After three close victories over South Western, Dallastown and Red Lion, the New Oxford wrestling team was eager to see just how they measured up to York-Adams Division I rival Spring Grove Thursday evening.

The Colonials got off to the start they were looking for as Derek Price scored a decision at 160 in the opening bout.

That, however, would be the only time the New Oxford boys would be ahead on the scoreboard the rest of the night. The Rockets evened things up with a decision at 172, before an avalanche buried the Colonials.

A span of five-consecutive falls from 189 to 113 hoisted the Spring Grove boys to a 33-3 advantage. By the time the smoke cleared, the New Oxford boys were on the wrong side of a 50-15 throttling by the hosts.

“They just have a little more power than we do at this point,” New Oxford coach Brian Martin said. “We had some kids out of the lineup, but we had a couple of kids step up and battle.”

Both Price at 160 and Lane Johnson at 171 had opportunities in the first two bouts of the evening to score big points. Price was up 12-0 after taking advantage of a couple of over-aggressive shoots by Luke Smyser, but Smyser was able to rally back with nine points that turned a major decision into a regular one.

Johnson was similarly ahead early in his bout at 171 with Chase Amspacher. Leading 5-0, Johnson was unable to hold on as Amspacher earned a thrilling 7-5 decision.

“We had a couple of kids on their back, but we couldn’t finish it,” Martin said. “So, I think the score could have been a whole lot closer than it turned out to be.”

The momentum shift from Amspacher’s come-from-behind victory fueled a Spring Grove onslaught that erased any chance the Colonials could have had in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams in Division I. Abrum Dull (189), Teague Conover (215), Michael Hershey (285), Andrew Telencio (107) and Tanner Grim (113) all recorded falls for the Rockets, before Davis Baum (120) officially clinched the match with a decision at 121.

New Oxford scored back-to-back falls from Jerry Dattoli (126) and Wylan Hess (132), but Martin decided to forfeit at 138 against Spring Grove standout Levi Snyder. That brought some jeers from the Rockets student section as Snyder, now 23-1, was unable to put on a show for the fans.

Jarod Baker (145) and Henry Rumbaugh (152) ended the night with Baker earning a 16-0 technical fall at the 4 minute mark while Rumbaugh downed Clayton Miller with a 6-1 decision.

Martin was overall pleased with the effort his team put forth, but hopes that some valuable lessons will be learned in case these two sides meet up in the District 3 tournament. Tristan Camacho at 107 entered the night with a 2-0 mark, but was put on his back by Telencio late in the second period.

“He’s just a really strong 107-pounder,” Martin said. “He can usually come out and manhandle the other kid because he’s a big 107-pounder, but he’s still very green and inexperienced. Just a second year wrestler with just three bouts under him and he’s been doing a great job for us, but he’s just a little green still.”

Martin is hoping some rest and recovery for his lineup mixed with some valuable experience over the next two weeks will help his Colonials (7-3 overall, 3-1 D-1) qualify for the District 3 3-A draw next month. They’ll see a highly-touted Boiling Springs (ranked No. 8 in 3-A) squad Saturday at the Dave Conaway Memorial Duals before facing Central York and York Suburban on the road to finish the season.

“I’m really hoping that we can still sneak in there,” said Martin, whose team is ranked 13 {sup} th {/sup} in the district rankings after Thursday’s setback. “We still have five big matches on Saturday and then Central next week. We’ll see what happens this weekend and hopefully we can get some wins.”

Spring Grove 50,

New Oxford 15

160: Derek Price (NO) d. Smyser, 12-9; 171: Chase Amspacher (SG) d. Johnson, 7-5; 189: Abrum Dull (SG) p. Speros, 1:39; 215: Teague Conover (SG) p. Bell, 4:48; 285: Michael Hershey (SG) p. Smith, 1:08; 107: Andrew Telencio (SG) p. Camacho, 3:42; 114: Tanner Grim (SG) p. Aiello, 3:54; 121: Davis Baum (SG) d. Uhler, 7-5; 128: Jerry Dattoli (NO) p Ruppert, 1:03; 133: Wylan Hess (NO) p. Eyster, 3:27; 139: Levi Snyder (SG) by forfeit; 145: Jarod Baker (SG) tf. R. Miller, 16-0 (4:00); 152: Henry Rumbaugh (SG) d. C. Miller, 6-1