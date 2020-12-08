The challenges facing a potential winter sports season in the YAIAA continue to mount as we near the scheduled Dec. 18 start date.
The conference announced Monday that it passed a mandate requiring masks to be worn in at all times during competition. The rule passed via a 16-7 vote among league athletic directors. Some exceptions will be made should athletes present a doctor’s note stating that the mask creates or exacerbates a dangerous health condition.
“The decision came down to a number of things,” YAIAA Executive Director Chuck Abbott said. “The ruling from the state could be interpreted in different ways and I think in the end they voted for what they felt was best for their athletes.”
Fairfield Athletic Director Crystal Heller has had athletes practicing with masks on since the beginning of winter practices, and says that her programs have yet to have any issues.
“We really haven’t had any problems, it’s just about getting used to them,” she said. “Unless you have a medical condition, you’re expected to wear a mask and as far as I know all the teams we’ve scheduled have the same policy in place.”
One area of concern regarding the mask mandate is among wrestling programs, though New Oxford wrestling coach Brian Martin says his team is taking it in stride.
“It’s very tough, I saw the kids struggling with it a bit today,” he said Tuesday. “I told them I understand and that while I wouldn’t have wanted to do it, we have to deal with the rules and make it work.
“We’re proud of them. They’re young kids and this is a tough obstacle. It would be very easy for them to say ‘I’m not doing this’ and just not wrestle, but they’ve risen to the challenge.”
Abbott said that the conference and schools are currently operating on a trial and error basis and that they’re continuing to learn with each passing day.
In addition to masks, the conference is also facing a referee shortage for basketball. Abbott said that 20 referees from last season have opted not to return this year and an additional seven have since opted out as well, bringing the total to 27.
“So far we think we’re going to be okay,” said Abbott. “The move to 18 games helped us, but if we lose any more referees it’s going to be tough.”
Some of the proposed solutions to the shortage are two-man crews for games and for referees to double up, officiating both junior varsity and varsity contests.
“Chuck alluded to the fact yesterday that we may have the same refs for a lot of games,” Heller said. “But we’ve already had situations like that at Fairfield where one ref would just cycle through both the JV and varsity games.”
Both Fairfield and New Oxford programs have delayed starts to their respective seasons thanks to COVID-19 exposures. Martin says his team’s first practice back after quarantining was Tuesday evening, while Fairfield’s girls’ basketball and wrestling teams are currently quarantining.
On the boys said, Fairfield is currently scheduled to kick off its basketball season against Biglerville on Dec. 18, though the Canners have said their teams will not compete while Adams County remains in the substantial presence level of COVID-19 infections.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.