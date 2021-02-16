GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 53, Biglerville 18
The Eagles went on a 15-0 run to start the second quarter of Tuesday’s game before cruising past the host Canners.
Avery Benzel and Keri Speelman splashed three 3-pointers apiece for Berm (9-4), finishing with 11 and nine points, respectively. Bailey Oehmig led all scorers with a dozen points and Lillian Peters added eight.
Katie Woolson hit a pair of triples to lead Biglerville (7-5) with 11 points.
Bermudian Springs 12 15 13 13 — 53
Biglerville 10 2 5 1 — 18
Bermudian Springs (53): Avery Benzel 4 0-0 11, Leah Bealmear 1 2-2 4, Rebecca Durbin 1 0-0 2, Keri Speelman 3 0-0 9, Lillian Peters 4 0-0 8, Bailey Oehmig 5 2-3 12, Brynn Kline 2 0-0 4, Megan Huntington 1 0-0 2, Amelia Peters 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: LaBure, Keller, Feeser. Totals: 21 5-7 53
Biglerville (18): Brylee Rodgers 0 2-2 2, Hannah Naylor 0 0-2 0, Morgan Martin 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 0 0-2 0, Katie Woolson 3 3-4 11, Joscelynn Anglin 0 0-1 0, Abby Reckard 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Kline, Miller, Pirich, Bernheimer. Totals: 5 6-13 18
3-pointers: BS-Benzel 3, Speelman 3; Big-K. Woolson 2
Gettysburg 52, New Oxford 26
Anne Bair piled up 23 points and Camryn Felix buried four 3-pointers to highlight the Warriors’ win over the Colonials on Tuesday.
Felix finished with 17 points as Gettysburg improved to 13-1 overall.
Ella Billman’s six points paced New Oxford (2-12).
Gettysburg 15 17 16 4 — 52
New Oxford 4 6 9 7 — 26
Gettysburg (52): Camryn Felix 6 1-1 17, Karli Bortner 1 0-2 3, Emili Scavitto 2 0-0 4, Anne Bair 8 5-6 23, Brianna Abate 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Oaster, Eckhart, Fortnum, Shepherd, Shelton. Totals: 19 7-11 52
New Oxford (26): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 2-4 5, Carmen West 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 3 0-2 6, Maci Stambaugh 1 1-2 3, Timberley Linebaugh 1 2-3 4, Jayla Crone 1 0-0 2, Kylie Wampler 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Flesch, Costello, Motter, H. Linebaugh, Altland, Strausbaugh. Totals: 9 7-13 26
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Bortner, Bair 2; NNO-K. Linebaugh
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 69, Biglerville 27
Jay Martinez led nine Eagles in the scoring column on Tuesday evening with a game-high 21 points.
Martinez had 13 points in the opening half, helping the Eagles (10-4) carry a 35-14 lead to intermission. Jacob Schriver netted 13 points while Tyson Carpenter had eight and Brandt Yurick and Connor Shaw added seven apiece.
Drew Parker followed Saturday’s 38-point performance by scoring 17 on Tuesday for Biglerville (3-13).
Biglerville 4 10 11 12 — 27
Bermudian Springs 16 19 14 20 — 69
Biglerville (27): Eli Weigle 1 2-2 4, Drew Parker 7 3-4 17, Brady Salter 0 0-2 0, Montell Green 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wicker, Shaffer, Althoff, Tyson, Smelser, VanDyke. Totals: 11 5-8 27
Bermudian Springs (69): Ethan Beachy 2 2-2 6, Nick Erdman 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Martinez 8 3-3 21, Jacob Schriver 6 0-0 13, Brandt Yurick 2 3-4 7, Tyson Carpenter 3 0-0 8, Connor Shaw 3 1-1 7, Austin Reinert 1 0-0 3, Montana Speelman 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Kline, B. Young, Mummert, E. Young, Mummert, Renteria. Totals: 27 9-10 69
3-pointers: BS-Martinez 2, Schriver, Carpenter 2, Reinert
