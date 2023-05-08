Gettysburg will host a first- and second-round pod of the 2023 NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse tournament, beginning on Saturday.
The Bullets (15-4) earned one of 13 at-large bids into the field of 46 based on its body of work throughout the season. Gettysburg fell to Franklin & Marshall 15-14 in the championship game of the Centennial Conference tournament on Sunday.
Gettysburg is making its 21st NCAA tournament appearance. The Bullets earn a first-round bye and will await the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Christopher Newport and Johnson and Wales, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Clark Field. The winner of that game will play the host Bullets in Sunday’s second round at 2 p.m. on Clark Field.
It would be the first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and either Christopher Newport or Johnson and Wales.
Junior Jordan Basso leads the team and conference with 99 points this season. Her 64 goals paces the conference while her 35 assists is second. Junior Caroline Sullivan and senior Katie Fullowan have 67 and 66 points, respectively, on the year. Fullowan is second on the team with 47 goals while adding 19 assists. Sullivan leads the team and conference with 39 assists while adding 28 goals. Sullivan also has a team-best 34 ground balls.
Sophomore Lily Macatee has a team-best 103 draw controls to go with 18 caused turnovers and 27 ground balls. Senior Essie Pasternak paces the team with 21 caused turnovers and has 30 ground balls and 15 draw controls.
Junior Gillian Cortese has backstopped a defense that has posted a 7.40 goals-against average. She has made 91 saves for a .462 save percentage and has a 7.92 goals-against average.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg will travel to Newport News, Va., at Christopher Newport for the 2023 NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse second and rounds, beginning on Friday.
The Bullets (12-4) earned one of 10 at-large bids into the field of 38 based on its body of work throughout the season. Gettysburg fell to Swarthmore 12-11 in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference tournament last Friday.
Gettysburg is making its 28th NCAA tournament appearance. The Bullets will take on Scranton in Friday’s second-round game. The host Captains will play Hope in the day’s first game. The winners will meet in Saturday’s third round. The start times are yet to be confirmed by Christopher Newport.
The Bullets are 9-0 all-time against Scranton but have not met since an 8-3 win in the first round of the 2011 in Gettysburg.
Senior Kyle Howard leads the team with 46 goals and 71 points. His 25 assists is second on the team. Senior George Raymond leads the team and conference with 45 assists. He has added 15 goals to rank second on the squad with 60 points.
Senior Jonathan Moshe has won 187 of the 361 faceoffs he has taken this year for a 51.8 percent showing at the X. He leads the team with 81 ground balls. sophomore Andy Marquet and senior Declan Harrigan have led the defense with 21 and 20 caused turnovers, respectively. Marquet has 41 ground balls while Harrigan has picked up 33.
Junior Chase Morgan has a 9.96 goals-against average and .478 save percentage in his 10 starts between the pipes. Freshman Colin LaForty has an 8.79 goals-against average and .463 save percentage in eight games. Morgan has 85 saves in 560 minutes while LaForty has made 44 stops in 348 minutes.
