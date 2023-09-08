FIELD HOCKEY
South Western 1, New Oxford 0
Kayln Arnold converted a penalty corner with 5:43 left in regulation to nudge the Mustangs in front of the homestanding Colonials on Friday.
Adkins used a reverse stick for the goal, which stood up thanks to 17 saves by South Western keeper Sam Adkins.
Zeddie Brown stopped seven shots in the cage for New Oxford.
South Western 0 0 0 1 — 1
New Oxford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: SW-Kayln Arnold. Shots: SW-9; NO-17. Corners: SW-7; NO-7. Saves: SW-Sam Adkins 17; NO-Zeddie Brown 7
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Western 5, Bermudian Springs 0
It was all Mustangs in Friday’s YAIAA crossover match, which saw Kayley Skibicki, Lily Smith and Ahsiana Basit cruise to straight-set victories in singles action.
Singles: 1. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Molly Karom 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lily Smith (SW) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ahsiana Basit (SW) d. Greta Haley 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Kloey Batchellor/Bryn Sherdian (SW) d. Ella Somerville/Addie Elliott 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sierra Salazar/Deeley Nice (SW) d. Rebekah Myford/Sofie Ruggerie 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 4, Littlestown 1
Four different players scored for Fairfield in a 4-1 win over Littlestown on Thursday. Breana Valentine, Bailey DeLaurence, Cadence Holmberg and Sarah Nagy booted goals as the Knights improved to 4-0 this season.
To date, Fairfield has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 14-2.
Ava Bentzel put the Bolts on the board with a goal at 28:34 of the second half.
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
Fairfield 3 1 — 4
Goals: L-Ava Bentzel; F-Breana Valentine, Bailey DeLaurence, Cadence Holmberg, Sarah Nagy. Shots: L-3; F-15. Corners: L-0; F-7. Saves: L-Victoria Childs 13; F-Reese Sweeney 3
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 2, Fairfield 1
Gavin Lee struck at 2:45 of the second half to push the Bolts past the Knights on Thursday. The win pushed Littlestown’s record to 3-1-1.
Dempsey Miller netted a goal on a Matthew Denault asist in the first half, and Leo Guzman assisted Lee’s tally.
Victor Garazo posted Fairfield’s goal on a feed from Ciaran Phelan.
Littlestown 1 1 — 2
Fairfield 1 0 — 1
Goals: L-Dempsey Miller, Gavin Lee; F-Victor Garazo. Assists: L-Matthew Denault, Leo Guzman; F-Ciaran Phelan. Shots: L-14; F-16. Corners: L-1; F-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 9; F-Jude Willock 4
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 1
The Rockets prevailed over the Colonials in four closely-contested games on Thursday, winning 29-27, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20.
Makenzie Adams had a big night at the net with 19 kills, followed by Addisyn Reed with 10. Defensively, Adams led the way with 16 digs while teammates Larkin Hostetter and Skyla Watt posted 13 and 12, respectively.
Emma Helt and Fallyn Kelley combined for 36 assists for the Colonials as well.
