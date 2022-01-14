Biglerville wrestling had a strong first day at the New Oxford Invitational, placing three wrestlers into tomorrow morning’s semifinals and leading the Times area the schools with 67 points, which places them in fifth overall.
Brody Gardner (106), Devin Ponce (132) and Mason Keiper (215) are still alive on the front side for the Canners.
Littlestown also has three semifinalists with Barrett Ziegler (120), Cameron Mingee (126) and Tanner Rock (160). The Bolts sit in eighth place overall with 59 points.
Host New Oxford is in 10th with 57 points, while Hanover sits in 20th with 22 points one spot ahead of Delone Catholic with 20.5. Daniel Corbin (113) is in the semis for the Nighthawks.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 54, Biglerville 31
Thirteen points from Asher Rudolph and 12 from Bryson Kopp helped the Squires come away with the road Y-1 win over the Canners.
Both Camdyn and Coltyn Keller added eight apiece for the visitors, while Eli Weigle paced Biglerville with 14.
Delone Catholic 19 11 16 8 — 54
Biglerville 12 6 7 6 — 31
Delone Catholic (54): Coltyn Keller 2 2-2 8, Chase Hoffman 2 1-2 6, Aidan Wittmer 0 3-4 3, Asher Rudolph 5 3-9 13, Camdyn Keller 2 4-4 8, Bryson Kopp 5 2-2 12, Noah Crawford 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Bealmear, Moore, Smith, Zimmerman. Totals: 17 17-25 54.
Biglerville (31): Eli Weigle 4 5-9 14, Lukas Smelser 1 1-1 3, Cam Tyson 1 2-3 4, Ryan Van Dyke 2 1-2 5, Jack Regentin 1 3-6 5. Non-scorers: Cervantes, Shaffer, Althoff, Salter, Slouther, Miller, Zullinger. Totals: 9 12-21 31.
3-pointers: DC-3 (Co. Keller 2, Hoffman); B-1 (Weigle)
West York 71, Gettysburg 46
Trent Ramirez-Keller continued his strong senior campaign with 17 points, while Ethan Wagner added 12 and Brandon Golden 11, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to come out with the Y-2 victory.
Braedyn Detz let the contest with 21 points for the Bulldogs, followed by David McGladrie with 17.
West York 15 13 24 19 — 71
Gettysburg 4 13 17 12 — 46
West York (71): Walker 2 0-0 4, Detz 9 2-2 21, Walker 1 0-0 2, McGladrie 8 0-0 17, Gibson 0 1-4 1, Williams 3 0-0 6, DeShields 4 0-0 8, Powell 4 2-4 10, Kinsley 0 0-2 0, Rice 1 0-0 2. Totals: 34 5-12 71.
Gettysburg (46): Brandon Golden 4 3-3 11, Michael Hankey 1 0-0 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 7 0-0 17, Ethan Wagner 5 2-3 12, Josh Herr 1 2-4 4. Non-scorers: Darnell, Boone, B. Wagner, Colon, Cole, Kuhns. Totals: 18 7-10 46.
3-pointers: WY-2 (Detz, McGladrie); G-3 (Ramirez-Keller 3).
Central York 79,
New Oxford 55
Aden Strausbaugh had a strong night, scoring 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Colonials conceded 43 first-half points and couldn’t come back in their road Y-1 contest with the Panthers.
Brennan Holmes followed in double figures with 12 for New Oxford, while Greg Guidinger led all scorers with 28 points for Central York.
New Oxford 11 10 19 15 — 55
Central York 15 28 16 20 — 79
New Oxford (55): Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 2 0-0 4, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 0-0 5, Aden Staubaugh 7 2-3 18, Brennan Holmes 6 0-0 12, Graham Rex 2 0-0 6, Adam Pascoe 3 0-0 6, Hunter Crabbs 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Ho. Crabbs, Fuhrman, D. Moore. Totals: 24 2-3 55.
Central York (79): Baker 3 3-4 11, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Dotson 7 4-4 18, Guidinger 11 4-6 28, Hill 0 1-2 1, Natal 3 0-0 8, Parker 1 2-2 4, Sucharnic 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 15-20 79.
3-pointers: NO-5 (Strausbaugh 2, Rex 2, Calvo-Perez); CY-6 (Natal 2, Baker 2, Guidinger 2)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 72, Biglerville 8
Sophomore Brielle Baughman had a career night for the Squirettes, turning in 17 points, including three trifectas, against the shorthanded Canners.
Gianna Hoddinott followed with 14 and Makenna Mummert scored 12 in limited action for the hosts in their Y-3 victory over visting Biglerville, which was without leading scorer Brylee Rodgers for the second-consecutive night due to injury.
Kaitlin Schwarz, another sophomore, chipped in with 11 off the bench.
Biglerville 4 2 1 1 — 8
Delone Catholic 20 21 16 15 — 72
Biglerville (8): Emily Woolson 1 2-8 4, Claire Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kierney Weigle 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer, Miller, Dunlap, Peterson, Anglin, Reckard. Totals: 2 4-10 8.
Delone Catholic (72): Megan Jacoby 1 2-2 5, Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Giana Hoddinott 5 4-5 14, Laura Knoblauch 1 0-0 2, Brielle Baughman 6 2-2 17, Ella Hughes 0 0-2 0, Makenna Mummert 5 1-2 12, Maggie Hughes 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 3-4 11, Emily McCann 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 12-17 72.
3-pointers: B-None; DC-6 (Baughman 3, Jacoby, Mummert, McCann).
Bermudian Springs 80, York Tech 24
The Eagles led 56-12 at the halfway points before calling off the dogs in a Y-3 road victory over the Spartans.
The usual suspects of Hannah Chenault, Lily Peters and Bailey Oehmig combined for 56 points through three, while Lucy Peters added eight off the bench.
Rhylan Rouse paced the way for the hosts with 15.
Bermudian Springs 34 22 13 11 — 80
York Tech 4 8 3 9 — 24
Bermudian Springs (80): Lucy Peters 4 0-0 8, Lillian LaBure 0 1-4 1, Lily Peters 10 0-0 20, Bailey Oehmig 5 3-3 15, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 9, Hannah Chenault 10 0-1 21, Sarah Keller 2 0-0 4, Lily Carlson 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Devita, Benzel, Feeser, A. Peters, Bealmear, Metzger. Totals: 35 4-8 80.
York Tech (24): Bernard 2 1-2 5, Kile 1 0-2 2, Rouse 5 5-6 15, Zieniewicz 0 1-2 1, Mosley 0 1-6 1. Totals: 8 8-18 24.
3-pointers: BS-6 (Bross 3, Oehmig 2, Chenault); YS-None.
York Catholic 48, Fairfiield 30
Breana Valentine’s 14 points weren’t quite enough as the Knights came out on the the wrong side of a road Y-1 matchup with the Irish.
Meredith Smith led the way with 12 points for the victors, while Drew Kile finished close behind with 10.
Fairfield 9 4 4 13 — 30
York Catholic 17 6 13 12 — 48
Fairfield (30: Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Emma Dennison. 1 0-0 3, Breanna Valentine 5 2-2 14, Braidan Wastler 1 0-3 2, Maddie Neiderer. 2 2-2 7, Kira Weikert 0. 2-2 2; Non-scorers: Battern, Bollinger. Totals: 10 6-9 30.
York Catholic (48): Shue 0 1-3 1, Campanella 1 0-0 3, McKeague 2 2-2 6, Kile 3 1-2 10, Bullen 2 4-6 8, Kury 0 2-3 2, Smith 5 2-2 12, O’Brien 2 0-0 4, Rauch 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: 16 12-18 48.
3-pointers: F-4 (Valentine 2, Neiderer, Dennison); YC-4 (Kile 3, Campanella 1)
