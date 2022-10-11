Mary Washington blasted home a goal in the 58th minute to break a deadlock and upend No. 22 Gettysburg, 2-1, in non-conference men’s soccer on Tuesday.
THE LEADERS
• Aidan Muller scored the first goal of the game for the Bullets (7-2-3).
FOR THE FOES
• Carter Berg scored the game-winner for the Eagles (6-3-2).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Nikko DiSimplico played a corner in the 23rd minute that made its way to the back post, where Aidan Muller stepped through the ball and poked it into the right side for a 1-0 lead.
• Jordy Santana played a long through ball just over six minutes later that Josh Kirkland collected at the top of the box. After juking a pair of defenders, he moved around a drawn-out keeper and found the back of the net for the equalizer.
• Nearly 13 minutes into the second half, Carter Berg blasted a shot from the top of the box for a 2-1 lead and the defense held the hosts in check the rest of the way.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg finished with a slight 9-8 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.
• The Bullets moved back into the United Soccer Coaches top 25 earlier Tuesday at the 22nd spot.
MEN’S GOLF: Gettysburg College fired the second lowest round of Round Two to vault into a tie for fourth place at the Royal Lakes Invitational hosted by Oglethorpe. The Bullets carded a team score of minus-1 on Tuesday, firing a 287 after a round of 295 on Monday to post a 36-hole score of 582.
THE LEADERS
• Joseph Furlong led the Bullets for the tournament with a seventh-place showing and 36-hole score of 142. He fired matching rounds of one-under par 71 for the top-10 showing.
• Daniel Suter carded the low round of the tournament for Gettysburg with a three-under par 69 on Monday. He placed tied for 24th overall with a two-day score of 146 after posting a round of 77 over the opening 18.
FOR THE FOES
• Washington and Lee won the 22-team tournament that featured some of the top teams in Division III with a 36-hole score of 571 (285-286). The Generals edged Greensboro, who led after the first round, by two shots and Guilford by 10 strokes.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Patrick Kilcoyne matched Daniel Suter with a 24th-place finish and score of 146. He posted an even-par 72 on Monday before firing a round of 74 on Tuesday.
• Sean Engler placed tied for 42nd overall with a total of 149. He improved from his opening-round score of 76 to fire a round of 73 over the final 18.
• Christian Deussing’s second round featured an eagle on 277-yard par-4 sixth hole. Overall, he finished the day with a round of 77 to fire a total of 153 for the two days and place tied for 63rd.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg had the best placefinish among the three Centennial Conference teams in the field, besting Franklin & Marshall by eight shots and McDaniel by 40 over the 36 holes.
• Daniel Suter’s round of 69 was the lowest round of the season relative to par by any Bullets golfer.
• The round of 287 on Tuesday was the second-lowest 36-hole score in program history.
• Gettysburg had the most birdies in the field, draining 37 over the two days. The Bullets also carded two eagles.
FIELD HOCKEY: Jenna Vadinsky tallied her first career multi-goal game, scoring twice for the Bullets, but TCNJ was able to notch three goals of their own to outscore Gettysburg in non-conference field hockey action on Tuesday.
THE LEADERS
• Jenna Vadinsky found the back of the net for the Bullets (2-10) in the second and third quarters.
FOR THE FOES
• Carly Cole had one goal and one assist for TCNJ (7-5).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Carly Cole put the Lions on the board in the 7th minute of play, redirecting a ball from Jess Hatch into the net.
• Only four minutes after, Rayhanah Ahmed drove down the center to knock one in, giving the Lions a 2-0 edge.
• In the 18th minute, Jenna Vadinsky tore down the field and blasted a ball into the net to put the Bullets on the board.
• A minute and two seconds later, Carly Cole passed to Sophia Foschini, who tapped the ball in for the Lions’ third goal of the game.
• In the 44th minute, Jenna Vadinsky collected a ball from Madison Rowell and knocked it over Lions’ goalkeeper Dani Britton for the final goal of the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• TCNJ held advantages in shots 16-10, and corners 10-7. 90% of the Bullets’ shots were on goal, while 69% of TCNJ’s were on the mark.
• Emilia Saccento made eight saves for the Bullets.
