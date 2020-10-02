Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser unveiled an abundance of riches in his team’s 28-7 home win over Eastern York on Friday night. Four backs rushed for at least 49 yards and an opportunistic defense forced a pair of turnovers, recorded three sacks and came up clutch every time the Golden Knights threatened.
“We’re fortunate to have guys who like to touch the ball,” explained Heiser. “The defense is slowly coming together. The front four is doing well and we are getting better each week.”
The Warriors rode a high-powered ground game and clutch defensive stops to a 21-0 first-half advantage. Heiser’s club (2-0) took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards on eight plays – all on the ground – capped off by Taysean Foster’s 4-yard jet sweep around right end. Gettysburg missed the extra point but nosed in front, 6-0.
Eastern’s Jacob Crumling intercepted a Warrior pass but in a recurring theme, the Golden Knights (0-3) were unable to capitalize. Following an exchange of punts, the hosts’ Andrew Gastley forced a fumble on a Warrior kick and Gettysburg’s Shane Brockett recovered at the opponents’ 21. Ruger Pennington took it in from there as he tiptoed the left sideline to pay dirt and the Warriors doubled their advantage, 12-0.
“Andrew (Gastley) clocked the guy and I fell on it,” said Brockett. “It was a team effort.”
The Knights nearly got on the scoreboard when Maddox Crumling – who amassed 125 yards on 12 carries in the half – burst up the middle for 48 yards. Brockett’s tackle saved a touchdown, but the visitors had a 1st-and-goal at the five, only to implode again.
Gettysburg took over on downs at its own 16 and marched the length of the gridiron. When the incursion stalled, Zach Parr converted a 22-yard field goal to make it 15-0 midway through the second period. Asher Baddick set up the final score of the half on a 43-yard bootleg, then finished the job with a 1-yard plunge for a 21-0 margin at intermission.
After a scoreless third quarter, Gettysburg unleashed another weapon when tight end Brockett took a short pass from Baddick and outran the Knight secondary to the promised land. The 62-yard hookup was reduced by a holding penalty, negating the TD. Undeterred, Baddick went right back to Brockett on a 25-yard scoring strike.
“This is the happiest time of my life,” gushed Brockett. “(On the first reception), I was open and almost fell. (After the penalty), they came right back to me for six. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Eastern York finally got on the board when Austin Billet connected with Jacob Crumling from 33 yards out to avoid the shutout.
Maddox Crumling led all rushers with 145 yards on 23 carries. Pennington led the Warriors with 86 yards on just nine totes. Chris Boone added a pick for the victors, who were whistled 10 times for 95 yards.
“We have some things to clean up,” said Heiser. “We had four touchdowns called back. I’m proud of our kids in this up and down world – they’re trying to stay focused. “
The Warriors travel to Kennard-Dale (1-1) next Friday before returning home against York Suburban in a fortnight.
Eastern York 0 0 0 7 – 7
Gettysburg 12 9 0 7 – 28
First quarter
G – Taysean Foster 4 run (kick failed} 8:54
G – Ruger Pennington 21 run (run failed) 2:01
Second quarter
G – Zach Parr 22 FG 7:08
G – Asher Baddick 1 run (kick failed) 3:57
Fourth quarter
G – Shane Brockett 25 pass from Baddick (Parr kick) 8:59
EY – Jacob Crumling 33 pass from Austin Billet (Billet kick) 5:14
Team Statistics
EY G
First downs 15 20
Rushing 32-113 40-276
Passing 12-32-1 3-5-1
Passing yards 119 75
Total yards 232 351
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties 5-40 10-95
Punting 5-35.6 3-38.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: EY – Maddox Crumling 23-145, Kaleb Crean 1-3, Bryce Currier 1-3, Kadin Black 2-(-4), Austin Billet 5-(-34); G – Ruger Pennington 9-86, Jeremiah Scott 10-72, Taysean Foster 7-64, Tanner Newman 2-8, Cody Rexroth 1-4, Cody Furman 1-2, Jayden Johnson 4-(-9).
Passing: EY – Billet 12-32-119-1; G – Baddick 3-5-75-1.
Receiving: EY – Neijon Gonzales 7-52, Currier 2-27, Jacob Crumling 1-33, Bob Hinkle 1-16, Crean 1-1; G – Shane Brockett 2-63, Gunner Wilson 1-12.
