Littlestown knew that turning around its recent results against Boiling Springs would require more than a mere defensive tweak or a new offensive wrinkle.
This task—beating a Bubbler squad that had scored 60-plus on the Thunderbolts in each of their last two meetings—was going to require a mental overhaul to go with the physical changes.
It took less than two minutes of football for Littlestown to see the results of that renewed outlook.
The Thunderbolts forced a three-and-out and then scored on their first play from scrimmage Friday against the Bubblers, setting the tone early in a 23-8 non-league victory at Boiling Springs High School’s Ecker Field. Alex Popoff tossed three scoring passes, including that game-opener, and helped hand Corey Bittle a victory in his debut as Littlestown head coach.
“We wanted to make sure that we did something right away,” Bittle said. “We’ve tried to let everybody know about the last two years, but we wanted to get it out of our system. We did use it as a little bit of a learning experience this week, but that was something that we wanted to flush. To stop them on defense right away was big.”
The Bolts immediately caught a break—something that hadn’t happened the previous two times against the Bubblers—when Boiling Springs missed on an open post route on the game’s first play. With that exhale, though, Littlestown dug in and went about taking control of the first half.
After the defense handed the ball to Popoff and his mates, the quarterback hit Bryson Lookingbill on a seemingly benign flare pass to the right flat. But Lookingbill found a seam, picked up some downfield blocks, and scampered 59 yards untouched for the score just 72 seconds into the game.
The scenario repeated on the teams’ next possessions: a Boiling Springs three-and-out, a big Littlestown pass play for a score. This time it came on the Bolts’ fourth play of the drive, when Zyan Herr went up and high-pointed a ball above a well-positioned Boiling Springs defender. He pulled it down and went in for the 40-yard score to give the Bolts a 13-0 lead with 6:53 to go in the first.
“Mentally, it started in practice all summer long,” Popoff said. “We had our focus on this week, Week 1, knowing that they outscored us 135-28 the last two years. We had to play with a chip on our shoulder. Practice at the beginning of the week was sluggish, but we started to come around, and scout team offense and defense really helped us out at the end of the week. But really it was just about keeping our eyes on Week 1.”
Littlestown almost added another touchdown in the second quarter, reaching the Boiling Springs 1-yard line, but a potential fourth-down scoring play was wiped out by a holding penalty. The Bolts then sent out Herr and the kicking team, and he booted a 29-yard field goal to push the lead to 16-0.
The Bubblers stabilized following that initial storm. They drove down the field on their final possession of the half, ripping off yards behind fullback Gage Hughes, but had to speed up the tempo as the clock wound down. That led to Littlestown’s Brody Bittle picking off a pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the half, maintaining the first-half shutout.
Boiling Springs would not be denied on its first possession of the second half, when Joseph Wonders’ punt block gave the Bubblers a short field. They covered 22 yards in three plays, and Matt McNair’s scoring run and Liam Fisher’s conversion made it a one-score game, 16-8, less than two minutes into the second half.
With things starting to get tense, Littlestown once again demonstrated its new mettle: The Bolts opened the fourth quarter with Popoff dropping a throw right into the bucket of an in-stride Herr, who went 46 yards to the house to restore the two-score margin with 11:36 to go.
“We came in the huddle and tried to get the guys amped up and get back some of that energy,” Herr said. “We were a little sluggish there. Being able to get that play, and seeing the sideline go crazy and our fans get up, really brought it back. It motivated us to finish out the game and find that energy that we had in the first quarter.”
The Bolts did not allow the Bubbler to cross midfield on their remaining three possessions. The Littlestown defense allowed 216 yards on the night.
Littlestown 13 3 0 7 — 23
Boiling Springs 0 0 8 0 — 8
First Quarter
L-Bryson Lookingbill 59 pass from Alex Popoff (Zyan Herr kick), 10:48
L-Herr 40 pass from Popoff (kick no good), 6:53
Second Quarter
L-Herr 29 FG, 9:44
Third Quarter
BS-Matt McNair 17 run (Liam Fisher run), 10:02
Fourth Quarter
L-Herr 46 pass from Popoff (Herr kick), 11:36
TEAM STATISTICS
L BS
First downs 9 11
Rushes-yards 29-139 39-175
Passing 7-14-0 6-16-1
Passing yards 169 41
Total offense 308 216
Penalties-yards 6-57 5-36
Punts-yards 6-28.0 5-31.8
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: L-Logan Conaway 8-25, Bryson Lookingbill 3-11, Colby Hahn 13-62, Alex Popoff 2-0, Brody Clabaugh 1-2, Dylan Herr 2-39. BS- Gage Hughes 12-76, Matt McNair 10-63, Owen Sackett 7-17, Demetri White 3-7, Javier Rosario 1-8, Sawyer Young 2-(-5), Liam Fisher 4-9.
Passing: L-Popoff 7-13-0, 169; Brody Bittle 0-1-0, 0. BS-Fisher 6-16-1, 41.
Receiving: L-Lookingbill 2-71, Zyan Herr 4-99, Conaway 1-(-1). BS-Sawyer 3-21, McNair 2-10, Joseph Wonders 1-10.
