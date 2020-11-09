Fairfield senior Naia Roberts has been named the girls’ soccer player of the year in the YAIAA-3 by a vote of league coaches.
Roberts, a fixture in the lineup for Fairfield during its last four title-winning teams, heads a group of Green Knights who were honored. Honey Strosnider and Emma Dennison earned first-team honors while Therese Phelan, Liv Cliber and Audrey Chesko landed on the second team.
Roberts patrols the middle for the Knights, who went 10-1-1 in the regular season to earn a share of the Y-3 title. She’ll lead Fairfield into tonight’s District 3 Class 1A championship tilt against Mount Calvary Christian, to be played at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.
Delone Catholic’s Derf Maitland was chosen as the Y-3 coach of the year after the Squirettes went 5-7 and placed Mary Dizor and Maddie O’Brien on the first team.
Bermudian Springs, which matched Fairfield’s 10-1-1 regular-season mark and earned a spot in the D3-2A playoffs, had Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault named first-team performers under head coach Jeff Hamon.
John Colgan was named the top coach in Y-2 after guiding Gettysburg to a 12-0 regular-season record and a second straight division crown. Warriors Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Alison Harvey and Maddy Gaydon landed on the first team, with Audrey Robertson, Autumn Oaster and Aurelia Santoyo getting second-team nods.
YAIAA-1
Player of the Year: Carley Kibler, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Nathan Trimmer, Central York
First Team
Sarah Crusse, Central York
Ava Myers, Central York
Morgan Wood, Central York
Maggie Groh, Dallastown
Myra Striebig, Dallastown
Annabell Wunderlich, Dallastown
Megan Elzinga, Northeastern
Lorelei Hartzfeld, Northeastern
Logan Jennings, Northeastern
Delaney Bittner, Red Lion
Carley Kibler, Spring Grove
Second Team
Kaitlyn Naylor, Central York
Jazmine Parker, Central York
Aidan Lese, Dallastown
Maya Fetrow, Dover
Kacie Hoppel, Dover
Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern
Gretchen Turner, Northeastern
Dannah Bittner, Red Lion
Daphne Riddle, Red Lion
Chloe Tollinger, Red Lion
Kira Kenney, South Western
YAIAA-2
Player of the Year: Alexis Miller, West York
Coach of the Year: John Colgan, Gettysburg
First Team
Abby Henise, Eastern York
Lora Bertram, Gettysburg
Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg
Alison Harvey, Gettysburg
Maddy Gaydon, Gettysburg
Lydia Gable, Kennard-Dale
Wrena Wentz, New Oxford
Kyla Anderson, New Oxford
Emily Rathell, Susquehannock
Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock
Jaelynn Small, West York
Brooke Sargen, York Suburban
Second Team
Liz Heistand, Eastern York
Hanna Sellers, Eastern York
Audrey Robertson, Gettysburg
Autumn Oaster, Gettysburg
Aurelia Santoyo, Gettysburg
Brianna Mack, Kennard-Dale
Mikayla Hostler, Kennard-Dale
Katelyn Motter, New Oxford
Kaitlyn Krebs, Susquehannock
Alyssa Denney, West York
Rylee Cessna, West York
Paula Laracuente, West York
Hannah Drahuzs, York Suburban
Isabel Coy, York Suburban
YAIAA-3
Player of the Year: Naia Roberts, Fairfield
Coach of the Year: Derf Maitland, Delone Catholic
First Team
Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian
Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville
Mary Dizor, Delone Catholic
Maddie O’Brien, Delone Cath.
Honey Strosnider, Fairfield
Emma Dennison, Fairfield
Leah Stevens, Littlestown
Bernie Schintz, York Catholic
Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic
Second Team
Jamylett Lua, Bermudian Springs
Lillian LaBure, Bermudian
Corrin Himes, Bermudian
Katie Woolson, Biglerville
Sarah Swingler, Delone Catholic
Therese Phelan, Fairfield
Liv Cliber, Fairfield
Audrey Chesko, Fairfield
Olivia Topper, Hanover
Kathleen McKeague, York Cath.
Carly Poff, York Catholic
