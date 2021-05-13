Cashtown had its offense clicking and Mike Tempel throwing strikes on the mound as the Pirates breezed past visiting Biglerville, 8-1, in South Penn League action Thursday evening at the Cashtown Fire Department.
The Bucco offense tallied runs in five of the six frames in which it batted and Temple worked five strong innings on the bump. He allowed one unearned run and two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. He tossed 54 strikes out of the 75 pitches that he threw.
“I didn’t have my best stuff tonight and started to throw more curveballs as the game went along,” Tempel said. “Our offense gives me a lot of confidence that I don’t have to be perfect out there. I know that we’re going to score runs.”
Tempel struck out the side in order in the top of the first, before the offense went to work.
He helped his own cause in the Cashtown half with a leadoff single, then Chase King followed with a single before Ethan Ketterman’s two-run double plated them both.
Biglerville (5-2) got a run back in the top of the second when Tanner Byers slashed an opposite field single that chased home Tyler Martin, but the deficit didn’t stay at one for very long.
Cashtown (2-0) immediately responded in the bottom half of the second when Josh Topper hit a sac fly to score Chris Schachle, who had singled to start the inning.
Tempel retired nine of the last 10 hitters he faced, the only blemish being a two-out knock by Byers in the fifth. He froze Mike Schultz for a called strike three to end the fifth to finish off his night on the hill.
“Mike hasn’t pitched much for us in the past, because he’s had some arm troubles,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “He threw some for his college team (Marywood University) this season and he told me that he felt good today.”
The Bucs had scored twice in the third, on Robert Rohrbaugh’s two-bagger that plated D.J. Cool and Ethan Ketterman. Then two more times in the fourth when Cool singled home J.C. Collins and Rohrbaugh reached on an error to chase home Tempel.
“I’m pleased with our offense tonight, we hit the ball well,” Eric Ketterman said. “We were aggressive when we got into hitter’s counts and I liked our approach at the plate.”
Cashtown scored once more, in the sixth, when Tyler Reinert’s single scored Rohrbaugh.
“Against a team like that, we needed a couple of breaks and we didn’t get them,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “We answered their first two runs, but couldn’t get any more after that.”
Cool worked the sixth for the Pirates and allowed a single and hit a batter, but got out of the inning by inducing a double play ground out.
Anthony Lippy took the ball for the seventh and retired the Black Sox in order to end it.
“I like our team and I’m happy when we’re able to have all of our guys here. That’s not possible sometimes, with guys still in school and some of them having work schedules that make it tougher for them to get to weeknight games,” Byers said. “It might not have mattered, but we didn’t have a few of our better hitters.”
Cashtown’s 11-hit attack was paced by two knocks each from Cool, Rohrbaugh and Ethan Ketterman. Rohrbaugh drove in three runs, Ketterman knocked in a pair and Tempel touched the dish twice.
Both teams return to action with home twinbills starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Black Sox welcome Winfield, while the Pirates host Brushtown.
Biglerville 010 000 0 — 1 3 3
Cashtown 212 201 x — 8 11 1
Tyler Martin, Shaun Redding (5), Brandon Miller (5) and Pat Armor; Mike Tempel, D.J. Cool (6), Anthony Lippy (7) and J.C. Collins. SO-BB: Martin 0-2, Redding 0-2, Miller 2-0; Tempel 7-1, Cool 0-0, Lippy 1-0. W-Tempel. L-Martin. 2B: C-Ethan Ketterman, Robert Rohrbaugh, Collins.
