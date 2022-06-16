Who knows what wild things lurk outside our window in the dead of night?
Those of us who enjoy spending time observing, nurturing, stalking, and eating wild things may be curious to know what walks through our pastures, parking lots, and backyards middle of the night. Others might find the thought a bit scary. But look, it may be Big Foot, but he’s not carrying a chainsaw.
Window-checking a loaded bird feeder on a moonlit night can be an intriguing challenge, and interesting interim to finally being able to catch shut-eye, at identifying snacksters by their shadowy forms, although most, like whitetails, raccoons, and white-emblazoned skunks make it easy.
Then, there are the vagabond black bears of late spring. They are the hundred-pound yearlings pushed out by mama, and looking more for food and home, than trouble. Although they find trouble before anything else and there are more bears in more areas than ever before.
This is the time of year when we cannot have nice things outside, like bird feeders, or barbecue grills still coated with so much chicken or ribeye grease.
Daytime reports of bear sightings are coming in from all directions.
In darkness, Yogis tend to announce their presence (apologies to a famous Christmas poem) when on the lawn there arises such a clatter, we spring from our beds to see what is the matter. To the window we fly in a flash, tear open the curtain to see what caused that damned crash…
Sometimes, it’s wise to leave a little space between you and the guest passing through.
We’d named the Great Dane/black Lab puppy “Woodson” after one of my all-time favorite Raiders. He was being crate-trained and in our cedar log house in the woods, “home” for him was in the dining room. Like all young pups, no sound or opportunity for food or petting got by him. The tiniest movement or sound triggered a tornado of gleeful and hopeful yipping, tap-dancing and tail-wagging.
But it was the sound of breaking glass outside our window just after 2 a.m. one morning that made me sit up in bed. Had I heard it wrong? Had the crashing actually come from the dining room and had our baby boy gotten out?
Flipping on the outdoor deck light revealed that the wooden bird feeder previously attached to the wooden railing was gone. Only one of the nails that had held it in place was still there.
There was no sign of the marauder responsible for the damage and I wasn’t about to open the door to verify it.
Evidence the next morning was clear that a bear had come around. There was a bit of hair on the broken feeder that had gone over the rail. Another feeder, this one metal that had dangled on a cord from a nearby hemlock had been torn down, its glass shattered, and emptied as well.
I will never forget the sound of breaking glass in the dark.
But that’s not I remember most about the encounter.
It is realizing that when the black bear on the deck, just feet from the crate that was “home” for Woodson and they were separated by only a wall, that the vivacious pup never made a sound.
I think the puppy could have launched into a barking fit and alerted us that an intruder was nearby.
I think that at the early age, the puppy might have figured that whatever it was outside was very big, higher up the food chain, and that discretion was the better part of valor.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
