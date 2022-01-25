With under five minutes to play, Hanover appeared to be on its way to an easy road win at Fairfield, but the Knights had other ideas.
The Hawkettes were in front by 18 points, but they didn’t put the Knights away for good until Reagan Wildasin sank a pair of free throws with four seconds left in Hanover’s 43-39 victory in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action on Tuesday night at Richard Stroup Gym in Fairfield.
Wildasin’s hoop with 4:56 remaining staked the visitors to a 39-21 lead, but the hosts were far from finished.
Maddie Neiderer connected on a triple with 4:05 to go and Wildasin answered on the ensuing possession.
Hanover (12-5, 8-3) didn’t score again until Wildasin’s freebies that clinched it.
In between, Fairfield (7-9, 4-7) received a trifecta each from Maddie Cromwell, Breana Valentine and Neiderer to key the 15-0 run, and Neiderer’s bomb closed the gap to 41-39 with 16 seconds remaining.
“Our girls looked defeated early in the fourth quarter,” Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty said. “During a timeout, I challenged them to get a spark and they did. They showed a ton of heart and never quit tonight.”
Freshman Riley Stigler was fouled with six ticks remaining, but was off the mark on the front end of a one-and-one that could’ve increased Hanover’s advantage.
Braiden Wastler was fouled by Wildasin on the rebound, but also missed the front end of a one-and-one and that was rebounded by Wildasin, who was immediately fouled.
“I was counting my dribbles, going through my normal routine at the foul line and trying to stay calm,” Wildasin said. “It was a big relief after the first one went in.”
The first quarter resembled a rock fight, as neither side could find the range and Hanover escaped the frame with a 5-4 lead.
The Hawkettes picked up the scoring pace in the second quarter, while the Knights remained in a deep freeze.
Fairfield went just 2-of-24 (8 percent) from the field in the opening half and went to intermission down 22-9
“Hanover plays solid defense, so you have to credit them for that,” Ditty said. “But we didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight.”
The visitors twice stretched their advantage to a game-high 19 points, at 32-13 and 34-15, and held a 34-19 advantage heading for the final stanza.
Hanover star Jaycie Miller entered the game needing 16 points to reach 1,000 for her career, but Fairfield senior Emma Dennison limited not only her points, but also her shot attempts and even her touches.
Miller finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field.
“I think my defense is good because I’m a soccer player, too,” Dennison said. “Jaycie is a great player. She moves around a lot and she’s tough to stay with. I try to react to everything she does.”
Hanover head coach Denny Garman said, “We came here to win a game tonight and that’s what we did. It says a lot about our girls to be able to win a game when Jaycie only scores two points. We had other girls step up and fill the void.”
Wildasin was one of those players who filled in the gaps as she tossed in a game-best 12 points, while also collecting 14 rebounds, also a game-high.
“Reagan didn’t have a very good night (Monday) night against Waynesboro,” Garman said. “She really bounced back and we needed everything that she gave us tonight. I’m not sure she realizes how well she played tonight, but she was excellent.”
Stigler also cracked double digits as she hit for 10 points.
Fairfield was led by 12 points from Maddie Cromwell and 10 points from Neiderer.
Both squads are attempting to qualify for the District 3 playoffs in their respective classes, Fairfield in 2A and Hanover in 4A. The Knights entered the game holding the fourth and final spot. Meanwhile, Hanover was 11th in a class that takes the top 10.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Knights as they host Delone Catholic Wednesday, while the Hawkettes’ next game is at York Catholic on Thursday.
Hanover 5 17 12 9 — 43
Fairfield 4 5 10 20 — 39
Hanover (43): Annie Smith 2 0-0 6, Peyton Conover 2 0-3 5, Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 1-5 3, Jaycie Miller 1 0-2 2, Lola Garman 1 1-2 3, Riley Stigler 3 2-3 10, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 4 4-4 12. Totals: 15 8-19 43.
Fairfield (39): Maddie Cromwell 4 2-2 12, Emma Dennison 2 2-4 6, Breana Valentine 3 2-3 9, Braiden Wastler 0 0-1 0, Maddie Neiderer 3 2-2 10, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Kayleigh Bollinger, Emma Battern. Totals: 13 8-12 39.
3-Pointers: H-Smith 2, Stigler 2, Conover; F-Cromwell 2, Neiderer 2, Valentine
