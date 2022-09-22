It’s never too early to make your travel plans, unless we’re talking about the District 3 football playoffs. The power rankings can turn on a dime with a few key upsets, but since we’re sitting on the cusp of the midway point of the regular season let’s take a look at where things stand at the moment:
Class 1A
What a difference one win can make.
Two weeks ago, Fairfield was forced to cancel a game due to injuries and a lack of available players. Fast forward a week and a healthy but still small collection of Knights pasted rival Biglerville, 25-7. Stephen Higgs was at the front of the charge with a couple of rushing touchdowns and a momentum-building fake punt reception for an early score.
The win was the first of the season for Fairfield (1-2) but pushed the Knights into second place in the D3 1A standings ahead of winless Halifax (0-3). That is key because with only three teams in the entire class, the top two go directly into the championship game the first weekend of November.
Of course, juggernaut Steel-High (2-1) is also in Class 1A and is loaded with playmakers, per usual, as it looks to defend its district crown. The Knights dropped a 68-42 decision to the Rollers in the 2017 title game.
Class 2A
A rugged non-conference slate to kick off the campaign has Delone Catholic looking uphill. The Squires rank fifth in 2A, one spot outside the cutline, behind fellow 1-3 club Trinity. Camp Hill (3-1), Columbia (2-2) and Annville-Cleona (2-2) make up the top three.
The Squires are no strangers to making a run through the divisional part of their schedule and punching a playoff ticket, but the margin for error appears extremely small. It may take a near-flawless finish to the season, and a little help from one of the four clubs above it, for Delone to get a shot at the postseason.
Class 3A
After going winless a year ago, it was difficult to imagine Biglerville being in the playoff discussion, even an early one. But the Canners have split their first four contests of the season which puts them in the 2A mix. Brett Smyers’ team sits in seventh in the power rankings, with six teams qualifying. Schuylkill Valley and Upper Dauphin, both at 2-2, hold down the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.
But before playoff talk takes hold in Apple Town, the Canners would be well served to focus on Friday night and Bermudian Springs. After last week’s loss to Fairfield, Smyers insinuated that his club may have gotten ahead of itself based on early success.
And don’t think for a moment that the Eagles won’t come in hungry for their first win of the season. Berm had York Catholic on the ropes early last week but the Irish pulled away down the stretch, dropping Berm to 0-4.
Class 5A
The two area clubs off to the best starts – Gettysburg and New Oxford – have positioned themselves well in 5A. Gettysburg (4-1), whose only loss of the season was to the Ox in Week 2, entered Thursday in the seventh spot, a ranking that will only be bolstered by a 14-0 shutout of host Mechanicsburg.
The Colonials (3-1) were slotted ninth coming into Week 5 action.
Both teams have returning QBs, established RBs, opportunistic defenses and postseason experience. There will certainly be a ton of jockeying for position over the next month and a half but the Warriors and Colonials are very much in the conversation for solid seeds.
ON PACE: Entering Thursday’s Mid-Penn Colonial clash with Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg halfback Jayden Johnson was the Times Area’s leading rusher with 544 yards. The speedy senior helped himself to 158 yards in a 14-0 win over the Wildcats, pushing him to 702 yards through five games.
Johnson is the latest in a long line of terrific Warrior running backs, the latest being 2022 graduate Landon McGee, who went for 1,305 yards and eight TDs a season ago.
While Johnson looks to go over 1,000 yards on the ground, a host of area quarterbacks are poised to do so through the air. New Oxford senior Jett Moore leads the way with 706 yards passing through four weeks of action. Moore knows what it takes to reach the mark, as he threw for 1,018 yards a year ago.
Interestingly enough, he passed for eight touchdowns and three interceptions last season, the same totals he has in 2022.
Following a breakout performance last Saturday that saw him heave five TD passes, Littlestown’s Alex Popoff has 616 yards passing and is tied with Moore at eight scoring strikes apiece. Delone Catholic’s Denver Ostrum (589) and Gettysburg’s Brady Heiser, who 554 yards passing following Thursday night’s fray.
ERBY’S AMAZING NIGHT: Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby crammed a month’s worth of passing stats into one magical game last week. With Erby at the controls, the Rollers flattened Mid-Penn Capital counterpart Boiling Springs, 74-30.
Now, anytime a team hangs 70-plus on the scoreboard it grabs your attention. To do it against a quality team like Boiling Springs is another thing.
And then to do it in the fashion Erby did, well, that’s yet another thing altogether.
Erby connected on 19 of 22 pass attempts for 501 yards and seven touchdowns. He did not throw an interception, and his team led 74-14 after three quarters of play.
Daquan McCraw was the top target with 146 receiving yards, which means Erby is comfortable sharing the wealth.
FORT KNOX: Oil City junior Ethen Knox is making a run at a state record often considered untouchable. Knox, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound hammer, rushed for a whopping 424 yards last week.
Through four games this season, Knox has piled up 1,575 yards on the ground to go with 21 rushing touchdowns. He has already eclipsed his TD total (14) from last season and could race past his yardage total (1,825) this week.
But the big mark that appears to be on Knox’s radar is the PA single-season rushing record, set by Dominick Bragalone of South Williamsport in 2014. Bragalone rushed for a staggering 4,704 yards that season, becoming just the second player in state history to surpass 4,000 yards in a single season. Zach Barket of Schuylkill Haven held the previous record of 4,187, set in 2008.
Just a junior, Knox could take a swing at the state’s career rushing record of 9,078 yards set by Hopewell standout Rushel Shell from 2008-11.
