Trailing by three runs with no one on base and down to its final out, things couldn’t have looked much more bleak for Hanover.
But the Raiders took advantage of a Brushtown error, a walk and three hit batters to rally for a 6-5, walk-off victory over the Bulldogs in South Penn League action Thursday evening at Diller Field.
Clint Roche stepped to the plate with the bases empty and two down and was hit by a pitch, then Sam Duvall followed with a single.
An error kept things going for the hosts and also loaded the bases, then Aaron Smith dumped a single into shallow center to plate Roche and Duvall, advancing Andrew Worley to third in the process.
Another hit batter loaded the bases again and then Kyle Bowman was beaned to score Worley to knot things at 5-5.
Brushtown starter Chet Haifley was pulled at that point and his final line was 6.2 innings, six runs (zero earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
“Chet beared down all night and threw well. He just lost the strike zone in the seventh inning,” Brushtown assistant manager Ethan Slusser said. “He was really good tonight and he gave us a chance to win the game.”
Braden Unger replaced Haifley on the bump and walked Alex Smith to force in Aaron Smith with the winning run.
“We had been hitting balls hard all night and they were making plays,” Hanover player-manager Adam Smith said. “So we were confident that we could get to (Haifley) eventually.”
Brushtown (7-14-1) tallied single runs in each of the first two frames with Josh Rickrode singling home Unger in the first and Tyler Hillson coming up with a two-out knock to plate Slusser in the second.
Hanover (11-9-1) halved the deficit in the third when a dropped fly ball allowed Pat Brady to motor around from first with two away.
Then in the fifth, Duvall punched a two-out single to left that plated Brady with the tying run.
Aaron Smith, Hanover’s southpaw starter, had worked five good innings but ran into trouble in the sixth when the ‘Dogs produced three singles and a fielder’s choice from the first four hitters in the inning.
That produced a pair of runs and ended the young lefty’s night on the hill.
“Aaron threw five good innings tonight. He did a nice job, put us in position to win and I probably stuck with him for too long,” Adam Smith said. “He’s a smart kid who knows how to pitch and he had all three of his pitches working tonight.”
Smith went five innings — plus four batters — allowing four earned runs and nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Kyle Bowman replaced Smith for the Raiders and limited the Bulldogs to one more run in the sixth and then retired them in order in the seventh.
“Kyle did a great job of coming in and limiting the damage in the sixth and then slamming the door in the seventh,” Adam Smith said. “He gave us a chance to win the game at the end.”
Duvall and Aaron Smith paced the Raiders’ six-hit attack with two knocks each, while Josh Rickrode and Kolton Haifley had two hits apiece for the visitors.
Hanover has now won three straight while Brushtown is 3-2 over its past five. The Bulldogs have more wins this season than they had from 2019-21, when they won a combined six games.
“It’s amazing to see the growth that we’ve had over the past few years,” Slusser said. “We’ve got a young group of guys and they are growing and improving every season.”
Hanover returns to action against North Carroll on Sunday, while the Bulldogs next take the field on Tuesday against Cashtown.
Brushtown 110 003 0 — 5 9 3
Hanover 001 010 4 — 6 6 1
Chet Haifley, Braden Unger (7) and Clayton Hillson; Aaron Smith, Kyle Bowman (6) and Wade Linebaugh. SO-BB: Haifley 2-1, Unger 0-1; Smith 4-0, Bowman 2-1. W-Bowman. L -Haifley. 2B: H-Smith.
