is a fun way to play basketball.”
Two consecutive layups by each Hubbard brother came off assists from Reinert, and with 3:38 to go, Bermudian looked good with a 49-42 lead. It was then that the craziness started.
“I thought we did a nice job getting the lead in the second half, but not such a good job holding on to it,” said Nace. “We weren’t quite patient enough. When we had the seven-point lead with three minutes left, you figure they were going to come after us. We gave them some extra chances with turnovers and quick shots, and they took advantage of it.”
Feeser drove for a layup, then Killinger scored inside, pulling the Nighthawks to within three at 49-46. That was when Hanover started fouling, with five fouls to give. It wasn’t pretty, but it was feeding the fan frenzy. With 50 seconds to go, Roberts hit a three from well beyond the arc, tying the game, and the gym went crazy.
“When Chase made that three, they had all the momentum on their side,” Nace said. “The crowd was on their side, and we were still able to battle back and keep coming. I am very proud of them for that.”
Carpenter got hammered driving the lane and made the front end of his freebies, giving Bermudian a 50-49 lead. Hanover called timeout with 28 seconds left. Then time was called again with 15 ticks to go. Out of the huddle, Killinger hit his biggest shot of the night, laying it in with 12 seconds left. It gave the Hawks the lead at 51-50, and it gave Killinger 19 points for the night.
With 7.8 seconds to go, Lane Hubbard got fouled while trying to penetrate the lane. The yearling missed the front end of his one-and-one, but Berm fought for the offensive rebound, and called timeout with 4.7 seconds showing on the clock.
On the inbounds pass from under the basket, Gabe Kline found Dylan Hubbard, who calmly laid it in for the victory with two seconds remaining, and sending the crowd into an apoplectic state.
“We kept our cool, and were able to execute,” Nace said. “Dylan does some really nice things for us, and I felt really good about it. We designed that play for him. We got the ball to him, and true to form he finished things off. It was a great pass by Gabe Kline, and a great finish by Dylan.”
Dylan Hubbard led all scorers with a career-high 21 points. Brother Lane tied his season-best with 14 points, while Carpenter had 13. Feeser had 11 points for Hanover.
With neither team likelyto make the district playoffs, next week will end the season. Bermudian graduates just one player and is looking for big things next year. Hanover travels to Biglerville on Tuesday, and Bermudian will play at Delone.
Bermudian Springs 10 12 21 9 — 52
Hanover 11 13 14 13 — 51
Bermudian Springs (52): Ethan Young 0 2-2 2, Dylan Hubbard 9 2-2 21, Austin Reinert 1 0-0 2, Tyson Carpenter 5 1-2 13, Lane Hubbard 6 0-1 14. Non-scorers: Kline, Gautsch. Totals: 21 5-7 52.
Hanover (51): Jaxson Dell 3 0-0 7, Gavin Trish 0 0-0 0, Justus Feeser 5 0-0 11, Chase Roberts 3 0-0 9, Ethan Herndon 2 0-0 5, Ethan Killinger 9 1-3 19. Totals: 22 1-3 51.
3-pointers: BS-L. Hubbard 2, Carpenter 2, D. Hubbard; H-Roberts 3, Feeser, Herndon, Dell.
