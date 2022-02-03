Chris Haines’ Gettysburg wrestling program is no stranger to big dual meets.
In fact, it would be peculiar to see a big District 3 Class 3A tournament dual without the Warriors. After all, Gettysburg won the whole thing in 2019, only to return to the finals a year ago before being knocked off by district powerhouse Central Dauphin.
So, when it came to Thursday’s district semifinal against top-seeded Hempfield at Spring Grove, it was no surprise to see the Warriors firing on all cylinders on the way to a 36-24 victory.
“We made it very clear last spring that our objectives were not changing,” Haines said of reaching this point with a relatively young team. “This team was very much counted out, and I’m beyond proud. I haven’t felt that way since the district championship two years ago after a win like that.”
The contest began at 126 pounds where Hempfield (15-2) jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a pin from Seamus Mack. But it didn’t take long for Gettysburg (20-0) to steady itself, as freshman Wyatt Sokol responded with a fall of his own over the Black Knights’ Benjamin Henderson in 3:29.
Dalton Redden then gave the Warriors the lead with a tight 6-2 win over Hempfield’s Clay Gainer before a forfeit at 145 pounds made it 12-9 in favor of the Black Knights through four bouts.
That’s when things began to heat up.
The action began with Gettysburg sophomore Jaxon Townsend bumping up to 152 pounds to take on Braden Edwards. Edwards came out on fire, finishing a double leg takedown to go up 2-0 then taking Townsend to his back for three nearfall points, making it 5-0 and nearly securing the fall in the process. Instead, Townsend escaped to make it 5-1 after the first period. Another Townsend escape followed by a second Davis double leg put the score at 7-2 halfway through the match.
Then Townsend took over.
First it was a reversal to cut the lead to 7-4. Then Townsend rode out the rest of the second period, picking up a stall call on Davis in the process. After Davis took neutral to begin the third, a second stall call closed the gap to 7-5. Townsend then finished a shot of his own to tie the match and immediately took Davis to his back, going up 10-7 and igniting the Gettysburg crowd.
After a cradle for three more nearfall points and another stalling on Davis, Townsend took a resilient 14-7 victory to put momentum back in his team’s favor.
“I wasn’t worried about it,” Haines said of the early deficit. “In my mind, there were six swing matches. And we played our lineup the way we wanted to play it and if Jaxon, or if any of our kids go down early I don’t panic. I used to always preach this aspect of ‘score first, score first’ and this group of kids didn’t like that. They can give up points early if they’re being aggressive and they can come storming back.”
Up at 160 pounds, Logan Newell used a pair of single-leg takedowns in the first period to claim a 4-2 decision over Kamron Fickes to put the Warriors back on top, 15-12. Returning state qualifier Jacob Cherry then rolled past Grant Hoover, 10-4, at 172 pounds bringing it to 18-12 on the scoreboard.
That’s when junior Tyler Withers stepped onto the mat. Withers, who wrestled at 145 a year ago, has found a home at 172 pounds this season but has collected spot starts at 189 pounds in the absence of a true 189-pound wrestler on the Gettysburg roster.
He squared off with Hempfield senior Dylan Bard, who entered the match at 25-8 on the year. Bard struck first, going up 2-0 in the early moments of the bout. He then went to work on top, nearly taking Withers to his back, but Withers was able to notch a reversal to tie the bout at 2-2 and then ride out the rest of first period, forcing a stalling call on Bard in the process.
“So, I’ve had a lot of experience being down in the first period,” Withers said with a smile afterward. “I’ve worked on it a lot and it’s all a matter of just keeping your head cool and not really worrying about it.”
That calm, cool and collected attitude paid off the rest of the way. Bard chose neutral to start the second period and Withers quickly converted a low single to go ahead to 4-2. He then went back to work from the top position and forced a second stall call to make it 5-2 through two periods. Withers then chose the top position to start the third, quickly breaking down Bard before locking up a cradle for a full set of back points to make it 8-2. While he couldn’t secure the fall, Withers took home the 8-2 win and put his team up 21-12 on the scoreboard.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into not getting overwhelmed and letting your emotions get the best of you,” Withers said of the match. “I could tell that he was tired after the first period because he kept his head down the whole time. After that it was all a matter of just putting the half in and keeping him down.”
The momentum continued to steamroll at 215 pounds, as Warriors’ senior Sam Rodriguez needed just 1:13 to pin Hempfield’s J.J. Plaza. That meant that fellow senior Trevor Gallagher took to the mat with a chance to secure the dual for Gettysburg.
Gallagher faced off with Black Knights’ junior Caleb Mussmon, who entered with a 26-3 record on the year. The two big men worked to wear one another down earlier, pulling hard on the back of each other’s heads. Gallagher nearly converted a single leg for a takedown in the opening period, but Mussmon was able to get his foot back to the ground and we went into the second period scoreless.
Mussmon chose down to start the second, and that may well have been a mistake. Gallagher repeatedly broke down the Hempfield heavyweight’s base and capitalized late in the period with two nearfall points to go ahead 2-0 headed to the final period. He then took that knowledge and put it to work in the third, choosing the top position and asserting his will on Mussmon, including a full set of back points in short time to take a 6-0 victory.
That made the score 30-12 and with three matches remaining, ensured that Gettysburg could not lose unless it was penalized a team point. The first tiebreaker criteria after penalty points is bouts won, and Gallagher’s win was the eighth of the dual for the Warriors, meaning Hempfield could max out at five.
After forfeiting bouts at 106 and 113 pounds due to injury concerns, Haines sent sophomore Gabe Pecaitis to the mat for the final bout of the dual. Pecaitis proceeded to put the icing on the proverbial cake, pinning Zy McCain-Murray in 4:37 to bring the final score to 36-24.
Gettysburg will now square off with Central Dauphin for the second straight year in the championship dual. Last year, the Rams took home the title with a 28-21 victory. They ousted local rival Cumberland Valley on Thursday, 28-26, to advance to the finals.
That match is set to be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.
“Our kids know our record is 0-0 and we haven’t accomplished anything,” Haines said of his team’s mentality. “It’s great. It feels great. It’s good momentum going into the weekend, but we haven’t won anything.”
District 3 Class 3A
Team Championships
Semifinals
Gettysburg 36, Hempfield 24
126-Seamus Mack (H) pinned Katelyn Keller, :29; 132-Wyatt Sokol (G) pinned Benjamin Henderson, 3:29; 138-Dalton Redden (G) dec. Clay Gainer, 6-2; 145-Reagan LeFevre (H) fft.; 152-Jaxon Towsend (G) dec. Braden Edwards, 14-7; 160-Logan Newell dec. Kamron Fickes, 4-2; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) dec. Grant Hoover, 10-4; 189-Tyler Withers (G) dec. Dylan Bard, 8-2; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) pinned J.J. Plaza, 1:13; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) dec. Caleb Mussmon, 3-0; 106-Jorden Williams (H) fft.; 113-Michael Karpathios (H) fft.; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) pinned Zy McCain-Murray, 4:37.
