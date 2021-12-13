Bermudian Springs 39, Littlestown 32
The Thunderbolts ran out of bodies in their quest to unseat the Eagles on Monday night. Littlestown went into Bermudian Springs looking to derail the YAIAA-3 kingpins, and nearly did so before forfeiting the last two bouts to drop a 39-32 decision.
Mitchell Feeser pinned Jesiah Farley in just 50 seconds at 215 and Connor Rankin followed with a second-period stick of Codi Rodgers that gave the Bolts a 32-27 lead. The visitors had no entrants at 106 or 113, however, allowing the Eagles to collect 12 quick points and the win.
The two teams traded bonus-point wins over the first four bouts, with Reece Daniels (120) and Brennan Schisler (132) winning by fall for the Eagles while Cameron Mingee (126) and Caden Rankin (138) scored a technical fall and pin, respectively.
Tanner Yingling scored an 8-4 win for Ltown at 145, only to see Chanse Boyer recover those points for Bermudian with a 10-4 nod in the ensuing bout.
The see-saw trend continued when Evan Beshore and Brennon Ault sandwiched pins around Bolt Tanner Rock’s stick at 172.
120-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Barrett Zeigler, 3:38; 126-Cameron Mingee (L) tf. Ty Livelsberger, 2:31 (16-0); 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Samuel Murphy, 2:46; 138-Caden Rankin (L) p. Quentin Wilson, 1:55; 145-Tanner Yingling (L) d. Bryce Harner, 8-4; 152-Chanse Boyer (BS) d. Dylan Herr, 10-4; 160-Evan Beshore (BS) p. Alex Shirdon, 1:16; 172-Tanner Rock (L) p. Trysten Keslar, 1:12; 189-Brennon Ault (BS) p. Tommy Carucci, :49; 215-Mitchell Feeser (L) p. Jesiah Farley, :50; 285-Connor Rankin (L) p. Codi Rodgers, 3:17; 106-Alyssa Kuhn (BS) fft; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) fft.
Biglerville 50, York Tech 9
The Canners stacked up five first-period pins to make quick of the homestanding Spartans on Monday.
Biglerville (4-2) split the first two bouts, getting an opening fall from Brody Gardner at 120. The guests won the next six contested bouts to secure the victory.
Devan Ponce (132), Brody Conrad (145), Daniel Sanchez (172) and Mason Keiper (285) delivered falls for the Canners, who were coming off a 3-2 performance at the Ephrata Duals on Saturday.
Joey Ney piled up 15 points in a major decision at 138 and Gage Bishop improved to 6-0 after posting a 9-0 shutout at 160.
Biglerville hosts Bermudian Springs on Thursday.
120-Brody Gardner (B) p. Malachi Buer, :26; 126-Tyler Martin (YT) fft; 132-Devon Ponce (B) p. Bryan Youngblood, 1:51; 138-Joey Ney (B) md. Cohen Butler, 15-1; 145-Brody Conrad (B) p. Delaney Beatty, :44; 152-Tyson Taylor (B) fft; 160-Gage Bishop (B) md. Peyton VanValen, 9-0; 172-Daniel Sanchez (B) p. Jonas Kwesnjuk, :44; 189-no contest; 215-Ethan Markel (YT) d. Levi Roberts, 3-0; 285-Mason Keiper (B) p. Daniel Opoku, :14; 106-Caden Kessel (B) fft.; 113-no contest
Gettysburg 78, Eastern York 0
The Warriors posted a perfect score on Monday, winning all 13 bouts against the Golden Knights by pin or forfeit.
Gettysburg (6-0), which went 5-0 on Saturday at the Case Flynn Duals in Pottsville, received falls from Dalton Redden (138), Jaxon Townsend (145), Mason Rebert (152), Logan Newell (160), Jacob Cherry (172) andn Tyler Withers (189) to open the match. The hosts won the next seven contests via forfeit.
Gettysburg hits the road on Thursday for a YAIAA-2 match at York Suburban.
138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Gabriel Yingst; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Brandon Bolton; 152-Mason Rebert (G) p. Logan Crean; 160-Logan Newell (G) p. Brock Bolton; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Darrien Brown; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Kai Hollingshead; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) fft; 106-Ethan Burgess (G) fft; 113-Zoey Haines (G) fft; 120-Gabe Pecatis (G) d. George Leischner; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) p. Camron Weidlich; 132-Christian Paul (G) fft.
Spring Grove 53, New Oxford 15
The Rockets built a 25-0 lead through the first five bouts of Monday’s home match against YAIAA-1 counterpart New Oxford and cruised to a big win.
Spring Grove used three straight falls to assume the big advantage before Colonial Cam Herring halted the streak at 152. Herring pinned Brady Baker in 2:42 to put the Ox on the board.
Lane Johnson worked a 7-4 decision at 172 and Luke Aiello received a forfeit in the final bout of the match for New Oxford.
120-Braxton Rice (SG) md. Trent Uhler, 12-4; 126-Heath Smyser (SG) d. Jerry Dattoli, 11-10; 132-Ivan Vega (SG) p. Zane Bodvin, 1:33; 138-Bryce Weaver (SG) p. Deegan Foltz, 3:53; 145-Jarod Baker (SG) p. Chance Lawyer, 1:23; 152-Cam Herring (NO) p. Brady Baker, 2:42; 160-Caleb Bowlin (SG) p. Derek Price, 3:35; 172-Lane Johnson (NO) d. Brady Shaffer, 7-4; 189-Teague Conover (SG) p. Alex Bermejo, 1:44; 215-Logan Herbst (SG) p. Isaac Byers, 3:02; 285-Michael Hershey (SG) p. Jake Bixler, 4:32; 106-Tanner Grim (SG) md. Luke Aiello, 10-0; 113-Ethan Aiello (NO) fft.
