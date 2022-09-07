Brooke Kalman has been named Gettysburg College’s next head softball coach, announced by Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia on Wednesday.

Kalman returns to her alma mater to take the reins from Annette Hunt-Shepherd, who stepped down last month to become the College’s Director of Campus Recreation and Wellness and the department’s Senior Woman Administrator after nine seasons as head softball coach.

