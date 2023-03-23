It didn’t take much time to jump from the wrestling mats and the hardwood right into the spring sports season.
The 2023 track and field season kicked off on Thursday as Gettysburg High School hosted Big Spring, and the Warriors came out big winners in both the girls’ and the boys’ meets. The Lady Warriors were all over the Bulldogs, winning in a landslide, 111-35. The boys got it done as well, dominating the Bulldogs, 109.5-38.5.
In each meet, Gettysburg only needed 11 events out of the 18 total to wrap up the victory. After 11 events, the boys led 78.5-11.5, and the girls had piled up 81 points to Big Springs’s 11. The Warriors look to be able to make some noise this season, and under the tutelage of first-year coach Dalton Lyons, they have already made some great strides, particularly in sheer numbers.
“We’ve ended up with well over 100 athletes,” Lyons said. “It’s been great so far. I tell them that everybody gets a chance, and that they can come to me for anything. I think the culture of the team has caused so many to come out and compete.”
There are some new faces on both teams, but since Lyons is an assistant to head coach Matt Heiser on the football field, and Heiser coaches the throwers in track and field, the coaching duo has been able to get some football players out for the team. That has been most evident in the sprints, where Kyler Benedict, Landon Keefer and Tanner Newman made statements.
Benedict won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.9, then came back in the longer hurdle race to win the 300s in 46.4. In each race he beat the Bulldogs’ Eli Reeder. Keefer showed some real speed in his first varsity track and field competition, easily winning the 100 meters in 11.5, finishing two-tenths ahead of teammate Newman. Keefer also dominated the 200, winning in 23.2. Both times are excellent for a first meet in March.
Gabe Pecaitis, fresh off of very successful wrestling season, picked up right where he left off last spring in the pole vault, winning the event with a leap of 13 feet. Pecaitis’s best jump last year was 14-0 at the state championships.
Coming off the basketball floor, freshman Julius Warren displayed some nice jumping, taking the high jump with a jump of 5-4, and placing second to teammate Ja’mere Robinson in the long jump. Robinson sailed 18-1, with Warren behind with 17-4.
Lennon Osbaugh got the only individual first place for Big Spring on the track, winning the 400 in 55.3. The Bulldogs also won the 4 x 100 (50.1) as the Warriors were disqualified with a pass out of the zone. When the mishap occurred, Gettysburg was about 20 meters ahead.
The distance crew, led by Gavin Cole’s 4:53.0 time in the 1600 meters, racked up 29 of a 32 possible points in the distance events. Big Spring swept the first place points in the three throwing events, and was led by Levi Stewart, who won the shot put with a heave of 43-6 ½, and the discus with a nice toss of 126-11.
The Warriors have started out very well, and have some lofty goals set for this season.
“Our goal is to win the division, and to go undefeated,” Lyons said. “I know what that feels like and I want these kids to experience that.”
Lyons graduated from Gettysburg in 2015, and was a member of the track team that did exactly that for two consecutive years. He has the team moving in the right direction.
The girls swept the first three events before Big Spring could even get points on the board. While the Bulldogs did not even have any competitors in the 4 x 800 and the 100 hurdles, the Warriors looked good. Caroline Bannak was perhaps the star of the meet, as she won the 100 hurdles (17.4), led off the winning 4 x 100 (55.1), led off the winning 4 x 400 (4:32.5). But her best effort was a dominant and controlled victory in the 300 hurdles. Her time of 48.7 was a personal best, and there looks to be more to come.
Rebekah Reaver also had a nice meet, as she ran on the winning 4 x 800 (12:40.4), came back two events later to take second in the 100 meters (13.9), then three events later won the 400 (1:07.7). Reaver kept the pedal to the metal as she also cruised to victory in the 200 meters (29.1) to cap her day.
The distance races were not even competitive, except among the Gettysburg runners themselves. Winter Oaster and Lily Arnold handled the distance duties masterfully, as they went 1-2 in both the 1600 and the 800.
Since Gettysburg had the meet wrapped up by the time the 3200 came around, the Warriors elected to not enter anyone in the race. That was the only race the Bulldogs won on the track.
Oaster claimed the 1600 in 5:38.5, and the 800 in 2:50.7. Arnold finished second to her teammate in both races, running 5:58.4 in the 1600 and 2:51.2 in the 800.
As in the boys’ meet, Big Spring led the throwing contingent, outscoring Gettysburg 19-8 in three throwing events. Gettysburg led 27-9 in the four jumping events.
Gettysburg will travel to Waynesboro on Tuesday for its next Mid-Penn Conference meet.
Gettysburg boys 109.5, Big Spring 38.5
3200 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Fleck, Breighner, Clapsaddle, Cole) 9:51.1; 110 hurdles- 1.Kyler Benedict G 16.9, 2.Eli Reeder BS 18.1; 100- 1.Landon Keefer G 11.5, 2.Tanner Newman G 11.7, 3.Kayden Smoker-Cassell G 11.8; 1600- 1.Gavin Cole G 4:53.0, 2.Martinez G 5:15.6, 3.Isaiah Sommers G 5:16.1; 400 relay- 1.Big Spring (Fikel, Redden, Roberds, Shieves) 50.1; 400- 1.Lennon Osbaugh BS 55.3, 2.Kaleb Repp G 58.7, 3.Hayden Bailey BS 1:00.3; 300 hurdles- 1.Benedict G 46.4, 2.Reeder BS 50.4, 3.Kowalski G 51.2; 800- 1.Owen Clapsaddle G 2:20.8, 2.Luke Breighner G 2:21.4, 3.Alex Holloway G 2:24.7; 200- 1.Keefer G 23.2, 2.Kessel G 24.0, 3(t).Burnett G/Fickel BS 24.3; 3200- 1.Sommers G 11:46.8, 2.Siler BS 12:20.7, 3.Lair G 12:21.7; 1600 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Fleck, Breighner, Clapsaddle, Cole) 3:56.4; High jump- 1.Julius Warren G 5-4, 2.Mauricio Escobar G 5-4; Long jump- 1.Kymere Robinson G 18-1, 2.Warren G 17-4, 3.Ja’mere Spencer G 17-0 ¾; Triple jump- 1.Robinson G 39-10, 2.Escobar G 37-5, 3.Spencer G 37-4; Pole vault- 1.Gabe Pecaitis G 13-0, 2.Landon Mitchell G 10-0, 3.Rozario G 8-0; Shot put- 1.Levi Stewart BS 43-6 ½, 2.Wyatt Heistand G 39-9, 3.Jakaree Anderson G 38-5 ½; Discus- 1.Stewart BS 126-11, 2.Jordan Klinger BS 113-6, 3.Gabriel Trostle G 103-8; Javelin- 1.Klinger BS 116-10, 2.Neil G 103-7, 3.Ethan G 101-8.
Gettysburg girls 111, Big Spring 35
3200 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Hurst, Reaver, Myers, Raville ( 12:40.4); 100 hurdles- 1.Caroline Bannak G 17.5, 2.Lily Bannak G 18.4, 3.Sam Scheungrab G 19.8; 100- 1.Neishyda Williams G 13.7, 2.Reaver G 13.9, 3.Scheugrab G 14.1; 1600- 1.Winter Oaster G 5:38.5, 2.Lily Arnold G 5:58.4, 3. Sophie Alampiev BS 6:40.9; 400 relay- 1.Gettysburg (C Bannak, Mathis, Perry, L Bannak) 55.1; 400- 1.Reaver G 1:07.7, 2.Madison Flickinger G 1:11.7, 3.Scheugrab G 1:11.8; 300 hurdles- 1.C. Bannak G 48.7, 2.L. Bannak G 57.8, 3.Scheugrab G 59.1 ; 800- 1.Oaster G 2:50.7, 2.Arnold G 2:51.2, 3.Camden Donato BS 3:11.8; 200- 1.Reaver G 29.1, 2.Williams G 29.4, 3.Alexis Mathis G 30.1; 3200- 1.Alampiev BS 16:12.0; 1600 relay- 1.Gettysburg (C Bannak, Oaster, Arnold, Hurst) 4:32.5; High jump- 1.Koya Gutshall BS 4-10, 2.Megan Zimmerman BS 4-8, 3.Emma Raville G 4-4; Long jump- 1.Olivia Perry G 12-10, 2.Charlotte Brandauer G 12-4 ¼, 3.Taylor Fissel BS 10-7; Triple jump- 1.Quinn Funk G 27-5, 2.Brandauer G 27-3, 3.Piper Kerney G 24-1; Pole vault- 1.Addison Caywood G 6-6, 2.Marlee Dwyer G 6-0, 3.Hannah Campbell G 5-6; Shot put- 1.Esther Reed BS 33-9, 2.Chloe Finkenbinder BS 24-8 ¾, 3.Lauren Hagenbuch BS 23-7; Discus- 1.Gutshall BS 89-0, 2.Neveah Shelton-Peay G 85-4, 3.Reed BS 82-8; Javelin- 1.Shelton-Peay G 72-7, 2.Hagenbuch BS 71-11, 3.Katrina Long BS 64-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.