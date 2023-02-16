Survive and advance.
It’s a phrase most commonly used when referring to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. But that same mindset certainly applies for the individual postseason when it comes to high school wrestling. And the first tests will be administered Saturday when sectional tournaments kick off at six sites around District 3.
For Times Area wrestlers, that means a trip up the river to Susquenita if you’re part of the small-school crew, or a swing by the Corral at South Western if 3A is your game. Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Littlestown grapplers will line up at ‘Nita, where a top-six finish extends your season to next weekend.
For Gettysburg and New Oxford wrestlers, land inside the top four of your weight class and you head to districts next weekend, which is also the final stop before the state championships in 3A.
The stories will write themselves on the mat, but here are some things to watch this weekend:
FOUR HORSEMEN. . . AND THEN SOME: Gettysburg just missed grabbing a team title at Section 4 last year, falling by four points to Dallastown. The Warriors are always battle-tested, and they’re bringing a busload of thumpers on Saturday.
Gabe Pecaitis (3rd at 120 in 2022), Dalton Redden (4th at 138), Jaxon Townsend (3rd at 145 and Tyler Withers (3rd at 172) lead the charge. Withers (31-2) is the top seed at 189, likewise for Townsend (29-7) at 160. Pecaitis (139) and Redden (145) are seeded third at their respective weights.
Gettysburg is also bringing a couple of freshman to the party that could end up high on the podium. Will Yordy (32-9) has shown the ability to win in a variety of ways this season and is a title threat at 107. He’s seeded third behind Justin Adams (29-2) of York Suburban and Central York’s Harris Keares (26-9).
Newcomer Isaiah Jackson (22-14) is third for the Warriors at 114. Jackson lines up behind Matthew Conde (24-5) of West York and Spring Grove’s Tanner Grim (21-8).
Both Yordy and Jackson have 16 falls this season.
ANOTHER GREAT 8 FOR CANNERS? Biglerville failed to crown a champion last year but still qualified an area-high eight wrestlers for districts. The strong showing lifted the Canners to a third-place finish in the team race behind Boiling Springs and West Perry.
Devan Ponce and Mason Keiper were finalists at 132 and 215, respectively. Ponce (25-6) is slotted third at 139 this weekend while Keiper (8-5) is third at 215. Brody Gardner (4th at 106), Joey Ney (4th at 138), Seth Lady (3rd at 145) and Levi Roberts (4th at 189) all return as well, giving the Canners plenty of seasoned firepower to make another run.
A loaded West Perry team which placed second in the D3 team tourney is the heavy favorite.
BOUNCEBACK FOR BERM: In what could only be described as an uncharacteristic postseason, Bermudian Springs sent just four wrestlers to districts a year ago. And none of those made it past that weekend.
The Eagles are poised to return to form thanks to some heavy-hitting lightweights. Freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus packs a punch at 29-3, with 25 of those wins coming via bonus points. Not just a pinner, Yacoviello-Andrus has a penchant for piling up points with seven technical falls this season.
He owns the top seed at 127 appears poised for a big day at Susquenita.
Sophomore Reece Daniels (22-7) made a run to the finals at 120 a year ago. He’s up at 133 and holds a third seed behind West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky (19-7) and Littlestown junior Caden Rankin (24-4). Daniels and Rankin did not meet this season.
Sophomores Austin Anderson (121) and Carter Storm (172) were both fifth a season ago. Anderson (20-10) is the No. 4 at 121, which includes returning champ Jackson Rush (29-3) of West Perry, while Storm is slotted second behind Thunderbolt Tanner Rock (33-5).
Nathan Keller earned a No. 2 seed at 152 for Berm after posting an 18-5 mark in his first season back on the mat after taking two years off, and talented freshman Cole Schisler (20-9) is third at 107.
NEW LOOK FOR NEW OXFORD: The Colonials would rather forget last year’s sectional tourney after being unable to advance a wrestler out of South Western. That should change on Saturday.
Senior Jerry Dattoli has been rock-solid, running up a 26-7 record with 13 pins and four tech falls. Dattoli, who was fifth at 126 last season, is the third seed at 127 behind Tyler Adams (27-2) of Suburban and Dallastown’s Damian Key (29-8). If seeds hold true, Dattoli and Key could meet in a semifinal; Key edged Dattoli 3-2 in the regular season.
Ox sophomore Lane Johnson (22-11) is the fourth seed at 160 and junior Micah Smith (16-8) is fifth at 285. Johnson and Smith posted 13 pins apiece this season.
A BETTER BET: If pressed to go out on a limb (not a thin one, mind you) we’ll say that Ltown’s Cameron Mingee improves his fourth-place finish from his sophomore season.
Not that it was forgettable, as Mingee strung together three straight weekends of that survive and advance mentality that took him all the way to states at 126.
He’s back, albeit bigger and better, and is the favorite this weekend at 139. Mingee (34-2) got the nod over West Perry’s Tyler Morrison (31-6), who won their sectional semifinal battle last year, 1-0. Morrison also won by 4-0 shutout the following weekend in the D3 semis.
In addition to Mingee and Morrison, Bville’s Ponce makes this a top-heavy weight class that should be fun to watch over the next few weeks. Mingee and Ponce squared off in the regular season, with Mingee riding his way to a 2-0 decision.
And while we’re at it, let’s go ahead and say that Bolt Tanner Rock fares better than his sixth-place effort from a year ago. Rock (33-5) has been a pinning machine with more than 20 stuffs to his credit this winter and is the man to beat at 172.
GETTING THROUGH? With just a handful of wrestlers on its roster, Fairfield has held a quiet dual meet season. Freshman Lincoln Kearchner hopes to make a little bit of noise on Saturday. Kearchner is seeded fourth at 215 at 10-4.
Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (29-3), who won a title at 189 last year, is the favorite with Big Spring’s Owen Hutchinson (29-5) and Keiper of Bville in contention. Kearchner’s only encounter with a seeded wrestler during the regular season came against No. 6 Codi Rodgers (11-10) of Berm, with the Fairfield freshman winning by 9-0 major decision.
As for Delone, junior Colby Noel (15-5) holds down the four spot at 127 and Isaac Roth (17-7) is fifth at 160. Gregg placed seventh at 145 last season.
CHAMPS COLLIDE: A pair of returning champions are housed at 172 in 3A, where Macon Myers of Central York and Isaiah Feeney of Dallastown are on a collision course. Myers (30-2) won the title at 160 last season while Feeney (31-3) was the kingpin at 172. The two met earlier this season, with Myers, who is bound for Bloomsburg University, scoring a 17-7 major decision.
1 AND NOT DONE: Halifax junior Carter Enders brings a most interesting record to the show at Susquenita. Enders earned the top seed at 189 with a record of 1-0. Yep, 1-0.
His only posted bout of the season was an 8-1 decision on Dec. 14 against Octorara. Now, Enders did place third at 172 last year on his way to a 28-11 record. He was also third at districts.
CLASS 3A
Section 4 – South Western H.S.
Top 4 at each weight qualify
for District 3 Championships
Team key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, Get-Gettysburg, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, Sus-Susquehannock, SW-South Western, Way-Waynesboro, WY-West York, YS-York Suburban, YT-York Tech
Seedings
(Top 4 each weight plus Times Area)
107
1. Justin Adams (YS) jr. 29-2; 2. Harris Keares (CY) so. 26-9; 3. William Yordy (Get) fr. 32-9; 4. Carter Hoffman (Dov) fr. 19-2; 9. Tristan Camacho (NO) fr. 8-10
114
1. Matthew Conde (WY) sr. 24-5; 2. Tanner Grim (SG) jr. 21-8; 3. Isaiah Jackson (Get) fr. 22-14; 4. Isaiah Crouse (Sus) jr. 13-8
121
1. Jackson Orrell (RL) so. 19-6; 2. Elijah Hewitt (NE) so. 25-4; 3. Nathaniel Brown (WY) sr. 14-8; 4. Aiden Karlie (Dal) so. 21-11; 5. Neil Rozario (Get) sr. 4-3; 8. Trent Uhler (NO) sr. 16-15
127
1. Tyler Adams (YS) jr. 27-2; 2. Damian Key (Dal) sr. 29-8; 3. Jerry Dattoli (NO) sr. 27-6; 4. Mason Harvey (RL) so. 23-9; 5. Kainan Holmes (Get) jr. 19-13
133
1. Levi Snyder (SG) sr. 33-2; 2. Jayden Rooney (Way) so. 29-9; 3. Daniel Pierce (SW) jr. 20-6; 4. Gehret Gentzyel (YS) fr. 11-4; 9. Wylan Hess (NO) fr. 15-13; 10. Matthew Rebert (Get) fr. 16-16
139
1. Elias Long (CY) jr. 30-8; 2. Gabriel Pecaitis (Get) jr. 20-4; 3. Garrett Price (Way) jr. 21-14; 4. Evan Jones (WY) sr. 22-4; 9. Riley Miller (NO) so. 12-15
145
1. Wyatt Dillon (CY) jr. 30-7; 2. Brayden Gentzyel (YS) sr. 24-4; 3. Dalton Redden (Get) sr. 23-10; 4. Calvin Myers (Way) so. 15-14; 8. Clayton Miller (NO) so. 13-14
152
1. Carter Davis (CY) jr. 27-6; 2. Frank Gulli (RL) sr. 27-6; 3. Garrett Lowans (Way) sr. 29-10; 4. Caden Shearer (Get) fr. 16-15; 9. Derek Price (NO) jr. 12-17
160
1. Jaxon Townsend (Get) jr. 29-7; 2. Ryan Maley (NE) sr. 19-4; 3. Chase Amspacher (SG) fr. 20-11; 4. Lane Johnson (NO) so. 22-11
172
1. Macon Myers (CY) sr. 30-2; 2. Isaiah Feeney (Dal) jr. 31-3; 3. Titus Mong (Way) jr. 29-6; 4. Cole Jones (YS) sr. 13-0; 6. Brogan Klunk (NO) fr. 2-3; 8. Mason Rebert (Get) so. 10-17
189
1. Tyler Withers (Get) sr. 31-2; 2. Robbie Sterner (SW) sr. 20-8; 3. Jesse Rappazzo (RL) jr. 20-10; 4. Kenny Glover (YT) jr. 18-6; 8. Chance Lawyer (NO) so. 7-12
215
1. Teague Conover (SG) sr. 28-5; 2. Tim Hall (Sus) sr. 19-5; 3. James Lopez (RL) so. 22-10; 4. Ethan Markel (SW) sr. 18-10; 11. Antwon Bell (NO) so. 13-17
285
1. Michael Hershey (SG) jr. 30-4; 2. Ian Scully (CY) jr. 21-9; 3. Isaiah Durham (Sus) sr. 21-5; 4. Ethan Nelson (RL) sr. 16-11; 5. Micah Smith (NO) jr. 16-8; 11. Adrian Ramirez (Get) so. 9-17
CLASS 2A
Section 1 – Susquenita H.S.
Top 6 each weight qualify
for District 3 Championships
Team key: Berm-Bermudian Springs, Big-Biglerville; BiS-Big Spring, DC-Delone Catholic, EP-East Pennsboro, EY-Eastern York F-Fairfield, Hal-Halifax, Han-Hanover, KD-Kennard-Dale, Lit-Littlestown, New-Newport, Sus-Susquenita, Trin-Trinity, UD-Upper Dauphin, WP-West Perry
Seeding
(Top 6 each weight plus Times Area)
107
1. Will Detar (Trin) fr. 29-0; 2. Roman Polcha (New) so. 24-7; 3. Cole Schisler (Berm) fr. 20-9; 4. Ethan Rea (WP) so. 14-7; 5. Kye Nelson (Big) fr. 18-12; 6. Dylan Shue (Han) fr. 15-9; 10. Clair Kichler (F) so. 3-7
114
1. Mason McLendon (Sus) sr. 24-2; 2. Major Lewis (Trin) sr. 29-3; 3. Brody Gardner (Big) sr. 26-6; 4. Connor Laughman (Han) so. 12-11; 5. Ashtyn leigh (WP) sr. 13-9; 6. Isaac Garner (EY) so. 12-15; 8. Megan Brown (F) so. 3-3
121
1. Jackson Rush (WP) so. 29-3; 2. Jonah Peterson (UD) jr. 27-2; 3. Daniel Corbin (Han) sr. 23-3; 4. Austin Anderson (Berm) so. 20-10; 5. Kale Quigley (Sus) sr. 20-9; 6. George Leischner (EY) jr. 21-9; 7. John Paul Groves (DC) so. 10-11; 8. Caden Kessel (Big) so. 13-22
127
1. Hayden Andrus (Berm) fr. 29-3; 2. Jordan Peiffer (UD) jr. 24-3; 3. Camron Weidlich (EY) sr. 24-7; 4. Colby Noel (DC) jr. 15-5; 5. Kenneth Hernandez (Han) sr. 9-5; 6. Zachary McNamee (KD) fr. 16-10; 12. Tritton Taylor (Big) fr. 3-18
133
1. Blain Puchalsky (WP) jr. 19-7; 2. Caden Rankin (Lit) jr. 24-4; 3. Reece Daniels (Berm) so. 22-7; 4. Lane Wright (New) fr. 17-10; 5. Braydne Lighty (EY) so. 17-10; 6. Joe Olivetti (Trin) so. 16-18; 7. Nathan Davis (F) fr. 7-8; 12. Isael Sanchez (Big) sr. 2-9
139
1. Cameron Mingee (Lit) jr. 34-2; 2. Tyler Morrison (WP) so. 31-6; 3. Devan Ponce (Big) sr. 25-6; 4. Joseph Maran (EP) fr. 9-5; 5. Travis Lilly (New) jr. 20-8; 6. Clayton Neff (KD) so. 18-8; 8. Jakson Keffer (Berm) jr. 13-8; 12. Evan Glass (DC) jr. 3-17
145
1. Peter Ranck (Hal) jr. 18-5; 2. Tucker Seidel (WP) so. 22-8; 3. Dylan Fulton (Sus) sr. 17-8; 4. Mason Messick (New) jr. 22-9; 5. Joey Ney (Big) jr. 27-8; 6. Bryce Harner (Berm) jr. 19-10; 7. Austin Gregg (DC) so. 14-6; 8. Brady Dillon (Lit) so. 16-10
152
1. Nolen Zeigler (WP) sr. 26-6; 2. Nathan Keller (Berm) so. 18-5; 3. Paul Sanderson (EP) jr. 23-4; 4. Michael Schmit (KD) fr. 23-7; 5. Seth Lady (Big) sr. 23-10; 6. Saire Young (Trin) so. 15-11; 11. Connor Dillon (Lit) so. 7-8
160
1. Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) sr. 25-4; 2. Jagger Gray (Trin) sr. 30-3; 3. Matthew Latshaw (UD) sr. 21-10; 4. Josh Kauffman (Sus) jr. 20-10; 5. Isaac Roth (DC) sr. 17-7; 6. Aizik Shoap (Han) sr. 16-11; 9. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (Big) sr. 13-17; 10. Lyhem Keslar (Berm) so. 10-10
172
1. Tanner Rock (Lit) so. 33-5; 2. Carter Storm (Berm) so. 5-0; 3. Louie Frisenda (Sus) sr. 18-6; 4. Carter Nace (WP) sr. 19-5; 5. Ethan Sgirgnoli (EY) fr. 19-10; 6. Zane McCoy (Trin) jr. 11-14; 9. Mason Ridinger (DC) jr. 5-17; 11. Landon Taylor (Big) so. 1-6
189
1. Carter Enders (Hal) jr. 1-0; 2. Levi Roberts (Big) sr. 21-12; 3. Cole Staker (EY) fr. 22-5; 4. Quade Boden (WP) so. 22-11; 5. Ben Phelps (Han) sr. 11-7; 6. Mykhael Latshaw (UD) sr. 16-10; 7. Brennon Ault (Berm) sr. 17-11; 8. Jeffrey Prawdzik (Lit) 18-11
215
1. Tucker Paynter (Trin) jr. 29-3; 2. Owen Hutchinson (BiS) jr. 29-5; 3. Mason Keiper (Big) so. 8-5; 4. Lincoln Kearchner (F) fr. 10-4; 5. Sean Wenrick (UD) sr. 18-11; 6. Cody Rodgers (Berm) sr. 11-10
285
1. Peyton Wentzel (UD) sr. 28-3; 2. Caleb Lesher (New) sr. 20-4; 3. Johnathan Anders (F) sr. 13-3; 4. Bryce Myers (EY) jr. 11-11; 5. Anthony D’Angelo (WP) sr. 21-11; 6. Jay Roberds (BiS) sr. 11-5; 8. Mason Mentzer (Big) fr. 18-11; 11. Seth Hilfiger (DC) jr. 10-13; 12. Bron Blevins (Berm) sr. 2-5
RETURNING SECTIONAL
PLACERS
(2023 seed in parentheses)
CLASS 3A
Gettysburg
120-Pecaitis 3rd (2nd at 139), 138-Redden 4th (3rd at 145), 145-Townsend 3rd (1st at 160), 172-Withers 3rd (1st at 189)
New Oxford
120-Uhler 6th (8th at 121), 126-Dattoli 5th (3rd at 127), 145-Johnson 6th (4th at 160)
CLASS 2A
Bermudian
113-Anderson 5th (4th at 121), 120-Daniels 2nd (3rd at 133), 138-Keffer 7th (8th at 139), 152-Harner 7th (6th at 145), 172-Storm 5th (2nd at 172)
Biglerville
106-Gardner 4th (3rd at 114), 113-Kessel 7th (8th at 121), 132-Ponce 2nd (3rd at 139), 138-Ney 4th (5th at 145), 145-Lady 3rd (5th at 152), 189-Roberts 4th (2nd at 189), 215-Keiper 2nd (3rd at 215)
Delone
126-Gregg 8th (7th at 145)
Littlestown
126-Mingee 4th (1st at 139), 132-Rankin 5th (2nd at 133), 160-Rock 6th (1st at 172)
RETURNING CHAMPS
(2023 seed in parentheses)
CLASS 3A
106-Mason Harvey (RL) 4th at 127
113-Elijah Hewitt (NE) 2nd at 121
138-Carter Davis (CY) 1st at 152
160-Macon Myers (CY) 1st at 172
172-Isaiah Feeney (Dal) 2nd at 172
189-Teague Conover (SG) 1st at 215
CLASS 2A
106-Major Lewis (Trin) 2nd at 114
120-Jackson Rush (WP) 1st at 121
138-Nolen Zeigler (WP) 1st at 152
189-Tucker Paynter (Trin) 1st at 215
285-Peyton Wentzel (UD) 1st at 285
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.