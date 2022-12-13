HOLMES
New Oxford's Brody Holmes shoots during Tuesday's YAIAA home game against Northeastern. Holmes scored a team-high 15 points in a 65-58 overtime loss to the Bobcats.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Down 13 points with 2:50 left in regulation, New Oxford put the pedal to the metal and came back to tie the game with seven seconds to go. Alas, in overtime, visiting Northeastern won it from the foul line, as the Bobcats prevailed 65-58 on Tuesday night in a YAIAA inter-divisional game.

It was a remarkable contest, pitting the experience, size, and athleticism of the Bobcats against the grit and determination of the young Colonials. When Nick Calvo-Perez hit the first of his three 3-pointers just over two minutes into the contest, New Oxford went into the lead for the only time of the night at 3-2. From then on, the game was ebb and flow, with the Ox continually having to fight back to stay in it.

