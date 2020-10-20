Gettysburg Area High School will explore whether to remain in the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association or return to the Mid-Penn Conference.
During Monday’s Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting, Vice President Al Moyer made a motion to “consider the advantage and merits of possibly moving our programs.” Moyer said his recommendation was based upon academic and competitive implications, travel scenarios and the “rigidity of rules and regulations that limits us and our programs” in the YAIAA.
Carrie Soliday seconded the motion which passed unanimously.
“We want to do what’s best for the most amount of people,” Moyer said Tuesday. “Changing conferences won’t please everybody top to bottom, but it’s worth investigating. We want to understand the pros and cons for each sport and the athletic program overall.”
Moyer expressed concerned about the YAIAA’s use of enrollment as the sole criterion for determining placement of teams in divisions.
“I like considering multiple criteria such as competitiveness and strength of program,” he said. “We are attracted to the idea of multiple criteria and having some degree of flexibility and discretion to put teams in the position best for all stakeholders. We struggle with that.”
Gettysburg has been a member of the YAIAA since the 2014-15 season when it moved from the Mid-Penn Conference, of which it had been a member since 1992.
The board’s decision did not come as a complete surprise to Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston.
“I had an inkling that it would happen,” she said. “There has been some frustration with the York Adams. Like many things, COVID has brought those frustrations and some other things to light. We have a board that has several parents of students-athletes and they’re seeing what’s going on in the conference and the sports world.”
Thurston, who is working with Gettysburg High School Principal Jeremy Lusk, emailed her coaching staff for input.
“The coaches were unaware of the move to the YAIAA when it happened,” she said. “That’s not something I want to have happen in the athletic department. I’m looking for feedback from coaches, asking for pros and cons of staying and moving.”
Thurston also reached out to the Mid-Penn Conference president for a potential timeline.
“This is new territory for me as well,” she said. “I wanted to see what steps need to be taken.”
The Gettysburg school board will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Gettysburg Area Middle School auditorium. Moyer said it may be ambitious to expect the process to be completed by the meeting but believes a decision could come in November.
“We fully recognize it may not benefit every sport but we want to look at the pros and cons,” said Moyer. “We have a board that is very interested in and appreciates the value of athletics in the educational process.”
Log In
