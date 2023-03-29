CRANE
Gettysburg College sophomore Emily Crane carries past a York College player during a game earlier this season. On Wednesday, Crane netted a hat trick in the Bullets’ 17-9 victory over No. 3 The College of New Jersey. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg offense and defense worked in sync and showed why the Bullets are one of the best women’s lacrosse teams in the country, holding off The College of New Jersey on Wednesday with high-powered shooting and aggressive defense. The 17-9 win over third-ranked TCNJ pushed Gettysburg’s overall record to 7-3.

THE LEADERS

