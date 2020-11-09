ROBERTS

TOP PLAYER — Fairfield’s Naia Roberts (12) has been named the YAIAA-3 Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year by a vote of league head coaches.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Fairfield senior Naia Roberts has been named the girls’ soccer player of the year in the YAIAA-3 by a vote of league coaches.

Roberts, a fixture in the lineup for Fairfield during its last four title-winning teams, heads a group of Green Knights who were honored. Honey Strosnider and Emma Dennison earned first-team honors while Therese Phelan, Liv Cliber and Audrey Chesko landed on the second team.

Roberts patrols the middle for the Knights, who went 10-1-1 in the regular season to earn a share of the Y-3 title. She’ll lead Fairfield into tonight’s District 3 Class 1A championship tilt against Mount Calvary Christian, to be played at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.

Delone Catholic’s Derf Maitland was chosen as the Y-3 coach of the year after the Squirettes went 5-7 and placed Mary Dizor and Maddie O’Brien on the first team.

Bermudian Springs, which matched Fairfield’s 10-1-1 regular-season mark and earned a spot in the D3-2A playoffs, had Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault named first-team performers under head coach Jeff Hamon.

John Colgan was named the top coach in Y-2 after guiding Gettysburg to a 12-0 regular-season record and a second straight division crown. Warriors Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Alison Harvey and Maddy Gaydon landed on the first team, with Audrey Robertson, Autumn Oaster and Aurelia Santoyo getting second-team nods.

YAIAA-1

Player of the Year: Carley Kibler, Spring Grove

Coach of the Year: Nathan Trimmer, Central York

First Team

Sarah Crusse, Central York

Ava Myers, Central York

Morgan Wood, Central York

Maggie Groh, Dallastown

Myra Striebig, Dallastown

Annabell Wunderlich, Dallastown

Megan Elzinga, Northeastern

Lorelei Hartzfeld, Northeastern

Logan Jennings, Northeastern

Delaney Bittner, Red Lion

Carley Kibler, Spring Grove

Second Team

Kaitlyn Naylor, Central York

Jazmine Parker, Central York

Aidan Lese, Dallastown

Maya Fetrow, Dover

Kacie Hoppel, Dover

Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern

Gretchen Turner, Northeastern

Dannah Bittner, Red Lion

Daphne Riddle, Red Lion

Chloe Tollinger, Red Lion

Kira Kenney, South Western

YAIAA-2

Player of the Year: Alexis Miller, West York

Coach of the Year: John Colgan, Gettysburg

First Team

Abby Henise, Eastern York

Lora Bertram, Gettysburg

Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg

Alison Harvey, Gettysburg

Maddy Gaydon, Gettysburg

Lydia Gable, Kennard-Dale

Wrena Wentz, New Oxford

Kyla Anderson, New Oxford

Emily Rathell, Susquehannock

Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock

Jaelynn Small, West York

Brooke Sargen, York Suburban

Second Team

Liz Heistand, Eastern York

Hanna Sellers, Eastern York

Audrey Robertson, Gettysburg

Autumn Oaster, Gettysburg

Aurelia Santoyo, Gettysburg

Brianna Mack, Kennard-Dale

Mikayla Hostler, Kennard-Dale

Katelyn Motter, New Oxford

Kaitlyn Krebs, Susquehannock

Alyssa Denney, West York

Rylee Cessna, West York

Paula Laracuente, West York

Hannah Drahuzs, York Suburban

Isabel Coy, York Suburban

YAIAA-3

Player of the Year: Naia Roberts, Fairfield

Coach of the Year: Derf Maitland, Delone Catholic

First Team

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville

Mary Dizor, Delone Catholic

Maddie O’Brien, Delone Cath.

Honey Strosnider, Fairfield

Emma Dennison, Fairfield

Leah Stevens, Littlestown

Bernie Schintz, York Catholic

Sydney Mentzer, York Catholic

Second Team

Jamylett Lua, Bermudian Springs

Lillian LaBure, Bermudian

Corrin Himes, Bermudian

Katie Woolson, Biglerville

Sarah Swingler, Delone Catholic

Therese Phelan, Fairfield

Liv Cliber, Fairfield

Audrey Chesko, Fairfield

Olivia Topper, Hanover

Kathleen McKeague, York Cath.

Carly Poff, York Catholic

