A 17-1 run in the first quarter, followed by a great scoring effort, rocketed Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball to an 84-60 victory over Sacred Heart Thursday. The Mount has won four straight, continuing its undefeated start in Northeast Conference play.
Five players posted double figures for the Mount (4-2, 3-0 NEC), led by Michaela Harrison with 15 points. Freshman Jessica Tomasetti earned 12 points for a career high, while Aryna Taylor, Kendall Bresee and Bridget Birkhead also added 10 or more. As a team, the Mount shot 48.3 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from three-point range. On the free throw line, they went 17-for-19 (89.5 percent).
Isabella Hunt had the finest day of her young Mountaineer career, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and matching Bresee with a team-best seven rebounds. Jada Lee made her Mount St. Mary’s debut, scoring two points and adding two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of work.
Sacred Heart (2-5, 2-3 NEC) was close to the Mount in field goal percentage (43.8) and was even better in three-point percentage (44.4). But the Pioneers were inhibited by turnovers, committing 20. The Mountaineers capitalized by scoring 17 points off those turnovers. Adrianne Hagood led SHU with 13 points, and freshman Kelsey Wood led all rebounders with eight.
The Pioneers’ only lead came on their first possession when Carly Stromel hit a fast break layup. Rebecca Lee responded with a layup at the other end, sparking the 17-1 run over the next five minutes. Kayla Agentowicz scored seven points during that stretch. Sacred Heart made a small rally, but the Mount led 23-14 by quarter’s end.
Mount St. Mary’s repeated the point total in the second quarter, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 5-for-8 from three. Harrison and Birkhead combined for 14 points as the Mount built up a 17 point lead at the break. The halftime point total and 56.7 field goal percentage were the most for the team so far this season.
The team kept the pace in the second half, using a balanced attack. Early triples put the Mount up 26 with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter, which would be their largest lead. Sacred Heart could only cut the lead as small as 14 the rest of the way. Hunt scored all eight of her points in the second half to lead the team. Bresee chipped in five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Game two of the doubleheader has a 1:30 p.m. today. Should the Mount win again, it will improve to 4-0 – its best start since the 1999-2000 season.
