When B.J. Dunne took over the Gettysburg College men’s basketball program prior to the 2018-19 season, the Bullets posted just six victories in his first year on the job.
That number improved to 12 the following year, then after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Orange & Blue put together a campaign last season that was worthy of earning a spot in the Centennial Conference Tournament. They went 11-7 in conference play and 15-9, overall.
With only one starter — first-team All-Conference selection Avery Close — gone due to graduation, expectations are growing for more success in the 2022-23 season.
“Avery is a big loss and we’ll all miss him. He was a very good player and a very good leader,” Dunne said. “But he was hurt some last season, so we had to play without him at times. Our guys are confident that they can win games without him.”
Returning starters include sophomore Carl Schaller (11.5 ppg, 39 percent from 3PT), who was named conference Rookie of the Year, senior Elijah Williams (7.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg), junior Ryan McKeon (7.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg) and sophomore Jordan Stafford (5.4 ppg).
“Carl and Jordan have definitely improved,” Dunne said. “Everybody that returns that was in the rotation has, really.”
He continued, “Ryan has really come along as an inside presence. He led the conference in blocked shots and we’re confident that we can throw the ball to him on the block and that he can make good things happen.”
Also back are sophomores Colin Farrell (9.2 ppg), Rassoul Abakar (5.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Akim Joseph (4.5 ppg).
“We’re a long, athletic team and we play aggressively,” Dunne said. “I finally have a team that isn’t inexperienced at the start of a season.”
The roster has 10 players on it who are 6-foot-6-inch or taller.
There are four freshmen on the team and Dunne sees two of them as possibly making an immediate impact. He cited guard Nate Williams and forward-center Aiden Mess as potentially contributing right away.
“The big kid (Mess) played for a good program close to Baltimore and he was being recruited by Mt. St. Mary’s and Navy,” Dunne said. “So we’re very pleased to be able to get him.”
The Bullets won five of seven down the stretch to earn their way to the third spot in the regular season and a conference tournament berth, where they fell to Swarthmore College in the semifinals.
Ahead of this season, Gettysburg was picked to finish third behind Johns Hopkins and Swarthmore, again, in the coaches’ preseason poll.
“We won six games three years ago,” Dunne said. “So it shows growth that we’re expected to be a good team by the rest of the conference.”
The Bullets begin their season by hosting their own tip-off tournament and will face Wilkes University on Friday at 6 p.m. The other matchup features Eastern University and Wilson College with the winners meeting Saturday at 4 p.m., following the consolation game slated to start at 2 p.m.
Gettysburg has two games the following week, including a home tilt with Eastern Mennonite on Saturday Nov. 19 at 3 p.m., before hosting Johns Hopkins in their conference opener on Tuesday Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.
