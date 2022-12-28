BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford Tournament
New Oxford 63,
Middletown 53
Bermudian Springs 57,
James Buchanan 39
The Colonials are heating up.
Facing a one-loss Middletown in the finals of their own tournament, the Colonials erupted for 38 second-half points to win going away on Wednesday. The championship game triumph was the third-straight victory for the Ox, which improved to 4-5 overall.
Brennan Holmes was the catalyst down the stretch, popping in half of his 14 points in the final frame. Brody Holmes matched Brennan with 14 – nine of those after the intermission – while Idriz Ahmetovic and Nick Calvo-Perez rounded out a balanced attack with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Ahmetovic canned a trio of 3-pointers, including two in the big second half.
Tyson Carpenter was on target Wednesday when he drilled 10 attempts from the floor in a 23-point effort that helped lift the Eagles past the Rockets in consolation game action. Carpenter’s 23 led all scorers, including JB’s Jayce Piper who had 18 to finish with 53 points over the two games.
Gabe Kline was solid for the Eagles (2-8) as well, dropping a dozen points.
Bermudian 13 16 12 16 — 57
James Buchanan 6 6 13 14 — 39
Bermudian Springs (57): Tyson Carpenter 10 2-3 23, Gabe Kline 5 1-2 12, Dylan Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Jack Gautsch 2 1-2 5, Lane Hubbard 2 0-0 5, Austin Reinert 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Watkins. Totals: 24 6-9 57
James Buchanan (39): Piper 5 8-12 18, Helman 2 0-0 5, Miller 0 2-2 2, Rineer 2 1-1 6, Crouse 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 11-15 39
3-pointers: BS-Carpenter, Kline, L. Hubbard; JB-Helman, Rineer, Crouse 2
Middletown 11 8 16 18 — 53
New Oxford 19 6 17 21 – 63
Middletown (53): Keyser 3 3-4 9, Batts 2 0-0 4, Blazer 8 5-7 21, Dupes 4 1-2 13, Camacho 1 0-0 2, Miles 2 0-2 4. Totals: 21 9-17 53
New Oxford (63): Idriz Ahmetovic 5 0-2 13, Nick Calvo-Perez 4 3-4 11, Jake Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Brennan Holmes 5 2-2 14, Jett Moore 1 0-0 3, Brody Holmes 5 3-4 14, Holden Crabbs 0 6-6 6. Non-scorers: Carver, Christner. Totals: 21 8-14 63
3-pointers: M-Dupes 2; NO-Ahmetovic 3, Bre. Holmes 2, Moore, Bro. Holmes
Harrisburg Christian
Tournament
Coventry Christian 57,
Fairfield 39
Carter Correia poured in 22 points and Matt Brown nailed three 3-pointers to steer Coventry Christian past Fairfield in the Harrisburg Christian Tournament championship game on Wednesday.
The Knights saw Andrew Koons and Wyatt Kuhn chalk up 11 points each and Jackson Seymore add seven.
Cove. Christian 15 15 12 15 — 57
Fairfield 13 7 13 7 — 39
Coventry Christian (57): Brown 3 0-0 9, Correia 6 4-6 22, Jonah Kuhn 4 0-0 11, Jon Shirley 2 0-2 4, Elijah Cyrus 4 0-2 8, Hartline 0 2-2 2, Miro 0 0-1 1. Totals: 22 6-12 57
Fairfield (39): Gabe Williams 0 0-2 0, Jayden Bell 1 0-1 3, Tyler Mumpower 1 0-0 3, Connor Joy 0 0-1 0, Andrew Koons 4 2-2 11, Wyatt Kuhn 2 6-8 11, Drew Williams 1 0-0 2, Jackson Seymore 2 2-2 7, Trent Witte 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 12-16 39
3-pointers: CC-Brown 3, Correia 2, Kuhn 2; F-Bell, Mumpower, Koons, Kuhn
York Catholic Tournament
Delone Catholic 49,
York Suburban 39
Bryson Kopp went off in the third quarter on Wednesday, filling up the cup with 15 of Delone’s 20 points to power his team to a win at York Catholic. Kopp buried six field goals in the outburst, including three from 3-point range.
Aidan Bealmear made a pair of triples as part of a 14-point effort for the Squires (7-1), who have won three straight.
Delone Catholic 7 9 20 13 — 49
York Suburban 9 7 14 9 — 39
Delone Catholic (49): Aidan Wittmer 2 0-0 5, Gage Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Bryson Kopp 7 3-5 20, Brady Dettinburn 1 1-2 4, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 5 1-2 14. Non-scorers: Grenchik, O’Brien, Keller, Smith, Goedecker. Totals: 19 5-9 49
York Suburban (39): Rissmiller 1 1-2 3, Stryhn 6 2-2 16, Egger 0 0-2 0, Smith 2 3-4 7, Andricos 2 0-0 4, Agapis 3 1-2 9. Totals: 14 7-12 39
3-pointers: DC-Wittmer, Kopp 3, Dettinburn, Bealmear 2; YS-Stryhn 2, Agapis 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover Tournament
South Western 38,
Kennard-Dale 35
Biglerville 42, Hanover 33
Ashlyn Trone piled up 18 points and Carly Louey was money at the free throw line as the Mustangs edged the Rams to win the Hanover Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
Trone had a monster first half, pouring in 15 points as South Western (6-4) built a 19-14 lead. Olivia Sell accounted for the Mustangs’ four points in the third quarter before they bounced back with 15 in the final stanza, where Louey went 4-for-4 at the stripe.
In the consolation game, Biglerville used a 16-6 run in the fourth to pull away from Hanover. Brylee Rodgers netted six of her game-high 16 points in the frame while Emily Woolson added four Claire Roberts finished with eight points and Kierney Weigle had seven for the Canners (4-6).
The Hawkettes (4-5) saw Riley Stigler score 11 points and eight apiece from Alanys Beltran and Reagan Wildasin.
Biglerville 7 11 8 16 — 42
Hanover 12 9 6 6 — 33
Biglerville (42): Mari Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 6 3-5 16, Emily Woolson 1 3-5 5, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 4, Claire Roberts 3 1-2 8, Kierney Weigle 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Hollabaugh, Brewer, Dunlap. Totals: 16 8-14 42
Hanover (33): Peyton Conover 2 0-0 4, Alanys Beltran 2 3-6 8, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 4 1-4 11, Reagan Wildasin 3 2-2 8. Non-scorers: Corrett. Totals: 12 6-12 33
3-pointers: B-Rodgers, Roberts; H-Beltran, Stigler 2
Kennard-Dale 9 5 7 14 — 35
South Western 8 11 4 15 — 38
Kennard-Dale (35): Carl 1 3-3 5, Morris 0 1-2 1, Pietrowski 6 2-5 14, Dunbar 0 3-4 3, Huber 2 0-0 6, Price 1 1-2 4, D’Arrigo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 10-16 35
South Western (38): Olivia Sell 2 2-6 6, Ashlyn Trone 6 4-6 18, Cali Cook 2 0-2 4, Savannah Brooks 1 0-0 2, Carly Louey 0 4-4 4, Lucy Peltzer 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Roberts, Green. Totals: 13 10-18 38
3-pointers: KD-Huber 2, Price; SW-Trone 2
Mifflin County Tournament
Delone Catholic 36, Altoona 31
The Squirettes shook off a 12-6 deficit after a quarter of play to down Altoona in the Mifflin County Tournament on Wednesday.
Megan Jacoby dropped eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half, including six in the fourth quarter. Brielle Baughman delivered 11 points and Ella Hughes added seven, all coming from the foul line.
Delone faces Red Lion, a 56-45 winner over Mifflin County, in Thursday’s championship.
Delone Catholic 6 9 13 8 — 36
Altoona 12 2 6 11 — 31
Delone Catholic (36): Reece Meckley 1 0-0 3, Ella Hughes 0 7-8 7, Megan Jacoby 5 2-3 12, Brielle Baughman 4 2-4 11, Kaitlin Schwarz 1 1-4 3. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch. Totals: 11 12-19 36
Altoona (31): Eyer 2 0-0 4, Wilt 4 0-0 10, McGirk 1 0-0 2, Nguyen-Moore 2 0-0 4, Krull 4 3-6 11. Totals: 13 3-6 31
3-pointers: DC-Meckley, Baughman; A-Wilt 2
Lebanon Tournament
Palmyra 49, New Oxford 37
The Cougars knocked down 20 free throws on their way to a win over the Colonials on Wednesday in Lebanon Tournament semifinal action. Maddie Henry paced the winners with 15 points.
New Oxford (2-6) was led by Sydney Flesch with nine points and Kelbie Linebaugh, who tallied eight points.
New Oxford 10 8 12 7 – 37
Palmyra 17 10 7 15 – 49
New Oxford (37): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 2-2 8, Sydney Flesch 2 5-8 9, Georgia Mummert 2 1-4 5, Mya McGregor 1 0-0 2, Timberley Linebaugh 2 1-5 5, Lily Myers 1 3-4 5, Lily Crabbs 0 1-2 3. Totals: 10 13-25 37
Palmyra (49): Bowers 1 9-10 12, Webb 2 0-2 2, Pavusek 1 4-6 5, Salus 0 2-2 2, Henry 6 3-5 15, Sibbach 2 1-2 5, Doster 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 20-29 49
3-pointers: NO-K. Linebaugh 2; P-Bowers
WRESTLNG
Conestoga Valley Tournament
Littlestown and New Oxford each advanced a wrestler into the semifinals of the Conestoga Valley Tournament on Wednesday.
For the Bolts, Cameron Mingee easily backed up his top seed at 139 with three bonus-point wins. Mingee opened with a 17-2 technical fall before scoring a 53-second pin in the second round. He floored Garrett Price of Waynesboro in the second period in the quarterfinals to close out his day.
Mingee meets Delaware Military Academy freshman Daniel Williams in today’s semifinals.
Jerry Dattoli carried the banner for the Colonials on Wednesday. Dattoli ran up a quick 15-0 win in his opener at 127 before notching a pin in 2:36. In the quarters he outlasted Luke Morley of Conestoga Valley, 16-13.
Up next for Dattoli is second-seeded Liam Flanagan of Central Dauphin, who has two falls and a tech thus far.
Littlestown’s Tanner Rock remains in contention for a medal after going 3-1 on Wednesday at 172. Rock won his first two bouts by fall before dropping a 6-3 decision to Caden Finck of Montgomery Area in the quarters. Rock rebounded with a pin in the consolations to move into Thursday.
Delone Catholic was unable to advance a wrestler to Day 2.
New Oxford sits in 24th place and Littlestown 26th in the 32-team field, led by Central Dauphin with 137.5 points. Delaware Military Academy (98.5), Central York (91.5), LaSalle College H.S. (87.0) and Shikellamy (84.5) round out the top five.
