STENGER

Gettysburg’s Solie Stenger competed in the Pan-American Waterski Championships in Chile in November. The Gettysburg High School sophomore is preparing for the upcoming U17 World Championships. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

It is a fair assumption to make that Adams County isn’t exactly a hotbed for the sport of waterskiing. But that hasn’t deterred Solie Stenger from becoming good in the sport.

So good, in fact, that she competed in the Pan-American Waterski Championship in Santiago, Chile in November.

