Kyle Larson doubled down in the win column, and Double D took the points lead.
Night 6 of Pennsylvania Speedweek at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday featured a handful of daring slide jobs and late lead changes. And when the dust finally settled, it was Larson who once again did a wing dance.
The NASCAR star drove around Lucas Wolfe on the penultimate lap of Wednesday’s 30-lap feature and held on for a hard-earned $7,000 payday. The win was the second in as many nights for Larson, who also topped the field at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri led early on but ran into bad luck — literally — on lap seven when he clipped the spun car of A.J. Flick. Macri’s healthy lead vanished and his night ended when his car turned onto its side.
Wolfe took the point and remained out front with Larson, Danny Dietrich and Lance Dewease slugging it out behind him. Larson slipped into second and eventually tracked down Wolfe on lap 29 for the top spot.
Dewease and Dietrich traded sliders on their way past Wolfe, claiming second and third place, respectively, behind Larson. Wolfe settled for fourth with Rico Abreu fifth.
The podium finish moved Gettysburg’s Dietrich to the top of the Speedweek points standings with 761 markers. Brent Marks, who held the lead heading into Wednesday’s feature on the strength of two victories, took a hit after engine issues forced him to park the 19M after just two laps. Marks trails Dietrich by 10 points, with Abreu (716), Justin Peck (643) and Paul McMahan (586) completing the top five.
Thursday’s race at Hagerstown was cancelled due to rain, leaving just three events to decided the 2021 Speedweek champion. Williams Grove Speedway plays host tonight for the $15,000-to-win Mitch Smith Memorial before action returns to Port Royal on Saturday, with a $10,000 top prize up for grabs.
Speedweek concludes on Sunday at Selinsgrove, where 30 laps will decide who claims a $7,500 check and a champion will be crowned.
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Wednesday
Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek
Race 6 of 10
Feature (30 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 24-Rico Abreu; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 55-Mike Wagner; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 9. 5-Paul McMahan; 10. 1Z-Logan Wagner; 11. 13-Justin Peck; 12. 39-Daryn Pittman; 13. 5-Dylan Cisney; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.; 15. 33W-Mike Walter II; 16. 42-Sye Lynch; 17. 6-Ryan Smith; 18. 98-Jared Esh; 19. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr.; 20. 47K-Kody Lehman; 21. 23-Pat Cannon; 22. 39M-Anthony Macri; 23. 2-A.J. Flick; 24. 19-Brent Marks.
Lap Leaders: Macri 1-7, Wolfe 8-26, 28, Larson 27, 29-30
Hard Charger: Pittman 23rd to 12th
Fast Time: L. Wagner 16.582
Heat Winners: Wolfe, Dietrich, Larson, Marks
B-Main Winner: R. Smith
DNQ: 12-Blane Heimbach, 35-Tyler Reeser, 15-Lynton Jeffrey, 67-Justin Whittall, 25-Tyler Bear, 24-TJ Stutts, 27S-Alan Krimes, 99M-Kyle Moody, 49H-Bradley Howard, 24B-Dustin Baney, 17B-Steve Buckwalter
PA Speedweek Points
(Thru 7 of 10 races)
1. 48-Danny Dietrich 761
2. 19-Brent Marks 751++
3. 24-Rico Abreu 716
4. 13-Justin Peck 643+
5. 5-Paul McMahan 586
6. 51-Freddie Rahmer 580
7. 5w-Lucas Wolfe 545
8. 39M-AnthonynMacri 532
9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. 490
10. 57-Kyle Larson 478++
11. 6-Ryan Smith 467
12. 24-TJ Stutts 395
13. 69K-Lance Dewease 385+
14. 5x-Buddy Kofoid 367
15. 55K-Robbie Kendall 286
+ — Speedweek wins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.