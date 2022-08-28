Fairfield attempted an onside kick to begin the game, but Windber wasn’t fooled a bit. The Ramblers fell on the ball just shy of the midfield stripe and wasted little time getting in the end zone as they breezed past the Knights, 57-0, in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase Saturday afternoon at CASHS Stadium in Chambersburg.
It took the Ramblers just five plays and they were already on the board as senior star tailback John Shuster toted the rock the final 22 stripes to make it 7-0 with 10:26 to go in the opening stanza.
“We practice for onside kicks all the time, so we were prepared for it,” Rambler head coach Mark Grohal said. “That helped us to get off to a quick start. If they recover it and go down to score, maybe they get a little momentum.”
Fairfield (0-1) managed a pair of first downs on its opening foray, but the drive stalled out and the Knights had to punt, giving Windber possession at its own 37 midway through the opening frame.
It took a little while — 11 plays to be exact — but the Ramblers traversed the 63 yards in front of them and doubled their lead when Shuster scored on a sweep left off of a direct snap at the 2:33 mark of the first quarter.
Kicker Bryson Costa then popped up the ensuing kickoff, so it was short and his team was able to recover it at Fairfield’s 29-yard line.
Luke Hostetter scored on a 3-yard run and Windber was up 21-0 before the first quarter horn had sounded.
Windber took possession with just over seven minutes to go until intermission and was quickly in the endzone after Colin Marx took a carry 65 yards to the paint. He went up the middle before busting outside and outrunning all of the pursuing Knights.
Shuster then capped the first half scoring with a 34-yard score on a jet sweep down the right sideline with 1:15 to play in the second quarter. Shuster stepped out of a tackle at the 20-yard line and scooted the rest of the way untouched.
“We put in a lot of time working on blocking and tackling in practice and we didn’t get a good return on our investment today,” Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston said. “We’ve got a lot to work on.”
The senior bellcow of Windber’s offense finished the day with 142 yards on 15 carries to go with three scores. He entered the 2022 campaign with over 4,000 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns in his three years as the Ramblers’ starting running back.
With the running clock already in play as the third quarter began, Windber tacked on a pair of scores in the frame and an additional one in the fourth.
Blake Klosky scored the first one with 7:56 left in the third on a 39-yard scamper, then Hostettler added his second of the day on a 23-yard jaunt to the house with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Lucas Rummel put a bow on the scoring when he fought his way in from four yards out with 5:51 to play in the contest.
The last two scoring drives for the Ramblers came with their backups on the field.
“We got a lot of guys in the game and we got out of here healthy,” Grohal said. “We practiced hard all week to prepare for this game. We don’t take anyone lightly and they had a good team last season.”
Windber outgained the Knights, 417-109 and earned 17 first downs to seven for Fairfield. Marx joined Shuster in hitting the century mark on the ground, carrying five times for 100 yards, while Klosky toted the rock four times for 59 yards.
“We tried to do our research and found some highlights from last season online,” Thurston said. “So we knew some of what they liked to do, but they graduated almost everyone. So they’re a much different team.”
The Knights return to action when they take to the road to face Eastern York (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I want to sit down and watch the film from this one first,” Thurston said. “Then I’ll start focusing on Eastern York.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
W - John Shuster 22 run (Bryson Costa kick), 10:26
W - Shuster 10 run (Costa kick), 2:33
W - Luke Hostetler 3 run (Costa kick), :24
W-Colin Marx 65 run (Costa kick), 6:49
W-Shuster 34 run (Costa kick), 1:15
W-Blake Klosky 39 run (kick blocked), 7:56
W-Hostetler 23 run (Bryce Chicarell run), 3:13
W-Lucas Rummel 4 run (Chicarell run), 5:51
Rushing: W-Shuster 15-142, Marx 5-100, Klosky 4-59, Hostetler 6-48, Rummel 6-31, R.J. Tallion 2-8, Dalton Hileman 1-6, Evan Brady 1-2, Chicarell 3-1; F-Stephen Higgs 9-49, Dominic Smitley 1-6, Jackson Reinke 3-4, Camden Bryant 1-(-1), Wyatt Kuhn 6-(-6).
Passing: W-Ethan Brady 3-4-20-0, Tanner Barkley 0-1-0-0; F-Kuhn 6-14-53-1, Andrew Koons 1-1-4-0.
Receiving: W-Evan Brady 2-15, Shuster 1-5; F-Koons 3-36, Connor Joy 1-11, Smitley 1-11, Higgs 1-4, Bryant 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.