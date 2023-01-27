BERM
Bermudian Springs’ Dylan Hubbard lays in two of his career-high 21 points during Friday’s YAIAA game at Hanover. Hubbard hit a shot in the final seconds to lift the Eagles past the Nighthawks, 52-51. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

At the end of the most exciting final two minutes imaginable, sophomore Dylan Hubbard grabbed the ball on an inbounds pass and layed it in for the winning basket with two seconds to go, as Bermudian Springs beat Hanover 52-51 on Friday night on the Nighthawks’ court.

The race to the finish was frenzied, with the game tight the whole way. Neither team was able to hold on to a seven-point lead. Hanover had its seven-point edge whittled down in the second quarter, and Bermudian lost its lead with less than a minute to go in an outstanding game.

