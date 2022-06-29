Tommy Haugh sorted through two dozen NCAA Division I basketball offers before settling on the University of Florida and he committed to the Gators on Wednesday afternoon when he made the announcement on his Twitter account.
“Growing up, I was a big fan of the Gators and it was kinda my dream school,” Haugh said via phone. “After starting the recruiting process, I wasn’t sure if it was still my dream school. So I took a visit with my parents and was able to participate in some things with the guys and really liked the coaches and the culture.”
Haugh cited former Gator and 13-year NBA player Joakim Noah as one of his favorite players. In addition, he’s also a Gator football fan, listing 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as his favorite player.
Haugh played his first two seasons of high school hoops for New Oxford and helped the Colonials to their best season in program history in the 2019-20 season, when he was a sophomore.
The team won a school-record 26 games and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time ever, before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haugh put up 14 points and 13 rebounds in what turned out to be his final game in a Colonial uniform, a 73-48 shellacking of York Suburban in the second round of the state tournament.
That summer, he received his first scholarship offer, as Mount St. Mary’s University came calling with an offer.
Shortly after, Haugh transferred to Perkiomen School near Philadelphia, where he has played for the last two seasons and will play part of a postgraduate season there before enrolling at Florida in the spring of 2023.
Haugh plans to major in biology or business and hopes that by enrolling early he can avoid being redshirted in the 2023-24 season.
Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing 210 lbs, Haugh profiles as a face-up power forward with the ability to shoot from all over the floor. Defensively, he’s a strong rebounder and a solid rim protector.
“My shooting ability has improved the most,” Haugh said of his development over the past two seasons. “The training at Perk on the floor and in the weight room has really helped me to shoot the ball better and to become a lot stronger.”
When home in New Oxford, Haugh enjoys hanging out with his friends and catching up on time lost from when he’s not around.
“I missed my friends that I played with at New Oxford and I love those guys, always will,” he said. “But I needed the level of competition that I got at Perk to develop my game and there was a question if there was even going to be a season two years ago. At Perk, even if there wasn’t a season, I would’ve gotten to practice against future Division I players.”
In addition to the Gators, Haugh held offers from Power 5 programs Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern and Virginia Tech.
Haugh is the fourth Times’ Area player to commit to a Division I school in the past few years, joining Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland (Syracuse University) and Anne Bair (Manhattan University) and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott (Mount St. Mary’s University).
“It’s pretty cool to be part of that group and hopefully the level of basketball continues to rise in the area,” Haugh said.
