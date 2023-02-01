Gettysburg and Franklin & Marshall went to the fourth quarter even at 34, but the Bullets pulled away for a 51-41 victory with an excellent final stanza.
THE SKINNY STORY Gettysburg and Franklin & Marshall remained within two points with only five minutes left, before the Bullets put up several crucial baskets to forge a ten-point win. THE LEADERS • Mackenzie Szlosek led the Bullets with 13 points. • Kylie Holcomb chipped in eight points, including two 3-pointers • Emily Violante also added eight points to go with seven rebounds. FOR THE FOES • Natalie Kolb led all scorers with 14 points. THE REST OF THE STORY • Caitlyn Priore tipped in a basket on the Bullets’ first possession, and followed it up with a block at the other end. Ally Trebelev got the Diplomats on the board only four seconds later, and the teams traded baskets to a 6-all tie with 4:27 showing in the quarter. A minute later, Franklin & Marshall started a 4-2 run to end the quarter up, 12-8. • After several misses by both teams, Natalie Kolb finally knocked down a three with 7:48 showing. An Emily Violante layup started a 6-4 run to come within five, before F&M brought their lead back to eight. Kylie Holcomb hit her first 3-pointer to make it 22-17 with 2:23 showing, and she capped off a 4-2 Gettysburg run with her second three to make it a one-possession game going into the locker rooms. • Mackenzie Szlosek drove into the paint to tie the game, 24-all, and Violante hit a jumper one possession later to give the Bullets their first lead since the first quarter. Natalie Kolb tied it back up with 6:48 showing, and the teams went back-and-forth for the next four minutes. The Diplomats sunk a basket with 1:40 left, and on F&M’s next possession, Holcomb came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast to tie the game, 34-all with one more quarter to play. • AB Holsinger put Gettysburg back ahead, 40-36 with 5:15 left to play. In the final five minutes, Priore, Alayna Arnolie, and Szlosek made fast break layups in the paint to forge a ten-point lead, and three free throws by Szlosek made it a 13-point game with 44 seconds to play. In the last second, Kolb hit a 3-pointer as Gettysburg took home a 51-41 win. THE INSIDE STORY • Shinya Lee led the Bullets’ defensive efforts with three blocks. • Caitlyn Priore and Lee both tallied six points. • Gettysburg hit 31.3% of their field goals on the night, while Franklin & Marshall converted on 32.1%. NEXT UP Gettysburg will return to action against Ursinus on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
