Seniors Mackenzie Tinner and Carly Rice combined for 41 points to lead the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team past McDaniel College 59-47 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed for the upcoming Centennial Conference Championship.
Gettysburg 18 10 13 18 — 59
McDaniel 13 14 11 9 — 47
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Mackenzie Tinner ‘22: 21 points, 9-12 FG, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists
Carly Rice ‘22: 20 points, 7-17 FG, 7 rebounds, 6 assists
Mackenzie Szlosek ‘25: 6 points, 12 rebounds
McDaniel’s Top Performers
Meggie Burgess: 13 points, 7 rebounds
Ellie Connelly: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Game Summary
First Quarter: Gettysburg (21-3, 18-1 CC) maintained the lead throughout the first stanza despite McDaniel coming within two points on a couple of occasions. A lay-up by Tinner put the Bullets in front by eight with 16 seconds remaining, but a 3-pointer by Katie Klein 12 seconds later put the Green Terror (6-18, 4-15 CC) within five (18-13). Rice and Tinner netted six points each, and the Bullets shot 53.3 percent (8-of-15) from the field.
Second Quarter: The hosts started the second stanza on an 8-0 run, holding Gettysburg scoreless for nearly four minutes, to claim a 21-18 advantage. A jumper by sophomore Hannah Sauve at 6:13 gave the Bullets a point-point edge, but a trey by Julia Ryan on the next possession pushed the Green Terror ahead by two. A minute later, Meggie Burgess drained a three-pointer to extend McDaniel’s lead to 27-22. In the final 1:24, Rice was clutch as she knocked down two from downtown to regain the lead (28-27) for Gettysburg heading into halftime.
Third Quarter: The third stanza was a back-and-forth affair as the lead changed a couple of times, and the margin never went above three points until the 57-second marker. Rice drilled a 3-pointer to give the Bullets a five-point cushion, but a Josey Klingenberg jumper on the next possession sliced the advantage back down to three points (41-38) heading into the final stanza.
Fourth Quarter: McDaniel scored 21 seconds into the final stanza to come within one, and the momentum changed after that. Gettysburg went on to fuel a 12-4 spurt to pull ahead by a second-half high of 11 points with 4:18 on the clock. For the remainder of the game, the Bullets tamed the Green Terror as the hosts did not score another field goal as their final five points came from the free throw line. Gettysburg went on to register the 59-47 win to clinch the top seed in the conference tournament.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg finished 24-of-53 (45.3 percent) from the field and out-rebounded McDaniel 44-24.
The Bullets held a 28-18 scoring advantage in the paint.
With the win, Gettysburg clinched the top seed in the conference tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. Johns Hopkins University (19-3, 16-2 CC) is the second seed, while Haverford College (18-7, 14-6 CC), Washington College (16-8, 12-7 CC), and Dickinson College (13-10, 12-7 CC) clinched berths into the tournament.
Tinner notched a career-high in points with 21. For the fifth time in her career, Tinner grabbed nine rebounds in a game. Tonight also marked the third time she has blocked five shots in a game.
Rice accumulated her sixth 20-plus scoring mark this season with four occurring in the last five games.
Szlosek posted a career-high in rebounds with 12.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets have now won the last 10 meetings against the Green Terror. McDaniel maintains the slight 51-49 all-time series record.
Next Up
The Orange and Blue close the regular season at Swarthmore College (13-10, 9-9 CC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. before hosting the Centennial Conference semifinals and championship on Feb. 25-26.
