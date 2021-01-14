Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.