Freddie Rahmer’s win on Saturday was his third of the season at Lincoln Speedway. It was also his third Fallen Firefighters Night victory, which Rahmer touched on in victory lane.
“It’s pretty cool, this is the third one of these Brandon Little races we’ve won,” said Rahmer. “They do a heck of a job promoting, this place was packed when we got here today.”
Rahmer lined up eighth for the start of the 33-lap feature and worked his way to second by lap 13. Rahmer took the lead from Alan Krimes on lap 18 in lapped traffic. The feature ran non-stop until three laps to go.
“We were decent most of the race,” Rahmer said. “After the yellow I don’t think I was that good the last three laps.”
Rahmer took home $5,000 for the win.
Alan Krimes drew the pole in the redraw and Tim Wagaman lined up second; both drivers had wins under their belts previously this season.
Wagaman had the lead at the line and led the field out of turn 2 with Krimes in second, Wagaman third and TJ Stutts fourth. Rahmer, who started eighth, was up to sixth on lap 2 and had Dylan Norris in his crosshairs. Rahmer took fifth from Norris on lap 5.
Last week’s winner, Aaron Bollinger, started 16th and was up to 10th by lap 6. Rahmer got by Stutts for fourth on lap 7 and started reeling in Troy Wagaman for third.
Krimes used the bottom in turns 1 and 2 to take the lead from Tim Wagaman on lap 10. Rahmer was still on the move taking third on lap 11 from Troy Wagaman.
The leaders entered lapped traffic and Rahmer moved into second on lap 13.
Rahmer tracked down Krimes as they worked through lapped cars. Rahmer took a look to the inside of Krimes in turns 1 and 2 on lap 16 but could not make the pass for the lead.
Rahmer and Krimes raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch with Rahmer taking the lead on lap 18.
Krimes kept Rahmer in reach as they continued to race through lapped traffic.
Lucas Wolfe, the night’s fast-timer, went to work on Tim Wagaman for third as the laps wound down. Wolfe made the pass coming off the inside of turn 2 on lap 26.
Rahmer started pulling away from Krimes and had a 1.733 second lead with five laps to go.
The only caution of the race came on lap 30 when Troy Wagaman fell off the pace.
Rahmer led Krimes, Wolfe, Cory Haas and Tim Wagaman to the cone for the restart.
Rahmer went to the bottom with Krimes choosing the top in turn 1. The bottom worked for Rahmer, and he held Krimes off in the three-lap shootout to the checkered flag, winning the 33-lap race by 1.368 seconds. Wolfe finished third and Haas crossed the line fourth. Tim Wagaman completed the top five.
Chase Dietz earned the $200 hard charger award driving from 22nd to 6th. Heat race winners, Lucas Wolfe, TJ Stutts, Troy Wagaman and Dylan Norris, each took home a $100 bonus.
Despite being the first non-qualifier, Chris Arnold took home an extra $100. Krimes and Dietz each received $250 for being the first two cars that were sporting Fallen Firefighter designs to finish.
Wolfe’s quick time of 13.149 seconds earned him an extra $500. Right rear tires went to Tyler Ross, Matt Campbell, Tim Glatfelter, Jim Siegel, Dalton Dietrich, Trey Hivner, Bollinger, Jordan Givler, Brie Hershey and Kyle Moody thanks to generous sponsors.
Brett Wanner Scores First Win of 2021
Riley Emig and Mason Chaney shared the front row for the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature on Saturday night.
Emig took the lead with Chaney and Brett Strickler racing wheel to wheel for second, but the caution flag waved before a lap was completed. Kane Eichenlaub nearly got upside-down in turn 3.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Emig once again taking the lead. A three-car battle for second between Chaney, Strickler and Brett Wanner was well underway when the caution came out again on lap 1. Ashley Cappetta and Chris Frank were tangled up in the bottom of turn 4.
Emig led Strickler, Chaney, Wanner and Adrian Shaffer on the restart. Wanner slid Chaney in turns 3 and 4 to take third. Shaffer followed moving up to fourth.
Emig was pulling away as Strickler and Wanner battled for second. Wanner took the runner-up spot as Emig pulled off the track on lap 4. Wanner inherited the lead after Emig’s misfortune.
Kody Hartlaub, who was pulling double duty running both 410 and 358 sprints, battled Chaney for fifth. The two race wheel to wheel with Hartlaub taking the spot at the line on lap 8.
Just as Wanner was catching the tail end of the field the yellow flag waved on lap 9 for Jake Miller who was sitting backwards in turn 4.
Wanner shot out to the lead on the restart as Strickler held off Shaffer as he challenged for second.
Wanner had a dominate lead of 4.963 seconds with 5 laps to go. Once again Wanner was closing in on lapped traffic.
Hartlaub got by Shaffer on lap 16 but the pass was negated by a late race caution. Hayden Miller got turned around in turn 4 with four laps to go. The caution erased Wanner’s 5.040 second lead over Strickler and the rest of the field.
Wanner led Strickler, Shaffer, Hartlaub and Steve Owings for the restart.
Jordan Strickler stopped on the front stretch bringing out the caution on the restart.
Wanner got a good start and Hartlaub went to work on Shaffer for third. Hartlaub was searching the track for a way by Shaffer and made the pass on the inside of turn 3 with one lap to go.
Wanner crossed the line 2.477 seconds ahead of Strickler. Hartlaub finished third and Shaffer was fourth. Owings completed the top five.
CJ Tracy was the hard charger, driving from 23rd to 10th, earning him an extra $850.
Jacob Balliet was the first non-qualifier and took home $120. Right rear tires went to Hannah Riser, Jeff Rohrbaugh, Tyler Esh, Zach Allman, Matt Findley, Kyle Rohrbaugh, Hayden Miller and Justin Foster thanks to generous sponsors.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (33 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 6. 39-Chase Dietz; 7. 24-TJ Stutts; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich 10. 44-Dylan Norris; 11. 75-Tyler Ross; 12. 16A-Aaon Bollinger; 13. 59-Jim Siegel; 14. 21-Matt Campbell; 15. 99m-Kyle Moody; 16. 1x-Chad Trout; 17. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 18. 7-Trey Hivner; 19. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 20. 90-Jordan Givler; 21. 19-Troy Wagaman (DNF); 22. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 23. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Lap leaders: Tim Wagaman (1-10), Krimes (11-17) & F. Rahmer (18-33)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 5. 97-Brie Hershey; 6. 23-Chris Arnold; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody; 8. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 24-TJ Stutts; 2. 38-Cory Haas; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 7-Trey Hivner; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer; 7. 91-Tony Fiore; 8. 44-Dave Brown
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman; 2. 1x-Chad Trout; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 49H-Bradley Howard; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop; 8. 4-Dwight Leppo
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 11P-Kody Hartlaub; 8. 13s-Jon Stewart; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99m-Moody; 2. 39-Dietz; 3. 27-Klaasmeyer; 4. 21-Campbell; 5. 23-Arnold; 6. 49H-Howard; 7. 11A-Bishop; 8. 91-Fiore; 9. 44-Brown; 10. 21T-Fisher; 11. 11P-Hartlaub; 12. 45-Conklin; 13. 13s-Stewart; 14. 4-Leppo (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 54-Brett Wanner; 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 91-Adrian Shaffer; 5. 35-Steve Owings; 6. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 7. 5-Travis Scott; 8. 50-Tyler Esh; 9. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 10. 21-CJ Tracy; 11. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 12. 28-Matt Findley; 13. 23-Justin Foster; 14. 5a-Zachary Allman; 15. 11H-Hayden Miller; 16. 14K-Hannah Riser; 17. 38s-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 18. 89-Ashley Cappetta (DNF); 19. 56-Jake Miller (DNF); 20. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 21. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF); 22. 45R-Brett Rose (DNF); 23. 00-Chris Frank (DNF); 24. 4-Kane Eichenlaub (DNF)
Lap leaders: Emig (1-4) & Wanner (5-20)
