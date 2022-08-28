Fairfield attempted an onside kick to begin the game, but Windber wasn’t fooled a bit. The Ramblers fell on the ball just shy of the midfield stripe and wasted little time getting in the end zone as they breezed past the Knights, 57-0, in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase Saturday afternoon at CASHS Stadium in Chambersburg.

It took the Ramblers just five plays and they were already on the board as senior star tailback John Shuster toted the rock the final 22 stripes to make it 7-0 with 10:26 to go in the opening stanza.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.