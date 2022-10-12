From Staff Reports
GIRLS TENNIS
Conrad Weiser 4,
Delone Catholic 1
The Scouts put an end to the team season for the Squirettes in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A girls’ tennis team tournament Wednesday afternoon at South Western.
Ella Knox earned the only victory for Delone, winning at No. 2 singles over Victoria Waltz 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-2). The rest of the Scouts won in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Emma Perkins (CW) d. Olivia Roth 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Victoria Waltz 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-2); 3. Isabel Wiggins (CW) d. Brielle Baughman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Bashor/Charlotte Wenrich (CW) d. Gabby Erdman/Michalina Miller 6-2, 6-1; 2. Emily McGong/Reagan Wenrich (CW) d. Kali Hilfinger/Emily Flynn 7-5, 6-4.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick repeated as Class 3A YAIAA doubles champions, downing teammates Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss in the gold medal match 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon at South Western. That gave Rosenbach a double gold as she took home first place in the singles tournament over the weekend.
Rosenbach and Horick defeated Dallastown’s Namya Jindal and Catherine Lasher in the semis 6-0, 6-1, while Wolf and Loss got past Dallastown’s Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett in the other semi 7-5, 6-4.
Tony and Isett took home third place with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
The Colonial duo of Kaelyn Balko and Hannah Hawkins earned fifth place by defeating Dallastown’s Anishi Singla and Kylie Sciuto 6-0, 6-2.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox captured the gold when they defeated York Catholic’s sister duo of Carina and Cydney Roberts 6-1, 6-4 in the championship match..
Roth had taken home the silver in the singles’ tournament held last weekend when Carina Roberts knocked her off in the final.
Roth and Knox earned the spot in the final by defeating Hanover’s Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0. The Roberts’ sisters got by York Suburban’s Abby Miller and Clare Hartlinger 6-4, 6-2.
Miller and Hartlinger earned the bronze medal by defeating Smith and Conover in the third-place match 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Tuesday — South Western H.S.
Class 3A
Semifinals
1. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (NO) d. 4. Namya Jindal/Catharine Lasher (D) 6-0, 6-1; 6. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. 7. Elizabeth Tony/Chloe Isett (D) 7-5, 6-4.
Championship
1. Rosenbach/Horick (NO) d. 6. Wolf/Loss (NO) 6-1, 6-0.
Third Place
7. Tony/Isett (D) d. Jindal/Lasher (D) 6-1, 6-1
Fifth Place
23. Kaelyn Balko/Hannah Hawkins (NO) d. 11. Anishi Singla/Kylie Sciuto (D) 6-0, 6-2
Class 2A
Semifinals
1. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (DC) d. 12. Annie Smith/Cassidy Conover (H) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carina Roberts/Cydney Roberts (YC) d. 3. Abby Miller/Clare Hartlinger (YS) 6-4, 6-2.
Championship
1. Roth/Knox (DC) d. 2. Roberts/Roberts (YC) 6-1, 6-4.
Third Place
3. Miller/Hartlinger (YS) d. 12. Smith/Conover (H) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Littlestown 1,
York Country Day 0
Thunderbolt junior keeper Christopher Meakin recorded ten saves to earn his seventh clean sheet of the campaign, setting a new single-season school record. The Bolts have allowed a total of one goal over their final seven matches of the season and posted a 5-0-2 record in the span.
Dylan Smeak’s penalty kick goal at the 25:43 mark of the second half was the only tally of the match.
The win moves Littlestown (9-5-3) into ninth in the latest District 3 Class 2A power rankings and is their final match of the regular season. The top ten teams qualify for the district tournament.
York CD 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
Goals: L — Dylan Smeak. Shots: YCD — 22; L — 8. Corners: YCD — 2; L — 3. Saves: L — Christopher Meakin (10)
Gettysburg 4,
James Buchanan 0
The Warriors took to the road and snapped a five-match winless streak as they took down the Rockets in a Mid-Penn Colonial match Wednesday night.
Nic Aumen and Antonio Corona netted goals for the winners, who were helped out by a pair of own goals by the hosts. Bryce Rudisill and Jake Bernier combined to make seven saves to earn the clean sheet.
Gettysburg 1 3 — 4
James Buchanan 0 0 — 0
Goals: G — Own Goal 2, Nic Aumen, Antonio Corona. Assists: G -David Langman. Shots: G — 12; JB — 7. Saves: G — Bryce Rudisill (3), Jake Bernier (4); JB — not listed (8)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Central York 3,
South Western 1
The Mustangs entered the match having won 4-of-5, but fell to the host Panthers 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22.
Kellyn Ford dished out 25 assists and had 11 digs, Maddy Hickman had 24 digs, Emma Baney supplied 13 digs and seven assists, Katlyn Grempler smashed eight kills and had nine digs, Lex Cornett powered down nine kills and Taryn Gobrecht had 13 digs in a losing effort.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kennard-Dale 3, Hanover 0
The Hawkettes were held without a shot in their home loss to the Rams.
Senior keeper Reagan Wildasin had 14 saves for Hanover.
Kennard-Dale 0 2 1 0 — 3
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: KD — Haleigh Hinshaw, Maddie Davidson, Cassidy Dietz. Assists: KD — Jenna Morris. Shots: KD — 17; H — 0. Corners: KD — 8; H — 3. Saves: KD — Evelyn D’Arrigo (0); H — Reagan Wildasin (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.