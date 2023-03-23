SOMMERS
Gettysburg’s Isaiah Sommers enjoys a huge lead in the 3200-meter run during Thursday’s track & field meet against visiting Big Spring. Sommers won the event, helping the Warriors sweep the Bulldogs. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

It didn’t take much time to jump from the wrestling mats and the hardwood right into the spring sports season.

The 2023 track and field season kicked off on Thursday as Gettysburg High School hosted Big Spring, and the Warriors came out big winners in both the girls’ and the boys’ meets. The Lady Warriors were all over the Bulldogs, winning in a landslide, 111-35. The boys got it done as well, dominating the Bulldogs, 109.5-38.5.

