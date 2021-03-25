BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0
Thursday’s battle of Eagles was a no contest, as Bermudian breezed to a shutou of Dover in YAIAA action.
Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes all collected singles wins for Berm, yielding a combined four games in the process.
Doubles tandems Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara, and Colby David and Myles Avery, completed the sweep with straight-set wins.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Dylan Shupe 6-1, 6-2; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Tyler Vaden 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Ian Miller 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Xander Eisenhour/Carlos Sanchez 6-1, 6-0; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Adam Ross/Noah Taylor 6-0, 6-0
West York 5, Littlestown 0
It was all Bulldogs on Thursday, when West York dropped a total of eight games in their match against the Thunderbolts.
Singles: 1. Matt Fuentes (WY) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jaydon Vu (WY) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-1; 3. Brendan Guy (WY) d. Trent Boritz 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Travis Conrad/Jackson Reibert (WY) d. Shawn Nelson/Sam Kamara 6-1, 6-1; 2. Justin Joseph/Randelle Agravante (WY) d. Nathan Snyder/Derek Reed 6-1, 6-1
Hanover 4, Biglerville 1
The Nighthawks got a jump on the Canners and never looked back, taking a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
Antonio Corona and Chalie Zito secured wins in singles play for Hanover.
The Canners got on the board at third singles where Colby Fulton outlasted Brian Corona in three sets.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Ian Himes 6-1, 6-3; 2. Chalie Zito (H) d. Harrison Stewart 6-0, 6-0; 3. Colby Fulton (B) d. Brian Corona 6-3, 5-7, 10-3.
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/John Ramirez (H) d. Isaac Sierra-Soto/Jesse Scott 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; 2. Aidan Chen/Nick Shaw (H) d. Sam Hurda/Zach Showers 6-4, 6-2
