It was a pretty smooth ride until the wheels fell off in Bermudian’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of homestanding Hanover in York-Adams West American Legion baseball action at Diller Field on Friday night.
Bermudian’s Liam Cook and Hanover’s Braden Unger traded goose-eggs for five and one-half innings. Cook was outstanding, going the distance with five strikeouts and just two walks. Unger was even better, pitching a three-hit shutout with two walks and seven K’s. For good measure, he scored the go-ahead run in a four-run sixth that iced it for the home team.
Unger singled sharply to center leading off the fateful frame, moved to second on Blake DiPietro’s free pass, to third on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by clean-up hitter Alex Forsythe and slid home on a wild pitch to the backstop.
“(I saw the ball go to the screen) and I heard Troy (Hanover manager Troy Wentz) yell, ‘Run’,” said Unger of his mad dash. “I just took off. I knew I was going to make it. Those extra insurance runs helped me feel more comfortable (in the seventh).”
Ryan Moore legged out an infield hit to plate DiPietro. Nathan Chronister was safe on an error and both runners scored when Andrew Olvero’s hot one-hop smash was lost in the setting sun by the Berm third baseman. Olvero was credited with a single and two RBI. Unger, who is headed to begin his freshman year at Penn State University this Sunday, retired the side in order in the seventh to lock up a win in what might be his last American Legion contest. The crafty lefty escaped jams in the fifth and sixth to preserve the shutout.
Wentz has announced that this will be his last year in charge. After 30 years of coaching — 26 at the Hanover helm — Wentz is ready to hand over the reins.
“It’s time to conclude (my coaching career),” said Wentz. “From the Post, which totally funds the program, to the fans who support us, to the players and their parents and to my family who has helped out at every game — it has been a wonderful ride. What adds to it is that we have been successful.”
More than 20 alumni of Post 14’s team were in attendance as appreciation was shown for the long-time mentor. It was genuinely appreciated by the man who recorded his 289th coaching victory for Post 14.
“It’s nice to see that kind of turnout,” said Wentz, who has five league crowns and one state championship (1999) as part of his resume. “That says something about our program. It means something to the the players that they took the time to be here. We had players from the 1950’s all the way to the 2010’s — that’s 60 years.”
Hanover (5-3-1) threatened with base hits off Cook in each of the first four innings but couldn’t dent the dish. Bermudian (1-9) tried to take a lead in the fifth when pinch-hitter Austin Reinert singled to break up Unger’s no-hit bid. Ethan Young laid down a bunt to advance Reinert. Lucas Zepp followed with a single and stole second to put runners at second and third with one out. Unger wriggled out of difficulty by getting one out on a grounder to the mound and freezing Berm’s nine-hole hitter with a curve ball.
Unger expressed admiration for his coach.
“It was a great environment to thank Troy for everything, said Unger. “He’s always been there for this program. He asked me to play freshman year and I’ve been out here ever since. It’s been a blast to play for him.”
In the sixth, Cook reached on an error and Tyson Carpenter singled. They advanced to second and third with none out but Unger again worked free. A liner to left was not deep enough for a sacrifice fly attempt. Unger induced a ground-out, then watched as Ryan Moore tracked a long fly to deep right. It looked like Moore had no chance to make a play but he laid out and snagged the spheroid to end the mischief.
“Ryan (Moore) made a heck of a catch to get me out of that — all respect to him,” said Unger. “I was throwing strikes and just let them hit the ball. I got ahead in the count and got my curveball to work.”
Bermudian flashed some serious leather of its own in the home third when Ethan Young made an over-the-shoulder catch of a deep fly to left-center and DiPietro was gunned down at second trying to get two bags on a ball in the gap.
“It was just a serious set of unfortunate events there in the last inning,” said Berm boss Eric McClintic. “A ground ball lost in the sun — you don’t see that too often. I thought we played really well. This was another big step in what they can do in the future.”
McClintic had kind words for his moundsman.
“He pitched really well,” he said of Cook. “He hits his spots and mixes speeds. He didn’t have his curve so we stuck with the cutter and fastball. It was a well played game and fun to watch for the fans. Congratulations to Troy. Thirty years — I’m glad for him and glad for Hanover. We’ll be back.”
DiPietro, Moore and Olvero each had two hits for the victors.
Hanover is still alive in the playoff race and is off until Tuesday when it hosts Dover. Don’t rule out an Unger return either.
“We told him if we go deep in the playoffs we’re driving to State College to bring him home to pitch,” said Wentz of his ace. “He threw a whale of a game. He mixed speeds and got people out with his curve ball. Bermudian is much improved. That’s credit to their coach.”
Bermudian 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Hanover 000 004 x — 4 7 2
Liam Cook and Mason Diaz; Braden Unger and Blake DiPietro. WP: Unger. LP: Cook. SO-BB: BS-Cook 5-2; H-Unger 7-2. 2B: L- Blake DiPietro.
