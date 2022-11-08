SCHALLER
Buy Now

Gettysburg College guard Carl Schaller shoots during a game against Johns Hopkins last season. Schaller, who averaged 11.5 points per game as a freshman, is one of several returning starters for the Bullets. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

When B.J. Dunne took over the Gettysburg College men’s basketball program prior to the 2018-19 season, the Bullets posted just six victories in his first year on the job.

That number improved to 12 the following year, then after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Orange & Blue put together a campaign last season that was worthy of earning a spot in the Centennial Conference Tournament. They went 11-7 in conference play and 15-9, overall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.