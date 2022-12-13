Down 13 points with 2:50 left in regulation, New Oxford put the pedal to the metal and came back to tie the game with seven seconds to go. Alas, in overtime, visiting Northeastern won it from the foul line, as the Bobcats prevailed 65-58 on Tuesday night in a YAIAA inter-divisional game.
It was a remarkable contest, pitting the experience, size, and athleticism of the Bobcats against the grit and determination of the young Colonials. When Nick Calvo-Perez hit the first of his three 3-pointers just over two minutes into the contest, New Oxford went into the lead for the only time of the night at 3-2. From then on, the game was ebb and flow, with the Ox continually having to fight back to stay in it.
“We did battle well, but it’s tough when you dig yourself into a hole,” said New Oxford coach Nathan Myers, “and we did that a few times tonight. We were always fighting and fighting, but we could never get that lead.”
The Colonials (1-4) played tenacious defense in the first quarter, but the patient Bobcats took their time working the ball inside. All six of their baskets in the opening period were layups. Freshman Brody Holmes scored twice in the period for New Oxford, but Northeastern (4-2) ended the first with a 12-7 lead.
As the second quarter began, the Bobcats came out and attacked the basket. Chase Kloster, who led all scorers with 16 points and eight rebounds, backed in for a layup, then Isaiah Beattie nailed a deep three, giving the visitors a 12-point lead at 19-7.
Meanwhile, New Oxford was having trouble controlling the ball, as the Colonials coughed up nine first half turnovers. They kept up from the foul line however, hitting six of seven freebies in the period, and when Calvo-Perez nailed another three and Holden Crabbs sank two free throws, the Colonial had pulled to within four at the half, 22-18.
Northeastern was firing on all cylinders in the third quarter, hitting three threes, and when they weren’t firing from past the arc, the Bobcats patiently worked the ball inside. Working with a 10-point lead with three minutes left in the third, Kloster hit a layup, and then the Bobcats worked the ball around for 50 seconds, waiting for the right opportunity. With one second on the clock, Beattie fired one from downtown and his team took a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We controlled the ball a little bit better in the last few minutes of the first half, and then much better in the second half, which allowed us to get back in the game,” Myers said. “We wanted to just keep battling, which I thought we did. Eventually our shots did start to fall, and fortunately for us, they had some trouble from the foul line in the fourth quarter.”
The two teams traded baskets throughout the fourth, and when Sam Walter calmly drained a three, Northeastern had a 49-36 lead with 2:50 to go. Then the fun began.
Just like out of a storybook, the Colonials did what no one thought they could. Holden Crabbs made two of four from the foul line, then Calvo-Perez hit a short jumper off a rebound. The Bobcats missed two free throws. Calvo-Perez again drove the lane, made the layup and the foul shot, making in 49-43.
The teams traded free throws, then it was Calvo-Perez one last time, hitting a deep ball to make it 49-47. Williams made two from the line for Northeastern, then Crabbs made a layup with 18 seconds left off a beautiful feed from Calvo-Perez. With seven seconds to go in regulation, Holmes nailed a three to tie the game at 52-52.
To add to the suspense, Williams missed two free throws with two seconds left, and the game went to overtime.
“Obviously that’s what got us back into the basketball game,” Myers said of the Bobcat foibles from the foul line. “But on the flip side, in the overtime period they hit their foul shots. I think if we could have gotten that lead in overtime, it would have really swung the momentum.”
In the four-minute overtime period, Kloster hit a jumper, a layup, and two free throws. But in the last minute, when the Colonials had to resort to fouling, Anthony Williams made 4 of 4 to put the game away.
Jake Lawrence came off the bench to contribute four points in OT, but it was not enough to overcome the Bobcats’ 13 overtime points.
New Oxford showed a lot of resilience against a much taller team, and the hustle and refusal to quit nearly got the victory. Holmes led the way for the Colonials with 15 points, while Calvo-Perez had 14. Both were career highs.
“It’s a big ask for a ninth-grader to come in like he has,” Myers said of Holmes. “Five games in, he has done a good job for us, but collectively this was a team effort, especially in the fourth quarter. We’re learning. We have a lot of young pieces here, but we’re learning.”
New Oxford is back in action on Friday, traveling to Wrightsville for a game against a very tough Eastern York squad.
Northeastern 12 10 19 11 13 — 65
New Oxford 7 11 10 24 6 — 58
Northeastern (65): L. Williams 4 3-10 12, Reid 1 0-0 2, A. Williams 1 4-4 6, Kloster 7 2-6 16, Everly 0 3-4 3, Jennings 3 1-3 7, Walter 4 0-1 10, Beatty 3 1-2 9. Totals: 23 14-30 65.
New Oxford (58): Idriz Ahmetovic 2 1-4 6, Nick Calvo-Perez 5 1-1 14, Jake Lawrence 4 1-2 9, Brennan Holmes 0 2-2 2, Jett Moore 1 2-2 4, Brody Holmes 5 4-4 15, Holden Crabbs 2 4-7 8. Non-scorers: Fuhrman, Mummert, Carver. Totals: 19 15-22 58.
3-pointers: NE-Walter 2, Beatty 2, L. Williams; NO-Calvo-Perez 3, B. Holmes, Ahmetovic.
