It is a fair assumption to make that Adams County isn’t exactly a hotbed for the sport of waterskiing. But that hasn’t deterred Solie Stenger from becoming good in the sport.
So good, in fact, that she competed in the Pan-American Waterski Championship in Santiago, Chile in November.
Stenger, a sophomore at Gettysburg High, performed in the slalom, trick and jump events, helping the United States to a second-place finish in the team competition.
“Representing my country is definitely a lot of pressure, but above all, a great honor,” Stenger said via email. “I can only hope to do my best and enjoy this incredible opportunity.”
While many high school students have enjoyed a break from school for the past week or so, Stenger has been in Chile with her father Scott, training for the U17 World Championships that will be held later this week.
“My next goal is to compete in Masters, a tour for the best of the best,” she said. “I hope to compete in some open tournaments, as well, before I reach 18 and travel as much as I can with the sport.”
Stenger’s interest in the sport came honestly as she comes from a family of waterskiers. Both of her grandfathers and her mother participated in the sport when they were growing up and they’ve passed their interest and love of it to Solie. In fact, her mother still competes.
“Solie started waterskiing when she was four years old,” Solie’s mother, Karli Richards said, via email. “We live in Lake Heritage in Gettysburg now and they have a club and we used to spend summers at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia with my parents, where Solie and her siblings, Sam and Sailor, learned to ski. Once Solie improved and started placing well in competitions, we took her to ‘Peace, Love and Waterskiing” and that’s where she met her coach, Corey Vaughn.”
Richards continued, “Corey is a professional water skier and has been an amazing mentor and coach. She continues to train with him on weekends in the fall and spring and will spend a few weeks with him in the summer.”
Practices are quite involved, according to Richards.
In slalom practices, Solie does eight runs through the course and each run gets progressively harder with either a faster boat speed or a shorter line behind the boat.
In jump practices, the goal is to jump as far as possible off of a 5-foot ramp; Solie’s farthest jump is 75 feet.
Then in trick practice, a very small board is used. Competitors have 20 seconds to do as many surface tricks and flips.
“This is very time consuming, but she loves it,” Richards said. “Solie is a very hard worker and an excellent student. She has some great friends here in Gettysburg that she has been able to hang out with when she isn’t traveling and her high school soccer team has been a great source of friendship.”
Among Stenger’s accomplishments during 2022 competitions are a 3rd-place finish at the Jr. US Open in the Slalom and 3rd place overall in June.
In August, she finished 4th at the USA Nationals in the slalom.
Then she finished 5th in both the slalom and overall at the Pan-American Championships.
When not training or competing, Stenger has worked as a coach at Vaughn’s school in Virginia and at Coble Waterski Camp in North Carolina.
“I really enjoy teaching younger kids how to ski, it’s so much fun,” she said. “Teaching young children, even my high school friends, will only help to grow the sport in the future.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.