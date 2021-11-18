A pair of Gettysburg College student-athletes landed spots on the All-Centennial Conference Football Team with senior defensive lineman Alex Raimondo earning first-team honors and senior linebacker Matt Lynch being tagged honorable mention.
Raimondo earned his second all-conference honor after being named Honorable Mention in 2019. Lynch picked up his first career postseason nod.
Raimondo resumed his usual arrangement as one of the top defensive lineman in the league. He finished second overall in tackles for a loss with 18, finishing just 0.5 shy of the program’s single-season record. The senior also hit the quarterback 7.5 times, which put him a tie for fourth in the conference. Raimondo ranked fifth on the team with 52 tackles and led the Bullets with seven quarterback hurries. After posting a career-high 12 tackles against McDaniel College on Senior Day, he logged eight tackles with five tackles for a loss against Franklin & Marshall College in the season finale.
Despite playing just three full seasons, Raimondo finished among the program’s all-time leaders in tackles for a loss (2nd, 36.5), quarterback sacks (5th, 19.0), yards from tackles for a loss (9th, 141), and yards from sacks (T-9th, 94). He totaled 106 tackles and 10 hurries over 28 career games. Raimondo is Gettysburg’s first All-CC First Team defensive lineman since Josh Jerrold ’09 in 2008.
Lynch cooked up his first all-league accolade after another strong campaign at linebacker. He finished third on the team with 60 tackles and posted eight tackles for a loss and a sack. He was also second to Raimondo in QB hurries with six. Lynch tallied 10 tackles against No. 20 Muhlenberg College and posted a season-high 12 stops against McDaniel.
Lynch played in every game during his three-year career and finished with 151 tackles, including 85 solo stops. He also posted 17 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Senior Chris Vass was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team. Vass, a team captain, appeared in all 10 games this fall and finished with 49 carries, 214 rushing yards, 15 receptions, 61 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He came on strong late in the season and posted 101 rushing yards on 13 carries against McDaniel. Vass finished his career with 262 rushing yards in 18 games.
