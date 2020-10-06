CROSS COUNTRY
Fairfield boys 23, Littlestown 35
Fairfield girls 9, Littlestown 12
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider set a new course record in Tuesday’s YAIAA race at Littlestown.
Strosnider covered the 3.1 mile course in a time of 19:53.14, smashing the previous record of 20:38 set in 2018 by Hannah Hogan of Dover.
Morgan Dennison ran second to Strosnider, helping the Knights secure the team win.
The Knights held off the Bolts in the boys race with Levi Davis leading the way with a winning time of 19:16. Fairfield claimed spots 4-8 with Gabe Schubring pacing the pack.
Zac Eader was Littlestown’s fastest finisher, turning in a time of 19:20.
Boys
Fairfield: 1. Levi Davis 19:16, 4. Gabe Schubring 19:20, 5. Camron Wiles 19:37, 7. Vincent Malpica 20:16, 8. Kyle Davis 20:42
Littlestown: 2. Zac Eader 19:18, 3. Alex Lehigh 19:20, 9. Michael Justice 21:14, 10. Anthony Beidel 21:17, 11. Peyton Small 21 43
Girls
Fairfield: 1. Honey Strosnider 19:53, 2. Morgan Dennison 23:01, 6. Haley Hebenton 31:28
Littlestown: 3. Abi Beidel 23:05, 4. Sonya Yingling 23:47, 6. Alyssa Meyers 24:46
York Catholic boys 15,
Delone Catholic 48
York Catholic girls 25,
Delone Catholic 30
Delone’s Julia O’Brien won the girls’ race on Tuesday but the Irish claimed victory in both team races.
O’Brien finished with a time of 21:26, which was 41 seconds ahead of runner-up Aleya Miller.
On the boys’ side, the Irish gobbled up the top five spots to cruise past the Squires. Ryan Murphy was the first Delone runner to cross the line, finishing in 19:17.
Delone Catholic boys: 6. Ryan Murphy 19:17, 9. Aden Davis 19:24, 10. Liam Allen 19:54, 12. Ethan Darlington 20:31, 14. Adam Lawrence 20:59
Delone Catholic girls: 1. Julia O’Brien 21:26, 5. Samantha Smith 23:48, 7. Ella Hughes 23:37, 8. Anabelle Biggins 24:08, 9. Becky Hernandez 24:59
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 3, Biglerville 2
Colin Smith scored twice and assisted on Jon Yinger’s goal as the Irish held off the visiting Canners on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Rivera-Esquivias and Tyler Daron ripped goals for the Canners.
Biglerville 1 1 — 2
York Catholic 2 1 — 3
Goals: B-Emmanuel Rivera-Esquivias, Tyler Daron; YC-Jon Yinger, Colin Smith 2. Assists: YC-Smith, Yinger. Shots: B-8; YC-9. Corners: B-0; YC-6. Saves: B-Antonio Slothour 6; YC-John Weisser 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 4, Biglerville 2
Sydney Mentzer struck twice as the Irish doubled up the host Canners on Tuesday in YAIAA action.
Biglerville put two balls on twine thanks to Emily Woolson and Mikayla Taylor.
Goals: YC-Samantha Bulik, Sydney Mentzer 2, Kelleigh Pollock; B-Emily Woolson, Mikayla Taylor. Shots: YC-6; B-5. Saves: YC-3; B-3
Central York 5, South Western 0
The Panthers poured in five second-half goals to dispatch the Mustangs on Tuesday. Lauren Baylor had two tallies while Sarah Crusse scored one goal and assisted on two others in the win.
South Western 0 0 — 0
Central York 0 5 — 5
Goals: CY-Sarah Crusse, Ava Myers, Lauren Baylor 2, India Deck. Assists: CY-Jazmine Parker, Cruse 2, Myers. Shots: SW-2; CY-33. Corners: SW-0; CY-10. Saves: SW-McKayla Green 27, CY-Morgan Wood 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock 5, Biglerville 0
The Warriors posted five straight-set victories to close out the Canners in YAIAA action on Tuesday afternoon.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Mariana Hartman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-3, 6-0; 3. Megan Cramer (S) d. Tori Pirich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Diana Kelbaugh/Anne Jackson (S) d. Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff 6-3, 6-0; 2. Tessa Bryan/Angella Kontz (S) d. Gabby Pirich/Lila Phebus 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove 3, South Western 1
The Rockets edged the Mustangs in a YAIAA-1 tussle on Monday, claiming a 27-25, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22 triumph.
Emma Filipovits had 21 kills and Sarah Nicholl knocked down 14 more. Makayla Dyson stacked up 43 assists while Emma Baney and Filipovits combined for 39 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.